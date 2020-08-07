KALISH MORROW FILES AND ANNOUNCES HER CANDIDACY FOR HANFORD, CALIFORNIA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT B
Morrow Wants to Stimulate Local Business Growth by Reducing Regulations, Delays and Crushing FeesHANFORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An eight-year Hanford resident, mother of two and previous downtown Hanford business owner, Kalish Morrow wants to reinvigorate the local economy, preserve Hanford’s historic downtown, see to it that Hidden Valley park remains a park and protect the livelihood of Hanford’s first responders.
“Costly fees and heavy restrictions have hampered the creation and retention of successful businesses and economic growth in our beloved city”, says Morrow. “During this COVID-19 pandemic small businesses are having an especially difficult time and as we come out of this economic downturn I want to make sure existing businesses and new businesses in Hanford will have the best chances of succeeding.”
“As a member of Hanford’s city council, I hope to apply my free-market values to bring greater prosperity to all citizens”. “We all value a business-friendly city and region, greater personal freedoms and smaller, less-stifling government”.
An ardent philanthropist in Hanford, Morrow founded the non-profit, Heart of Hanford to lead the preservation of historic downtown Hanford. Since then she continues to be an activist for the betterment of Hanford for all.
Morrow shares, “For years, non-citizen factions have been trying to develop the remaining half of Hidden Valley Park. The public has consistently and overwhelmingly expressed their desire to keep it as parkland and improve it for all to enjoy”. “I support the current efforts to preserve this undeveloped land and make it additional park space through volunteerism”, states Morrow.
An enthusiastic endorser of Morrow, Jeff Hewitt, Riverside County Board of Supervisors, says, “Kalish is the kind of candidate that reaches across party boundaries to focus on what the people of her city need to thrive – a better business climate and a stronger sense of cooperation and community”.
More about Kalish Morrow’s campaign can be found at www.morrow4hanford.us or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kalishmorrowhanford/.
