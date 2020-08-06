Family Assisted Off of Mount Washington

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 August 6, 2020

Thompson and Meserves Purchase, NH – On the evening of Wednesday, August 5, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers responded to the Jewell Trail on Mt. Washington to assist a family of six who had become fatigued and stranded due to the onset of darkness.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Neil Sullivan, 48, of State College, PA called 911 and conveyed that he and his family were hiking on the Jewell Trail, but due to fatigue and darkness, had become disoriented and did not know exactly where they were. Included in the hiking party were four children, ages 7 – 14. Two Conservation Officers subsequently responded to the scene to provide assistance.

At 10:46 p.m. the family was located approximately 0.3 miles from the base station of the Cog Railway. The hikers were provided with lights and were able to hike out under their own power, arriving safely at the trailhead at approximately 11:15 p.m. The family was very grateful for the assistance and did not require any medical attention following the rescue.

This incident represented the third search and rescue call received by NH Fish and Game personnel for the Mt. Washington area that evening. The other two calls were handled over the phone and with the assistance of volunteers. Hikers are reminded that conditions in the mountains change rapidly and that search and rescue resources are limited due to public health concerns.