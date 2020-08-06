ENVISION to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announces that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2020 after the market close.



Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 13, 2020, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Pre-register for the call through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10147041

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-866-777-2509

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5413

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/evsi200813.html

All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Envision Solar International call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed through the above links.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

