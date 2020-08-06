Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) Appoints Melanie Carver Chief Mission Officer

Carver to Lead Programmatic and Strategic Initiatives for AAFA

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is excited to announce Melanie Carver has been named Chief Mission Officer of the organization. As Chief Mission Officer, Carver will continue to lead AAFA’s programmatic work as a community-focused organization. Included in that community focus, she will oversee AAFA’s community outreach, marketing and communications, education, and asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program relations. She will also continue to help provide strategic direction to critical grassroots advocacy, research, and fundraising initiatives.

“Melanie is the ‘North Star’ of everything AAFA does and she is a part of the asthma and allergy community herself. She understands the unique challenges of managing asthma, eczema, eosinophilic esophagitis, seasonal and food allergies,” said AAFA CEO and President, Kenneth Mendez. “Advocacy often begins at home. Mel’s been able to effectively transfer that energy for our benefit and most importantly, for the benefit of hundreds of thousands of constituents. Creativity and strategic solutions are among her many strengths. AAFA is a much stronger organization because of Mel’s work and leadership. I look forward to seeing her help shape AAFA’s future.”

“AAFA is an organization with strong values and an inspired vision that empowers millions of Americans with the support and resources they need to overcome fears related to asthma and allergy and live a healthy lifestyle,” commented Carver. “I look forward to helping AAFA continue to lead in putting patients’ needs at the forefront by focusing on our community-centered mission, supporting our most vulnerable populations, helping more Americans learn to effectively manage disease, and saving lives.”

A knowledgeable and impactful voice for people living with asthma and allergies, community engagement and support has been at the center of Carver’s work. She’s been with AAFA and its Kids With Food Allergies division for a combined 15 years. During the past four of those years she’s served as AAFA’s Vice President of Community Health and Marketing. Under Carver’s leadership AAFA launched its award-winning patient support community. She also led the organization in expanding its education portfolio, launching its online learning programming where patients, caregivers and health professionals have grown to rely on AAFA as a key resource and service. Carver spearheaded “ASTHMA Care for Adults,” an asthma self-management education program funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Her work also raised the profile for AAFA’s “asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program” to help improve indoor air quality and protect more people from allergen exposure at home, work and school.

Carver is also playing a leading role in the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing asthma and allergy concerns. Moving forward, she will continue to guide these initiatives while shepherding continued projects aimed at eliminating asthma disparities among groups of Americans who’ve been left behind, fostering targeted projects funded by the CDC related to addressing underserved communities, and overseeing patient engagement in groundbreaking food allergy research and programming.

Carver serves on several national committees and advisory groups including the National Safe and Healthy Housing Coalition, the Climate & Respiratory Health Workgroup for the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Opportunity Project.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA provides practical information and community-based services. Through its Kids With Food Allergies division, AAFA offers the most extensive online support community for families raising children with food allergies. For more information, visit aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org.

