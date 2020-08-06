TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

Investor Conference Call to be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that a conference call will be held on Monday August 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss results for the second quarter of 2020 and provide a business outlook for the remainder of the year. Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.



In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.), Conference Title: TG Therapeutics Second Quarter 2020 Business Update Call. A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com . An audio recording of the conference call will also be available for replay at www.tgtherapeutics.com , for a period of 30 days after the call.

TG Therapeutics will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is in late stage clinical development with two investigational therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily, dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development, TG-1501, its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, TG-1701, its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor and TG-1801, its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

