Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,848 in the last 365 days.

Ondot Systems White Paper Highlights Drivers of Growth for Millennials and Generation Z Within Financial Industry

Offers tips and best practices on how to meet the needs of these generations

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, is now offering its white paper: How Millennials and Gen Z Can Power Growth for Financial Institutions and has made it available free for download on the company’s website.

The white paper offers financial institutions perspective on the needs of both millennials and generation Z, including the role of technology in driving younger people toward large banks. The white paper also discusses the opportunity size for appealing to these generations, and how financial institutions can more effectively attract them.

“Many smaller banks and credit unions tell us they are dealing with a graying customer base, and struggling to renew their membership,” said Chris Harris, head of marketing at Ondot. “Even for growing financial institutions, this is a critical generation that will define winners and losers in banking for the next two decades or more.”

The white paper is complimentary can be downloaded from www.ondotsystems.com/mgzgrowth.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

#

Chuck Meyers
Ondot Systems
800-669-6265, ext. 151
charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com

You just read:

Ondot Systems White Paper Highlights Drivers of Growth for Millennials and Generation Z Within Financial Industry

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.