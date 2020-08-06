Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces the Filing of Initial Patent Applications

/EIN News/ -- Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce a batch of initial patent filings, which establishes their initial portfolio with ten provisional applications. HITC has achieved this milestone in just over 100 days since the announcement that Jurgen Vollrath, IP Counsel, had joined the leadership team.



HITC is rapidly executing their vision, and with more patents planned, are expected to file another grouping of provisional applications in the weeks to come. The substance of the patents relates directly to, and is in support of, their core business of integrating healthcare services and advanced technology for senior living communities.

Investors who wish to receive more information about the content of the patents may contact HITC for confidential access to summarized versions.

As stated in a previous release, Healthcare Integrated Technologies realizes the power of IP and the importance of a centralized and proactive management of all IP activities including, portfolio administration, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and monetization.

“IP is a key strategic driver and an important source of value creation for HITC.”, Scott M. Boruff, CEO, said at the time.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. Healthcare Integrated Technologies is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getinde.com .

