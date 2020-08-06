Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,830 in the last 365 days.

aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Management to host conference call and webcast on August 13th at 5:00 pm EDT / 2:00 pm PDT

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update after the market close on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Thursday, August 13th @ 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT
Domestic:  844-358-9116
International:  209-905-5951
Conference ID:  5176802
Webcast: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Investor Relations, aTyr Pharma
adunston@atyrpharma.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.