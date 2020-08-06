Launch of HealthyAmerica Lets People Securely Share COVID-19 Testing Results

TransUnion partnership with CLX Health will help individuals, businesses and schools assess COVID-19 risks

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support U.S. efforts to move forward safely and confidently in the wake of COVID-19, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and its partners are developing the HealthyAmerica TM solution. HealthyAmerica gives people the power to securely share COVID-19 testing results while maintaining individual privacy, helping businesses and schools to minimize risk and reopen with greater confidence.



HealthyAmerica combines TransUnion’s verified data identity with confirmed test results through CLX Health, which indicates the presence of illness and/or the existence of COVID-19 antibodies. The results, when received from a national network of CLIA-certified laboratories performing FDA-approved tests, are displayed in a simple application. The solution will easily adapt to changes in testing and COVID-19 care management, including the ultimate development and use of a vaccine. This initiative is being led by TransUnion Healthcare and does not utilize any credit information.

Businesses and schools seeking to welcome back their employees and students as well as airlines, hotels and other organizations and events across the country will be able to use the solution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

“People want to protect their health and lives and they want the country to open,” said David Wojczynski, President of TransUnion Healthcare. “With HealthyAmerica, we can help them do both. The app helps people share their vital information when they choose to do so. This helps avoid risks related to COVID-19 in everyday interactions while maintaining privacy for individuals.”

HealthyAmerica will be rapidly deployed and delivered in a simple application with a user experience and process readily accessible by individuals, employers, businesses and schools. The solution provides real-time access to an established network of clinical laboratories, major hospital systems and Federally Qualified Health Clinics, which combined perform over 90% of all lab transactions in the United States.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the world’s health – physical, mental and economic. This partnership was created leveraging each organization’s expertise to help make the country safer by deploying a solution individuals and businesses can access to make decisions and evaluate health risk based on real-time information,” said Joseph Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer of SiriusIQ, part of CLX Health. “Having the ability to assess the risk of where you’ve been and where you want to go is the cornerstone of what we all need to help mitigate the spread of the virus and help the economy to open safely and back to capacity.”

How does the HealthyAmerica solution work?

Organizations utilizing the solution to help ensure the safety of customers, employees and/or students will prompt individuals to download the HealthyAmerica app. If the user agrees, they can then schedule testing at a certified laboratory near them. Once testing has been completed, results will be added to HealthyAmerica and the individual may choose whether to share their status-verified QR code.

An optional feature of the app leverages publicly-available “heat maps” of known cases of COVID-19 and adds the general and de-identified location of users who opt in, allowing to see their proximity to known COVID-19 viral areas which they may have visited or may be planning to visit. The Viral Encounter Risk Assessment (VERA) feature creates the most current map of virus location so people can better assess risk of visiting specific locations and potentially reduce the number of people exposed to the virus. HealthyAmerica is fully operational for those who do not choose this option.

“HealthyAmerica enables individuals to protect themselves from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19 and to share their health status with the schools and businesses they choose to. TransUnion, a leading global provider of risk and information solutions, is well suited to provide the data identity functionality of this solution,” added Jim Bohnsack, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for TransUnion Healthcare.

For more information about HealthyAmerica and to request the public memo and presentation, please visit www.transunion.com/healthyamerica.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. http://www.transunion.com/business

About CLX Health, LLC

CLX Health is Joint Venture between UST Global and SiriusIQ. UST Global is a multinational provider of Digital technology and transformation, IT services and solutions, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, United States. The company has offices in over 25 countries including USA, India, Mexico, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Spain and Poland. SiriusIQ’s cloud healthcare platform has developed interfaces to the top hospital and commercial laboratories in the United States accounting for 90% of the lab transactions by volume.

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



