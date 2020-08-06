Ozop Enters into Strategic Alliance with Renewable Energy Development Firm

/EIN News/ -- WARWICK, NY., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions . ( OZSC ), (“Ozop” or the “Company”) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI) has begun a partnership with Talva Energy, a renewable energy development and consulting firm. Talva and PCTI will be working together to identify PCTI’s best path forward into the renewable energy and energy storage industries as well as advance their presence in the maritime/transportation industry.



According to Adam Taylor, Principal at Talva Energy, “We’re honored that PCTI has asked us to help apply their unique product line into the world of renewable energy, we feel their technologies are a perfect fit for the nature of our business which is generating, converting, storing and using energy.” Catherine Chis President of PCTI, commented, “Talva has a very dynamic team with many skills. In a truly short time, they have provided market details, including key players and high potential projects for PCTI to engage. We are certain Talva will assist us in moving strategically in this direction and meeting our objectives.”

For more information on PCTI please follow on the link, www.pcti.com .

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/power_conv_tech

https://www.facebook.com/PowerConversionTech

About Talva Energy

Talva Energy www.talva-energy.com provides renewable energy solutions to several industries and specializes in an integrated approach for electric equipment in the transportation and logistics industry as well as a strong focus on state and local governmental entities. We offer advisory and development services in many fields including Financing Options, Renewable Energy Construction and Integration, Local Market Analysis, Microgrid’s, and Electric Zero Emission Equipment. We represent the customers’ needs and interests from feasibility to operations in order to provide a complete understanding of benefits and movement toward the most efficient future for their business.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. ( www.pcti.com ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

###

Investor Relations Contact

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

845-397-2956

www.thewaypointrefinery.com