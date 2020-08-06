PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $3.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net income was $9.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2020 compared to $8.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2019. Provision for loan losses for the three months and year ended June 30, 2020 was $309,000 and $3.1 million, which includes $201,000 and $1.9 million, or $0.01 and $0.10 per diluted share, net of tax, respectively, related to reserves established as a result of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes certain nonrecurring items, the Company recorded adjusted net income of $2.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $1.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted net income for the year ended June 30, 2020 was $8.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the previous year. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on or about September 4, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End Highlights

Earnings before income taxes and provision for loan losses increased $1.1 million, or 36.2%, and $3.3 million, or 28.0%, for the three months and year ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to the year ago periods.

Net interest income was $11.5 million for the quarter, a 6.5% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Full year net interest income was $46.7 million, a 9.3% increase compared to the prior year.

The net interest margin was 2.72% for the quarter, a decrease from 2.94% for the same quarter last year. Full year net interest margin was 2.89%, a decrease from 2.95% for the prior year.

The adjusted efficiency ratio was 67.74% and 70.71% for the current year quarter and full year, compared to 74.55% and 74.81% for the prior year quarter and full year, respectively.

Total loans receivable of $1.27 billion, representing year-over-year growth of $121.2 million, or 11.0%, excluding PPP loans.

Non-performing loans decreased $932,000 during the year to $1.8 million, equating to 0.14% of gross loans receivable as of June 30, 2020

Loan to deposit ratio was 91.82%, an increase from 89.17% as of the same quarter last year.

President’s Comments

“I want to first thank our staff for their unwavering commitment to our customers and our senior management team and Board of Directors for their strong leadership through this difficult period,” said Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation. “Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create unprecedented challenges, we have continued to assist our customers in addressing their financial needs, ensure the health and well-being of our employees and support the communities in which we operate. The actions we have taken, including loan payment deferrals, loan modifications, fee waivers and loans funded through the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) have all been part of our support for the small businesses that are extremely important for the strength of our local economy. Despite operating in a severe economic recession, mainly affecting the third and fourth quarters of our fiscal year, we are extremely pleased with our fourth quarter and year-end results, which show both strong earnings and balance sheet growth over the previous year periods.”

“Although credit quality remains extremely strong, our allowance for loan losses incorporates our acknowledgment of the potential credit deterioration resulting from a prolonged downturn in the economy. We believe the Company’s conservative underwriting will serve us well during these times as we ended the fiscal year with a ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10%. Additionally, the $321.5 million of loans we have in those industries expected to be most impacted by COVID-19 are 98.8% secured by real estate with a weighted average loan to value ratio under 55%.”

“While the pandemic’s final economic impact remains uncertain, we believe that our robust capital and liquidity positions will allow the Company to weather this crisis and continue to deliver long-term growth and profitability for our shareholders.”

COVID-19 Response

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has been active in providing assistance to our customers, as well as assessing the risks and potential impact on the Company’s financial position, including liquidity, credit quality, earnings and capital. The following is a summary of these actions through July 31, 2020:

Support for Consumer and Business Customers

Waive or reduce certain fees, including overdraft fees, ATM fees, late charges and early CD withdrawal penalties. The waiver of these fees and penalties ceased on July 15, 2020.

Moratorium on foreclosures and certain credit bureau reporting.

Consumer loan payment deferrals granted for 109 loans totaling $30.7 million, representing approximately 10.7% of the residential mortgage and home equity line of credit portfolios, of which 9 loans totaling $2.4 million have been granted a second payment deferral.

Commercial loan payment deferrals granted for 212 loans totaling $189.0 million, representing approximately 19.2% of the commercial mortgage, commercial loan and construction portfolios, of which 11 loans totaling $9.0 million have been granted a second payment deferral.

Funded $49.9 million in PPP loans, averaging approximately $160,000 per loan, to over 300 small businesses. The Company expects to earn approximately $868,000 of fee income associated with originating these loans.

Risk Assessment and Financial Impact

Liquidity

Management believes the Company’s liquidity is strong. At June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $136.3 million and securities available for sale totaled $37.4 million. Additionally, the Company had remaining borrowing capacity of $246.0 million, comprising $112.3 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, $108.7 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York discount window, and $25.0 million in other lines of credit. The Company experienced elevated draws on working capital lines of credit and home equity lines of credit as of March 31, 2020, however line usage reduced over the fourth quarter. Lines of credit have a usage rate of 25% as of June 30, 2020, compared with 35% as of March 31, 2020 and 32% as of June 30, 2019.

Capital

The Company’s capital position is also strong. At June 30, 2020, all of the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. Specifically, the Bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 12.51% as of June 30, 2020, which represents 2 ½ times the well-capitalized regulatory standard of 5%. Additionally, as of June 30, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation (parent of PCSB Bank) has $41.2 million of additional funds that could be contributed to the Bank as capital, which would result in a proforma Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 14.85%.

Credit Risk

The Company has taken actions to identify, assess and address its COVID-19-related credit exposure. Many factors are unknown, including the length of the resulting economic shutdown imposed by New York State and other neighboring states, the impacts of the government fiscal and monetary relief measures, including payment deferral programs, as well as the long-term impacts COVID-19 may have on our consumer and commercial borrowers. The following table provides the Company’s commercial and construction exposures to those industries the Company believes to be the most directly and significantly impacted by the pandemic:

Industry Sector: Total Balance Outstanding as of

June 30, 2020 (1)

(amounts in thousands) % of Total Loans Receivable % Secured by Real Estate Collateral % Receiving Payment Assistance (4) Loan-to-Value % (5) Retail (2) $ 140,086 11.1 % 98.1 % 31.9 % 51.8 % Mixed-use with retail component 105,054 8.3 100.0 21.4 52.9 Hotels and accommodation services (3) 39,455 3.1 100.0 44.4 56.4 Food service (incl. restaurants) 26,596 2.1 96.2 49.1 56.2 Arts, entertainment and recreation 10,296 0.8 97.1 29.1 57.4 Total $ 321,487 25.5 % 98.8 % 31.3 % 53.3 %

(1) Excludes PPP loan exposures.

(2) Includes $77.0 million of loans supported by properties with credit-rated or anchored tenants.

(3) Includes one construction relationship with an outstanding balance of $3.7 million.

(4) Assistance is in association with COVID-19 payment modification/deferral programs; 99.7% of loans receiving assistance presented in the table above are secured by real estate, with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 59.9% as of June 30, 2020.

(5) Generally based on collateral values upon origination.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company has no exposure to leveraged lending, shared national credits, energy exploration or credit cards.

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income was $11.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $66,000, or 0.6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and an increase of $700,000, or 6.5%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of an increase in average interest-earning assets, as the Company experienced significant growth in average loans receivable compared to the same quarter last year. However, the effect of the growth was partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Net interest income remained largely unchanged compared to the prior quarter as lower market interest rates on interest-earning asset yields were mostly offset by continued decreases in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin was 2.72% for the current quarter reflecting decreases of 17 basis points compared to 2.89% in the prior quarter and 22 basis points compared to 2.94% in the prior year quarter. Despite continued asset growth and a more profitable asset mix, along with a decrease in funding costs, margin compression has resulted from significant decreases in market interest rates over the past two quarters, stemming from decreases in the fed funds rate in March, which has disproportionately reduced asset yields.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.52%, a 34 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 29 basis point decrease from the prior year quarter. Despite significant loan portfolio growth and a more profitable asset mix, decreases in market interest rates driven most significantly by fed funds rate cuts in March, the origination of lower yielding PPP loans, as well as the significant increases in liquidity over the last quarter has decreased asset yields.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.97% for the current quarter, a decrease of 21 basis points from 1.18% in the prior quarter and 16 basis points from 1.13% in the prior year quarter. The Company had experienced a shift in deposit mix over the past several quarters as customers in generally lower rate savings products moved to generally higher rate money market and time deposits, however the pace of this shift has slowed and reversed in the most recent quarter. In response to the significant decrease in market interest rates in mid-March, deposit rate reductions were implemented, the effects of which have begun to be realized in fourth quarter results. At June 30, 2020, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.85%.

The provision for loan losses was $309,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $737,000 for the same quarter in 2019. The current quarter provision includes a $201,000 increase in qualitative reserves as the Company continues to assess the economic impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our local economy and loan portfolio. In total, the Company has provided for an additional $1.9 million in qualitative reserves over the last 2 quarters in response to the pandemic, equal to 0.16% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) and resulted in a 28.4% increase to allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan loss as of June 30, 2020 was 0.71% of total loans (excluding PPP loans). Charge-offs, net of recoveries, were $17,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to recoveries, net of charge-offs, of $122,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and charge-offs, net of recoveries, of $18,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Loans classified as substandard or doubtful totaled $7.3 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 47.9%, from March 31, 2020, but decreased $1.1 million, or 13.3%, from June 30, 2019. The increase in classified loans from the prior quarter was caused primarily by the downgrade of one commercial real estate relationship, which had a loan-to-value ratio of 51.0%. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable was 0.14% as of June 30, 2020, a decrease from 0.15% as of March 31, 2020 and from 0.25% as of June 30, 2019.

Noninterest income of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased $597,000 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 and increased $215,000 when compared to the prior year period. The increase over the linked quarter was due to an $814,000 increase in swap income which was partially offset by decreases of $139,000 in fees and service charges and $79,000 in all other income. Noninterest income increased $215,000 compared to the prior year quarter, as a $453,000 increase in swap income was partially offset by a $225,000 decrease in fees and service charges. The reduction in fees and service charge income was due to the combined effects of reduced customer transaction activity as a result of “stay-at-home” orders issued by New York and surrounding states and our waiver of certain overdraft fees, ATM usage fees, wire and CD early withdrawal fees in response to COVID-19, as required by emergency regulations promulgated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. The Company began waiving such fees in accordance with this guidance on or about March 20, 2020, with approximately $175,000 in fees waived or lost in the current quarter. The Company reinstituted these fees on July 15, 2020, however, we will continue to be subject to some level of reduced customer activity and waivers based on customer-specific circumstances.

Noninterest expense of $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were unchanged compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 and decreased $175,000 compared to the same period in 2019. Compared to the linked quarter, a $283,000 decrease in salaries and benefits expense, was offset by higher professional fees and FDIC assessment costs. The $175,000 decrease from the prior year period was caused primarily by decreases of $488,000 in retirement costs and $110,000 in all other expenses, partially offset by increases in salaries and benefits of $229,000 and professional fees of $194,000. During the current quarter, the Bank applied small bank assessment credits of $22,000 which partially offset its FDIC assessment for the current quarter. All available credits have been applied as of June 30, 2020.

The effective income tax rate was 22.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 26.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company expects future effective tax rates to remain consistent with that for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $154.4 million to $1.79 billion at June 30, 2020 from $1.64 billion at June 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to increases of $167.8 million, or 15.4%, in net loans receivable, $76.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $9.1 million in premises and equipment, partially offset by a decrease of $104.6 million in total investment securities. The $167.8 million increase in net loans receivable was the result of increases in commercial mortgages of $155.7 million, or 23.9%, and commercial loans of $30.6 million, or 22.9%, while residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and construction loans decreased $9.8 million, $3.4 million and $2.2 million, respectively, compared to the previous year. The increase in commercial loans includes $49.6 million of PPP loans originated in the fourth quarter. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is a result of a significant increase in deposits, partially from the deposit of PPP loan funds, and reduced loan originations experienced in the fourth quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total liabilities increased $161.9 million to $1.52 billion at June 30, 2020 from $1.36 billion at June 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to a $148.2 million, or 12.0%, increase in deposits and escrow accounts and a $18.9 million increase in other liabilities, primarily as a result of recording a $12.0 million lease liability (a related lease asset was also recorded as part of premises and equipment) associated with the adoption of new lease accounting standards, partially offset by a $5.1 million decrease in FHLB advances. A majority of the growth in deposits, $93.7 million or 7.3%, occurred in the fourth quarter, likely the result of numerous economic trends associated with COVID-19, including reduced consumer and commercial spending, various forms of government stimulus and poor stock market performance.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $7.6 million to $273.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $281.3 million at June 30, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of $18.1 million (905,902 shares) of common stock, $2.6 million of cash dividends declared and paid and $1.3 million of other comprehensive loss, partially offset by net income of $9.4 million, as well as $5.0 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period.

At June 30, 2020, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $16.20 and $15.82, respectively, compared to $15.80 and $15.44, respectively, at June 30, 2019. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At June 30, 2020, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, including the impact of lost fee revenue and operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 135,045 $ 58,756 Federal funds sold 1,257 1,273 Cash and cash equivalents 136,302 60,029 Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $281,497 and $346,243, respectively) 275,772 345,545 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 37,426 72,228 Total investment securities 313,198 417,773 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,639 and $5,664, respectively 1,260,947 1,093,121 Accrued interest receivable 6,880 4,797 FHLB stock 6,308 6,255 Premises and equipment, net 20,853 11,802 Deferred tax asset, net 3,129 2,478 Foreclosed real estate — 1,158 Bank-owned life insurance 25,019 24,291 Goodwill 6,106 6,106 Other intangible assets 229 323 Other assets 12,958 9,446 Total assets $ 1,791,929 $ 1,637,579 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,181,357 $ 1,084,442 Non interest-bearing deposits 191,898 141,379 Total deposits 1,373,255 1,225,821 Mortgage escrow funds 10,123 9,355 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 106,089 111,216 Other liabilities 28,749 9,880 Total liabilities 1,518,216 1,356,272 Commitments and contingencies - - Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,712,295 shares issued as of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, and 16,898,137 and 17,804,039 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 187 187 Additional paid in capital 186,200 182,129 Retained earnings 141,288 134,500 Unearned compensation - ESOP (11,145 ) (12,114 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (6,403 ) (5,090 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,814,158 and 908,256 shares as of June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively) (36,414 ) (18,305 ) Total shareholders' equity 273,713 281,307 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,791,929 $ 1,637,579





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 12,808 $ 10,987 $ 52,107 $ 41,619 Investment securities 1,896 2,609 8,870 10,022 Federal funds and other 117 356 933 1,806 Total interest and dividend income 14,821 13,952 61,910 53,447 Interest expense Deposits and escrow interest 2,848 3,005 12,775 10,177 FHLB advances 514 188 2,456 566 Total interest expense 3,362 3,193 15,231 10,743 Net interest income 11,459 10,759 46,679 42,704 Provision for loan losses 309 737 3,064 808 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,150 10,022 43,615 41,896 Noninterest income Fees and service charges 227 452 1,397 1,763 Swap income 814 361 984 507 Bank-owned life insurance 129 134 528 544 Gains on sales of securities, net - 7 38 62 Other 7 8 122 226 Total noninterest income 1,177 962 3,069 3,102 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,499 5,270 22,934 21,611 Occupancy and equipment 1,264 1,320 5,223 5,185 Communications and data processing 502 523 2,061 1,953 Professional fees 563 369 1,739 1,551 Postage, printing, stationery and supplies 145 132 584 586 Advertising 100 - 400 349 Amortization of intangible assets 21 25 94 110 FDIC assessment 87 99 87 421 Loss on receivable - - - 90 Other operating expenses 352 970 1,512 2,138 Total noninterest expense 8,533 8,708 34,634 33,895 Net income before income tax expense 3,794 2,276 12,050 11,004 Income tax expense 834 597 2,691 2,686 Net income $ 2,960 $ 1,679 $ 9,359 $ 8,318 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.60 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.60 $ 0.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,334,098 16,033,505 15,648,627 16,492,760 Diluted 15,334,098 16,099,846 15,674,169 16,527,117







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Assets: Loans receivable $ 1,263,600 $ 12,808 4.06 % $ 1,209,920 $ 13,114 4.34 % $ 970,707 $ 10,987 4.53 % Investment securities 304,383 1,896 2.49 323,942 2,003 2.47 436,903 2,609 2.39 Other interest-earning assets 115,652 117 0.41 56,242 217 1.56 55,988 356 2.55 Total interest-earning assets 1,683,635 14,821 3.52 1,590,104 15,334 3.86 1,463,598 13,952 3.81 Non-interest-earning assets 70,120 67,889 56,387 Total assets $ 1,753,755 $ 1,657,993 $ 1,519,985 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 140,954 79 0.23 $ 125,103 66 0.21 $ 120,577 53 0.18 Money market accounts 218,023 289 0.53 179,230 423 0.96 141,455 428 1.21 Savings accounts and escrow 343,472 192 0.22 342,254 209 0.25 373,238 239 0.26 Time deposits 470,279 2,288 1.95 480,233 2,570 2.17 434,073 2,285 2.11 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,172,728 2,848 0.97 1,126,820 3,268 1.18 1,069,343 3,005 1.13 FHLB advances 106,099 514 1.94 98,364 541 2.23 29,283 188 2.57 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,278,827 3,362 1.05 1,225,184 3,809 1.26 1,098,626 3,193 1.16 Non-interest-bearing deposits 176,146 137,930 133,919 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 23,505 19,706 7,403 Total liabilities 1,478,478 1,382,820 1,239,948 Total shareholders' equity 275,277 275,173 280,037 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,753,755 $ 1,657,993 $ 1,519,985 Net interest income $ 11,459 $ 11,525 $ 10,759 Interest rate spread (1) 2.47 2.60 2.65 Net interest margin (2) 2.72 2.89 2.94 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.65 % 129.78 % 133.22 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Year Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Assets: Loans receivable $ 1,198,449 $ 52,107 4.35 % $ 924,182 $ 41,619 4.50 % Investment securities 346,569 8,870 2.56 444,024 10,022 2.26 Other interest-earning assets 69,371 933 1.34 77,303 1,806 2.34 Total interest-earning assets 1,614,389 61,910 3.83 1,445,509 53,447 3.70 Non-interest-earning assets 69,268 57,039 Total assets $ 1,683,657 $ 1,502,548 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 127,091 270 0.21 $ 118,286 210 0.18 Money market accounts 177,052 1,647 0.93 107,680 1,216 1.13 Savings accounts and escrow 350,897 866 0.25 411,251 1,019 0.25 Time deposits 469,336 9,992 2.13 414,676 7,732 1.86 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,124,376 12,775 1.14 1,051,893 10,177 0.97 FHLB advances 111,008 2,456 2.21 24,117 566 2.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,235,384 15,231 1.23 1,076,010 10,743 1.00 Non-interest-bearing deposits 148,262 133,143 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 21,563 8,108 Total liabilities 1,405,209 1,217,261 Total shareholders' equity 278,448 285,287 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,683,657 $ 1,502,548 Net interest income $ 46,679 $ 42,704 Interest rate spread (1) 2.60 2.70 Net interest margin (2) 2.89 2.95 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 130.68 % 134.34 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Condensed Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,302 $ 84,912 $ 62,835 $ 37,797 $ 60,029 Total investment securities 313,198 309,618 327,835 379,007 417,773 Loans receivable, net 1,260,947 1,220,682 1,183,740 1,163,254 1,093,121 Other assets 81,482 80,663 74,757 78,550 66,656 Total assets $ 1,791,929 $ 1,695,875 $ 1,649,167 $ 1,658,608 $ 1,637,579 Total deposits and escrow $ 1,383,378 $ 1,287,510 $ 1,261,663 $ 1,241,458 $ 1,235,176 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 106,089 106,121 86,153 111,185 111,216 Other liabilities 28,749 29,827 21,512 24,443 9,880 Total liabilities 1,518,216 1,423,458 1,369,328 1,377,086 1,356,272 Total shareholders' equity 273,713 272,417 279,839 281,522 281,307 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,791,929 $ 1,695,875 $ 1,649,167 $ 1,658,608 $ 1,637,579





Quarter Ended Year Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Condensed Income Statements Interest income $ 14,821 $ 15,334 $ 15,729 $ 16,026 $ 13,952 $ 61,910 $ 53,447 Interest expense 3,362 3,809 4,032 4,028 3,193 15,231 10,743 Net interest income 11,459 11,525 11,697 11,998 10,759 46,679 42,704 Provision for loan losses 309 2,008 412 335 737 3,064 808 Noninterest income 1,177 580 547 765 962 3,069 3,102 Noninterest expense 8,533 8,520 8,794 8,787 8,708 34,634 33,994 Income before income tax expense 3,794 1,577 3,038 3,641 2,276 12,050 11,004 Income tax expense 834 360 685 812 597 2,691 2,686 Net income $ 2,960 $ 1,217 $ 2,353 $ 2,829 $ 1,679 $ 9,359 $ 8,318 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.60 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.60 $ 0.50





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Year Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Performance Ratios (1): Return on average assets 0.68 % 0.29 % 0.57 % 0.68 % 0.44 % 0.56 % 0.55 % Return on average equity 4.30 % 1.77 % 3.35 % 4.01 % 2.40 % 3.36 % 2.92 % Interest rate spread 2.47 % 2.60 % 2.63 % 2.72 % 2.65 % 2.60 % 2.70 % Net interest margin 2.72 % 2.89 % 2.93 % 3.03 % 2.94 % 2.89 % 2.95 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 67.74 % 70.87 % 72.55 % 71.80 % 74.55 % 70.71 % 74.81 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.21 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.95 % 2.06 % 2.11 % 2.12 % 2.29 % 2.06 % 2.26 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.65 % 129.78 % 130.45 % 130.79 % 133.22 % 130.68 % 134.34 % Average equity to average assets 15.70 % 16.60 % 16.89 % 17.02 % 18.42 % 16.54 % 18.99 % Dividend payout ratio (3) 21.25 % 52.01 % 27.62 % 23.29 % 39.43 % 27.47 % 26.24 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the quarter ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Loans to deposits 91.82 % 95.40 % 94.58 % 94.27 % 89.17 % Share Data: Shares outstanding 16,898,137 16,898,137 17,372,308 17,624,239 17,804,039 Book value per common share $ 16.20 $ 16.12 $ 16.11 $ 15.97 $ 15.80 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 15.82 $ 15.74 $ 15.74 $ 15.61 $ 15.44 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans receivable $ 1,795 $ 1,802 $ 1,618 $ 3,425 $ 2,727 Non-performing assets $ 1,795 $ 1,802 $ 1,897 $ 4,281 $ 3,885 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.52 % Total valuation adjustment as a percent of total gross loans receivable (5) 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable 481.28 % 463.15 % 384.18 % 174.98 % 207.70 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.29 % 0.25 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 17 $ (122 ) $ 189 $ 6 $ 18 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the period (1) 0.01 % (0.04 %) 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Capital Ratios (6): Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 12.51 % 13.19 % 13.00 % 12.89 % 13.81 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.98 % 16.80 % 17.24 % 17.16 % 17.96 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.98 % 16.80 % 17.24 % 17.16 % 17.96 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.65 % 17.44 % 17.74 % 17.64 % 18.45 % (1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized. (2) Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as noninterest expense, less certain nonrecurring items, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income excluding certain nonrecurring items. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the impact of certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. (3) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands)

(5) Loans acquired in 2015 as part of the CMS Bancorp. Inc./CMS Bank acquisition were recorded at their estimated fair value at the acquisition date and did not include a carry-over of the related pre-acquisition allowance for loan losses. Total valuation adjustments equal the allowance for loan losses plus the remaining discounts on acquired loans. We believe this ratio provides investors a more meaningful comparison to periods presented prior to the 2015 acquisition, as well as to our peers. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. (6) Represents Bank ratios.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

As of June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Mortgage loans: Residential mortgages $ 255,382 $ 266,684 $ 262,441 $ 264,251 $ 265,167 Commercial mortgage 807,106 775,378 741,171 726,315 651,396 Construction 11,053 24,929 22,787 18,830 13,231 Net deferred loan origination costs 739 925 1,054 1,202 1,031 Total mortgage loans 1,074,280 1,067,916 1,027,453 1,010,598 930,825 Commercial and consumer loans: Commercial loans (1) 164,257 128,869 129,809 125,926 133,614 Home equity credit lines 29,838 30,994 31,460 31,503 33,204 Consumer and overdrafts 481 444 436 437 365 Net deferred loan origination costs 730 805 798 783 777 Total commercial and consumer loans 195,306 161,112 162,503 158,649 167,960 Total loans receivable 1,269,586 1,229,028 1,189,956 1,169,247 1,098,785 Allowance for loan losses (8,639 ) (8,346 ) (6,216 ) (5,993 ) (5,664 ) Loans receivable, net $ 1,260,947 $ 1,220,682 $ 1,183,740 $ 1,163,254 $ 1,093,121 (1) Includes $49.6 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2020 and none in all other periods.





As of June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Demand deposits $ 191,898 $ 145,844 $ 140,218 $ 141,567 $ 141,379 NOW accounts 151,797 128,103 126,346 124,062 123,069 Money market accounts 239,942 192,779 162,208 151,652 148,134 Savings 343,352 330,310 354,078 350,250 357,844 Time deposits 446,266 482,550 468,764 466,374 455,395 Total deposits $ 1,373,255 $ 1,279,586 $ 1,251,614 $ 1,233,905 $ 1,225,821







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Year Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Net income applicable to common stock (GAAP) $ 2,960 $ 1,217 $ 2,353 $ 2,829 $ 1,679 $ 9,359 $ 8,318 Adjustments (1): Losses on other receivables - - - - - - 68 Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (30 ) (4 ) (95 ) (371 ) (25 ) (500 ) (184 ) Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate - (31 ) - (37 ) - (68 ) (18 ) Gain on sale of investment securities - (29 ) - - (5 ) (30 ) (47 ) Gain on sale of bank premises - - - - - - (117 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,930 $ 1,153 $ 2,258 $ 2,421 $ 1,649 $ 8,761 $ 8,020 Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 15,334,098 15,437,173 15,837,762 15,979,762 16,033,505 15,648,627 16,492,760 Diluted 15,334,098 15,447,217 15,909,855 16,082,276 16,099,846 15,674,169 16,527,117 Earnings per share (GAAP): Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.60 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.60 $ 0.50 Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 (1) Amounts included in income before income tax expense are presented net of tax.







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Year Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Computation of Adjusted Yield on Assets and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 1,683,635 $ 1,590,104 $ 1,463,598 $ 1,614,389 $ 1,445,509 Interest and dividend income (GAAP) $ 14,821 $ 15,334 $ 13,952 $ 61,910 $ 53,447 Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (39 ) (5 ) (34 ) (644 ) (244 ) Adjusted interest and dividend income (Non-GAAP) $ 14,782 $ 15,329 $ 13,918 $ 61,266 $ 53,203 Yield on interest-earning assets (GAAP) 3.52 % 3.86 % 3.81 % 3.83 % 3.70 % Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets (Non-GAAP) 3.51 % 3.86 % 3.80 % 3.79 % 3.68 % Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,459 $ 11,525 $ 10,759 $ 46,679 $ 42,704 Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (39 ) (5 ) (34 ) (644 ) (244 ) Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,420 $ 11,520 $ 10,725 $ 46,035 $ 42,460 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.72 % 2.90 % 2.94 % 2.89 % 2.95 % Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP) 2.71 % 2.90 % 2.93 % 2.85 % 2.94 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Year Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Computation of Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 8,533 $ 8,520 $ 8,794 $ 8,787 $ 8,708 $ 34,634 $ 33,994 Adjustments: Losses on other receivables - - - - - - (90 ) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 8,533 $ 8,520 $ 8,794 $ 8,787 $ 8,708 $ 34,634 $ 33,904 Net interest income $ 11,459 $ 11,525 $ 11,697 $ 11,998 $ 10,759 $ 46,679 $ 42,704 Noninterest income 1,177 580 547 765 962 3,069 3,102 Total (GAAP) 12,636 12,105 12,244 12,763 11,721 49,748 45,806 Adjustments: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (39 ) (5 ) (123 ) (477 ) (34 ) (644 ) (244 ) Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate - (40 ) - (47 ) - (87 ) (24 ) Gain on sale of investment securities - (38 ) - - (7 ) (38 ) (62 ) Gain on sale of bank premises - - - - - - (155 ) Adjusted total (Non-GAAP) $ 12,597 $ 12,022 $ 12,121 $ 12,239 $ 11,680 $ 48,979 $ 45,321 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.53 % 70.38 % 71.82 % 68.85 % 74.29 % 69.62 % 74.21 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 67.74 % 70.87 % 72.55 % 71.80 % 74.55 % 70.71 % 74.81 %







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 273,713 $ 272,417 $ 279,839 $ 281,522 $ 281,307 Adjustments: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 273,713 272,417 279,839 281,522 281,307 Adjustments: Goodwill (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) Other intangible assets (229 ) (250 ) (274 ) (298 ) (323 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 267,378 $ 266,061 $ 273,459 $ 275,118 $ 274,878 Common shares outstanding 16,898,137 16,898,137 17,372,308 17,624,239 17,804,039 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 16.20 $ 16.12 $ 16.11 $ 15.97 $ 15.80 Adjustments: Effects of intangible assets (0.38 ) (0.38 ) (0.37 ) (0.36 ) (0.36 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 15.82 $ 15.74 $ 15.74 $ 15.61 $ 15.44





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)