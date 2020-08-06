Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dundee Corporation to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) senior management will host a conference call on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 results.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: Friday, August 14, 2020
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.dundeecorp.com
Live Call: 1.888.231.8191 or 1.647.427.7450
Replay: 1.855.859.2056 or 1.416.849.0833
Replay Passcode: 1463079

Dundee plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter 2020 results after market close on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and will also post it to the Company’s web site. The conference call will be archived for replay until Friday, August 21, 2020 at midnight. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available at Dundee’s website.  

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”.  Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure.  Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Vincic
Investor and Media Relations for Dundee Corporation
Vincic Advisors
T: (647) 402-6375
E: jvincic@dundeecorporation.com

