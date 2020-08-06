AXT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming financial conferences during the month of August. Gary L. Fischer, chief financial officer, and Leslie Green, investor relations, will host one-on-one investor meetings as part of the 12th Annual BWS Financial Growth and Value Summer Investor Series on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.



The two will also host one-on-one meetings as part of the Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Both conferences are being held as virtual events. No webcast will be available for either event. An updated investor presentation will be available on the investor relations page at axt.com.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

