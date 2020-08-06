Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Lance Kurata as Chief Legal Officer

Nationally recognized leader in corporate life sciences transactions

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Lance Kurata as Chief Legal Officer, starting August 10, 2020. Mr. Kurata joins Arcturus from Mintz, where he was a partner in the Corporate Group and a member of the Life Sciences Practice Group.



“Lance is widely recognized as a leading biotechnology focused attorney. His deep expertise in transactions and intellectual property will be particularly valuable as Arcturus continues to drive forward our differentiated messenger RNA therapeutic and vaccine platform and our pipeline of promising investigational medicines. I am very pleased to welcome Lance to the Company,” said Joseph Payne, President & CEO of Arcturus.

“I am thrilled to be joining Arcturus during this exciting period of growth. This year, the Company is anticipating clinical trial data from ARCT-021, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as ARCT-810, an investigational therapy for Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. I am looking forward to working with the team to maximize the potential of the Company’s differentiated mRNA based therapeutic modalities,” said Lance Kurata, Chief Legal Officer of Arcturus.

Prior to joining Arcturus, Mr. Kurata was Partner and Chair of West Coast Technology Transactions at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, PC. Mr. Kurata obtained his B.A. from University of California, Los Angeles and he earned his J.D. from Stanford Law School.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes self-replicating mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, Cardiovascular Disease along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (192 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding strategy, future operations, collaborations, the likelihood of success efficacy or safety of ARCT-021 or ARCT-810, the ability to initiate or complete preclinical and clinical development programs, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are forward-looking statements. Arcturus may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Arcturus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Arcturus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

IR and Media Contact

Arcturus Therapeutics

Neda Safarzadeh

(858) 900-2682

IR@ArcturusRx.com