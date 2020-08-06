NACD Announces the 2020 Directorship 100 Honorees: Lifetime Achievement Award, Directors of the Year, and the 2020 D100

Awards Celebrate “Most Influential” Directors and Governance Professionals

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 board members, today announced the honorees of the 2020 NACD Directorship 100™, an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance.



“Courage, excellence, and exemplary leadership in the boardroom are as important today as they have ever been—and even more so as companies face an unwavering succession of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD CEO. “This year’s honorees have positively earned the recognition that these awards offer. Not only have they served their boards and the governance community well, but they have also provided inspirational examples of what effective, purposeful, and accountable governance during difficult, exceptional times truly means.”

The B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed annually upon a director who demonstrates exceptional achievements throughout the full scope of their board career—including dedication to the improvement of corporate governance practices—and for excellent leadership.

Public Company Director of the Year, Private Company Director of the Year, and Nonprofit Director of the Year (new this year), are awarded for outstanding recent achievements in public, private, and nonprofit board service. These awardees exemplify NACD’s principles of director professionalism: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards.

Now in its 14th year, the NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading directors and governance professionals who are honored as the most influential directors in the boardroom and leaders in the corporate governance community.

The 2020 honorees include these directors and governance professionals:

• NACD 2020 B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award: Ronald L. Thompson, Chair, TIAA, and Director, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• NACD Directorship 100 Directors of the Year:

• Public Company Director: Srikant M. Datar, Director, ICF International, Novartis, Stryker Corp., and T-Mobile US

• Private Company Director: Kathryn B. Swintek, Chair, ABI Bank and Bergen Medical Products, and Director, Open Road Integrated Media, Oculogica, and Turtle & Hughes

• Nonprofit Director: John K. Welch, Chair, Battelle Memorial Institute, and Director, Huntington Ingalls Industries

To view the 2020 Directorship 100 Director honorees, click here.

To view the 2020 Directorship 100 Governance Professionals, click here.

The 2020 honorees will be honored on opening day of the NACD Virtual Summit 2020 on October 12, and their profiles will be shared prominently with all 21,000 NACD members, as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders. They also will be highlighted in the NACD Directorship magazine’s Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 and to view past honorees, visit www.NACDonline.org/D100

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please click here.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors ( NACD ) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org .

Contact:

Susan Oliver

NACD

susanboliver@gmail.com

703-216-4078