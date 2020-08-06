PaintShop Pro 2021 Puts the Focus on Creativity: Time-Saving AI Helps Photographers Achieve Previously Unattainable Results

Artificial intelligence-based features & workspace enhancements offer new creative options and reduce time-consuming manual editing so photographers can create incredible images

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing PaintShop Pro 2021 and PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate , the powerful, all-in-one photo editing and graphic design suites built for producing impressive images, sophisticated photo composites, and compelling designs. The most technologically advanced version of the software to date enables users to achieve results never before possible in PaintShop® Pro, thanks to all-new AI-powered features, including upsampling, artifact removal, denoise, and redesigned style transfer. Using the power of machine learning, photographers, photo artists, and content creators can quickly achieve stunning images that demand attention.

“PaintShop Pro 2021 makes it easy for our users to create images that were virtually impossible to achieve in their favorite photo editor before. Whether you’re eliminating noise and artifacts, upsampling, or exploring incredible art styles, these new AI tools not only give you exciting creative options, but they also dramatically speed up the editing process,” said Chris Pierce, Senior Product Manager, Corel Photo. “Every photographer knows the frustration of coming back from an amazing shoot and discovering you have hours of seemingly uninspired corrections to make before you can start your creative editing. This latest version introduces new possibilities so you can focus on the expressive elements of photography that you love.”

The new PaintShop Pro 2021 offers comprehensive photo editing and graphic design tools at an unbeatable value.

NEW! AI Upsampling

Easily enlarge or zoom in on any photo without compromising resolution or visual quality. Take advantage of this valuable technology to magnify even the finest details and create the perfect composition.





Easily enlarge or zoom in on any photo without compromising resolution or visual quality. Take advantage of this valuable technology to magnify even the finest details and create the perfect composition. NEW! AI Artifact Removal

Quickly remove JPEG artifacts and distortion in images with machine-learned algorithms. Reverse effects, restore fine details, and bring back the original colors in your photos to breathe new life into your images.





Quickly remove JPEG artifacts and distortion in images with machine-learned algorithms. Reverse effects, restore fine details, and bring back the original colors in your photos to breathe new life into your images. NEW! AI Denoise

Experience PaintShop Pro’s best-ever denoise results. Effortlessly remove random variation of brightness and color in images and clear up any unwanted noise to ensure every photo is crisp and clear.





Experience PaintShop Pro’s best-ever denoise results. Effortlessly remove random variation of brightness and color in images and clear up any unwanted noise to ensure every photo is crisp and clear. NEW! AI Style Transfer

Instantly transform your photos into dramatic works of art with this new AI-based style transfer technology. Experiment with new presets designed to replicate famous artistic styles using a variety of media types.





Instantly transform your photos into dramatic works of art with this new AI-based style transfer technology. Experiment with new presets designed to replicate famous artistic styles using a variety of media types. ENHANCED! Photography Workspace

When looking to make quick edits, the re-designed Photography Workspace gives you access to all the tools, AI-powered features, and creative presets you need in a sleek and intuitive environment. This workspace is also compatible with touch and Ultra HD 4K devices.





When looking to make quick edits, the re-designed Photography Workspace gives you access to all the tools, AI-powered features, and creative presets you need in a sleek and intuitive environment. This workspace is also compatible with touch and Ultra HD 4K devices. NEW! Creative Content

Elevate your creative potential with new brushes, color palettes, gradients, patterns, and picture tubes. Easily download new patterns through the Welcome Book and find the rest of the new creative content built right into PaintShop Pro 2021.

Access all these new capabilities, take your creativity to new depths and heights, and enjoy an impressive collection of bonus software with PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate.

NEW! Sea-to-Sky™ Workspace

Available exclusively in PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate, the Sea-to-Sky Workspace enables you to explore the incredible worlds of drone and underwater photography with tools specifically built for these unique types of images. Make flawless corrections and creative improvements, reliving your most memorable moments in remarkable new ways.

PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate also delivers endless possibilities with a bonus collection of premium software, including AI HDR Studio, Painter® Essentials™ 7, PhotoMirage™ Express, Corel® AfterShot™ 3, and a creative collection of brushes, textures, and over 100 all-new backgrounds.

Pricing and Availability

PaintShop Pro 2021 and PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate are available in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for PaintShop Pro 2021 is $79.99 USD / €69.99 / £69.99 and SRP for PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate is $99.99 USD / €89.99 / £89.99. GBP and Euro prices include VAT. Upgrade pricing is available to registered users of all previous versions of PaintShop Pro (excludes NFR, OEM, and Academic versions).

For more information or to download a free trial, visit www.paintshoppro.com . To learn more about volume licensing for enterprise or educational organizations, visit www.paintshoppro.com/business .

Stay Up to Date & Join the Conversation

Get all the latest PaintShop Pro developments, tutorials, and more on the Corel Discovery Center at http://learn.corel.com . Connect with the PaintShop Pro community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/corelpaintshop or tweet us @CPaintShopPro.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, PaintShop Pro, AfterShot, CorelDRAW, Essentials, MindManager, Painter, PhotoMirage, Sea-to-Sky, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its affiliates in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

Media Contact

Marise Varanda

Public Relations Manager

marise.varanda@corel.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20377b3f-5bd8-4d70-96b4-a65901895ed7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86e7751d-e80b-4719-b205-31314c09c294

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20c3dca5-19e3-4f8b-aca3-bc2f7787986c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30da4b09-68ce-41f4-b1e7-ea1d584f909a

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9ef3e3f-4c94-4ff4-9fc5-42b0c0dcee7a