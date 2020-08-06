Wave Life Sciences to Highlight PRISM Platform Advancements and Preclinical Neurology Pipeline During Analyst and Investor Research Webcast

/EIN News/ -- Neurology pipeline discussion will include new preclinical data for C9orf72 program for ALS and FTD

Platform advancements to be shared include new in vivo RNA editing data



Live webcast scheduled for Tuesday, August 25th at 10:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced that it will hold an Analyst and Investor Research Webcast to discuss its latest PRISM™ platform advancements and neurology-focused stereopure oligonucleotide pipeline. The webcast is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25th from 10:00-11:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast event will feature presentations from several members of Wave Life Sciences management, including President and CEO Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, who will present an update on Wave’s strategy to become a leading genetic medicines company focused on neurology. Chandra Vargeese, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, will present an update on Wave’s PRISM platform, novel chemistry advancements and new data on Wave’s ADAR-mediated RNA editing platform capability. Finally, Ken Rhodes, PhD, SVP, Therapeutics Discovery, will present on Wave’s current neurology pipeline, including its C9orf72 program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia, and opportunities to apply PRISM to address additional neurological diseases.

The live webcast will be accessible by visiting the “Events” section of the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/ . The live teleconference can be accessed by dialing (866) 220-8068 (domestic) or (470) 495-9153 (international) and entering conference ID: 5186597. A replay of the presentation will also be archived and available on the Investor Relations page of Wave’s website following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:

Kate Rausch

617-949-4827

krausch@wavelifesci.com