Latest Eastbridge Report Gives Current Snapshot of Voluntary/Worksite Market and Key Carrier Players

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you are new to the voluntary market, an existing player or considering entering the market, it’s important to know the most recent trends and current results by line of business, distribution channel, etc. It’s also critical to know the top players in the market, including which products they sell through what channels, how they administer the business, and their service and technological capabilities.



Eastbridge Consulting Group’s recently released report, Voluntary/Worksite Marketing Industry Snapshot and Competitor Profiles examines the current trends in the worksite marketplace and provides a competitive analysis on 13 of the top players in the market. Each profile includes (where information is available):

Business Profile —Corporate structure, years in voluntary/worksite business, financial results/ratings, number of employees in worksite

—Corporate structure, years in voluntary/worksite business, financial results/ratings, number of employees in worksite Marketing —Importance of worksite business, percent of overall business, average case size, target markets

—Importance of worksite business, percent of overall business, average case size, target markets Distribution —Channels, commissions, enrollment/re-enrollment methods

—Channels, commissions, enrollment/re-enrollment methods Products —Platform, products offered, percentage of business

—Platform, products offered, percentage of business Operations—Administration, service, technology

[Note: All information presented in the report has been updated for 2020 based on internal and external data and sources; the sales and results data are for year-end 2019.]

The report is now available for sale for $2,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here, e-mail info@eastbridge.com, or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Erin Marino (emarino@eastbridge.com)



