Ondot Systems White Paper Highlights Drivers of Growth for Millennials and Generation Z Within Financial Industry

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, is now offering its white paper: How Millennials and Gen Z Can Power Growth for Financial Institutions and has made it available free for download on the company’s website.

The white paper offers financial institutions perspective on the needs of both millennials and generation Z, including the role of technology in driving younger people toward large banks. The white paper also discusses the opportunity size for appealing to these generations, and how financial institutions can more effectively attract them.

“Many smaller banks and credit unions tell us they are dealing with a graying customer base, and struggling to renew their membership,” said Chris Harris, head of marketing at Ondot. “Even for growing financial institutions, this is a critical generation that will define winners and losers in banking for the next two decades or more.”

The white paper is complimentary can be downloaded from www.ondotsystems.com/mgzgrowth.

