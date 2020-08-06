Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for School Districts in Allegheny, Forest and Luzerne Counties August 06 2020

Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for School Districts in Allegheny, Forest and Luzerne Counties

Printer friendly news release

HARRISBURG (Aug. 6, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for school districts in Allegheny, Forest and Luzerne counties.

“My audits help ensure every available dollar of education funding is focused on students to improve their learning experience,” DePasquale said, noting that his audit team continues to work remotely with school district officials across Pennsylvania.

The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and area vocational-technical schools. The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes. The audits also determine whether teachers and administrators were properly certified for the positions they held during the audit period.

The full audit reports are available online using the links provided below.

Allegheny County

Elizabeth Forward School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures, except for four findings: the district failed to ensure its contracted bus drivers were qualified and cleared to transport students; failed to retain documentation to support $4.6 million in transportation reimbursements from the state; failed to obtain documentation to support the $186,689 received in state-paid tuition for educating nonresident foster students; and failed to update its safety plan, memorandum of understanding, and bullying prevention policy as required by law.

Quaker Valley School District – No findings.

Forest County

Forest Area School District – No findings.

Luzerne County

Pittston Area School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures, except for one finding: the district failed to retain the required supporting documentation to verify $4.9 million received in regular transportation reimbursements from the state and inaccurately reported transportation data, resulting in a $24,036 net underpayment to the district.

Learn more about the Department of the Auditor General online at www.PaAuditor.gov.

# # #