Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,876 in the last 365 days.

Jamestown Couple Arrested, Charged in TBI Child Abuse Case

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jamestown couple on child abuse charges.

At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Agents began investigating the possible abuse of an 8-month-old baby who was hospitalized on July 10th.  During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Keshia Larae Jenkins (DOB 12/26/00), the child’s mother, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Allen Stephens (DOB 05/27/94), were responsible for the injuries that resulted in the hospitalization of the infant girl.

On Wednesday, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Stephens with two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Jenkins with one count of Aggravated Child Endangerment. With the assistance of the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, both were arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Fentress County Jail. Stephens is being held on a $200,000 bond. Jenkins is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Jamestown Couple Arrested, Charged in TBI Child Abuse Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.