Lawrie Insurance Group Announces Complete Rebrand and New Website Launch

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrie Insurance Group, a recognized leading Canadian insurance brokerage, today announced the company's complete rebranding and launch of its new website.



Lawrie Insurance Group was established in 1982 as Dan Lawrie Insurance Brokers with five staff members providing personal and commercial insurance services. Today, the company has a staff of over 100 dedicated professionals specializing in commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, life and living benefits and group retirement solutions. As the company has evolved into its next stages, its name has officially changed to Lawrie Insurance Group to showcase the broad scope of its current insurance offerings. The rebranding includes a complete redesign of the company’s website, logo, graphics and templates. The company’s updated branding and website are a reflection of its new name and enhanced solutions.

“This is just one of the many steps we are taking to continue to build on our deep and trusted relationship with our clients. The company has undergone a number of important changes over the past few years, and this rebranding and new website are some of the next steps in our evolution,” said Dan Lawrie, Founder & Chairman.

The new website offers a warm and engaging design and easy-to-use navigation optimized perfectly for either desktop, mobile or tablet use. Access to essential information regarding industries, commercial insurance, employee benefits, and personal insurance is quickly found from the main navigation. The website also boasts an insights & resource page and answers to frequently asked questions, amongst other helpful content.

As we build on the past to create a bright future, our new identity represents positive change and growth. Please visit us online at our new website at www.lawriegroup.com.

About Lawrie Insurance Group

Lawrie Insurance Group Inc. is a leading privately-owned, multi-disciplined Canadian insurance brokerage, specializing in commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, life and living benefits and group retirement solutions. With a staff of over 100 dedicated professionals, Lawrie Insurance Group has become one of the largest and most trusted insurance organizations and ranks in the top 5% of independent insurance brokerages in Canada. Lawrie Insurance Group is a member of the Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Intersure and Globex International with affiliated offices across Canada, United States, and the world.

Contact

Lawrie Insurance Group

Alise Higginbottom

Senior Communications Coordinator

ahigginbottom@lawriegroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe0f6aa4-c677-4905-a0fa-f9045e590c80