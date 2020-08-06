Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Growing concerns regarding safe drinking water in developing nations and surge in demand for UVC lamps drive the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The production of ultraviolet disinfection equipment has experienced a downfall during the Covid-19 pandemic due to disrupted supply chain amid lockdown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market generated $1.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing concerns regarding safe drinking water in developing nations and surge in demand for UVC lamps for air treatment and surface disinfection during the Covid-19 pandemic drives the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market. However, higher cost associated with UV lamps as compared to conventional disinfectants hinders the market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of far-UVC lamps for surface disinfection creates new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The production of ultraviolet disinfection equipment has experienced a downfall during the Covid-19 pandemic due to disrupted supply chain amid lockdown. Moreover, there has been low availability of workers at the workplaces as 30-70% of the workforce has been returned to their homes amid lockdown.

According to Fresh Aire UV, a leading manufacturer of UV disinfection equipment, the demand for UV disinfection equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic has been increased by nearly 1,000%. This is due to growing demand from commercial sectors such as hospitals, offices, and hotels & restaurants for surface disinfection and air treatment purposes.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market based on end-use industry, marketing channel, component, application, and region.

Based on end-use industry, the residential segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is aestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the controller unit segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the UV lamp segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Xylem Inc, Halma Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Severn Trent Plc, American Ultraviolet, Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, and Xenex.

