Palayan Resources Increases Social Media Presence, Aims to Use Social Media as Its Main Outlet for News and Announcements

/EIN News/ -- Windermere, FL, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (OTC: PLYN) (the "Company" or “PLYN”) an emerging growth gold mining company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, today announced the availability of its News and Resource Center for shareholders and the general public: https://palayanresourcesinc.com/investors/ .



In addition, the Company has increased its social media presence, which will become its primary outlet for news regarding the Kokkus Project and future developments.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a report stating that companies can use social media outlets, such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media channels to announce important information in compliance with Regulation Fair Disclosure (Regulation FD) so long as shareholders have been alerted about which social media platforms will be used to convey such information.

Therefore, in consideration of the SEC's guidance, we encourage shareholders and others with an interest in Palayan Resources to begin reviewing all news releases and other important information that is available on the Company's website, and will now be made available on our social media platforms. Please take note that, if you are a Shareholder, potential investor or other interested party, we will make announcements of all material events and important data to our shareholders and the general public available on our website and the social media addresses listed below.

We will also use our social media platforms to communicate with our followers and the public about our Company, important developments and other related matters. Some of the information we post on social media will be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we invite shareholders, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time as necessary. To receive the quickest access to all Company news and developments, we invite everyone to follow us on our social media platforms.

PLYN is available on the following social networks:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PalayanR

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Palayan-Resources

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/palayanresources/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/palayan-resources-inc

For more information:

Contact us via:

info@palayanresourcesinc.com or visit www.palayanresourcesinc.com

ABOUT PALAYAN RESOURCES, INC.

Palayan Resources, Inc. is an emerging growth gold mining company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Management has extensive experience in global exploration and the mining industry. The Company is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high-quality projects worldwide. Headquartered in Windermere, FL, Palayan Resources is aiming to build a portfolio of low cost, high margin mineral-rich projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, securing necessary financing, the future of the U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations pertaining to the mining and exploration of mineral properties. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company has no mineral resource or reserve estimate for the Kokkus Project at this time and may not have sufficient funding to thoroughly explore, drill or develop the project. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:

James Jenkins

Chief Executive Officer

info@palayanresourcesinc.com

www.palayanresourcesinc.com