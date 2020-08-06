Catalyst Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating & Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.



“We continued to make significant progress across our pipeline, delivering on all milestones during the first half of the year,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst Biosciences. “We are currently on track to achieve additional important milestones in the second half of 2020 including enrolling patients in our pivotal Phase 3 study of subcutaneous (SQ) MarzAA treatment of bleeding in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Further, we expect to identify development candidates in our complement and gene therapy programs. We closed the quarter with approximately $117 million in cash putting us in a strong position to deliver on these upcoming milestones.”

Recent Milestones:

Marzeptacog alfa (activated) – MarzAA, a SQ administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa): The Company presented two posters at the International Society for Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Virtual Congress in July. The MAA-102 PK results and population PK simulations confirm that Catalyst has optimized dosing for its Phase 3 MarzAA registration trial. The open-label trial will evaluate the efficacy of SQ MarzAA compared with standard of care to treat episodic bleeding in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.



Expected Milestones:

MarzAA: Enroll the first patient in a Phase 3 open-label trial in late 2020, evaluating the efficacy of SQ MarzAA to treat episodic bleeding in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Initiate a Phase 1/2 trial in FVII Deficiency, Glanzmann Thrombastenia, and patients using Hemlibra, in late 2020. Timelines for both trials are subject to the readiness of trial sites and potential effects of COVID-19 on clinical trial execution.



FIX Gene Therapy): Announce a development candidate in late 2020. Systemic complement inhibitor: Announce a development candidate in late 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Results and Financial Highlights:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, as of June 30, were $117.4 million.



Research and development expenses were $12.9 million and $11.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $1.8 million, or 16%. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $2.7 million in preclinical spending, an increase of $0.6 million in personnel and facilities costs offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in clinical and manufacturing costs.



General and administrative expenses were $4.4 million and $3.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $1.1 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional services.



Interest and other income, net was $0.1 million and $0.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, a decrease of $0.5 million. The decrease was primarily due a decrease in interest income on investments.



Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three-months ended June 30, 2020 was $17.2 million, or ($0.96) per basic and diluted share, compared with $13.8 million, or ($1.15) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year period.



As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 22,050,745 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in rare hematologic and complement-mediated disorders. Our protease engineering platform includes two late-stage clinical programs in hemophilia; a research program on engineering of subcutaneous (SQ) complement inhibitors; and a partnered preclinical development program with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The product candidates generated by our protease engineering platform have improved functionality and potency that allow for: SQ administration of recombinant coagulation factors and complement inhibitors; low-dose, high activity gene therapy constructs; and less frequently dosed intravitreal therapeutics. Our most advanced product candidate is marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA), a next-generation SQ FVIIa entering a Phase 3 registration study in late 2020. Our next late-stage product candidate is dalcinonacog alfa (DalcA), a next-generation SQ FIX, which has demonstrated efficacy and safety in a Phase 2b clinical trial in individuals with Hemophilia B. We have a discovery stage Factor IX gene therapy construct - CB 2679d-GT - for Hemophilia B, that has demonstrated superiority compared with the Padua variant in preclinical models. Finally, we have a global license and collaboration agreement with Biogen for the development and commercialization of anti-complement Factor 3 (C3) pegylated CB 2782.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential benefits of products based on Catalyst’s engineered protease platform, plans to enroll the first patients in a Phase 3 registration study of MarzAA to treat episodic bleeding in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors, initiate a Phase 1/2 trial in FVII Deficiency, Glanzmann Thrombastenia, and patients treated with Hemlibra in late 2020, the potential for MarzAA and DalcA to effectively and therapeutically treat hemophilia subcutaneously, plans to declare development candidates in our Factor IX Gene Therapy and systemic complement programs, the superiority of CB 2679d-GT over other gene therapy candidates and the Company’s collaboration with Biogen for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 for the potential treatment of geographic atrophy-associated dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of DalcA or MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, which has been observed in patients treated with DalcA, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in development and manufacturing resulting from SARS-CoV-2 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst’s agreement, competition and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,273 $ 15,369 Short-term investments 58,091 61,496 Accounts receivable 1,988 15,000 Prepaid and other current assets 1,993 4,201 Total current assets 121,345 96,066 Other assets, noncurrent 198 257 Right-of-use assets 1,660 1,927 Property and equipment, net 481 304 Total assets $ 123,684 $ 98,554 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,499 $ 4,279 Accrued compensation 1,778 2,106 Deferred revenue 330 15,000 Other accrued liabilities 9,550 7,031 Operating lease liability 507 483 Total current liabilities 13,664 28,899 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 1,059 1,319 Total liabilities 14,723 30,218 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,050,745 and 12,040,835 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 22 12 Additional paid-in capital 388,719 326,810 Accumulated other comprehensive income 41 34 Accumulated deficit (279,821 ) (258,520 ) Total stockholders’ equity 108,961 68,336 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 123,684 $ 98,554

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)