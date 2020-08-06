Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,881 in the last 365 days.

CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DULLES, Va., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Sheldon C. Petersen will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will review CFC’s fiscal year 2020 financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:

  • Live Webcast Option
    Visit CFC’s investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.
    Pre-registration is available for the event.

  • Conference Call Option
    Domestic: 800-367-2403 | International: 334-777-6978
    Participant Code: 5636575
    Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-K for the period ended May 31, 2020, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A copy is available on CFC’s website or via the SEC’s EDGAR database.

About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with nearly $28 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.  

Contact:  Ling Wang 
  Banking & Investor Relations
  investorrelations@nrucfc.coop
  800-424-2954

Primary Logo

You just read:

CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.