Protech Home Medical to Virtually Attend The LD 500 Conference on September 1st – 4th

Webcasted Presentation to be Held Wednesday, September 2nd

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “Company” or “Protech”) (TSXV: PTQ) (OTCQX: PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that members of its management team will be attending the upcoming LD 500 Conference. The event is being held virtually and will take place between September 1 to 4, 2020.



Webcasted Presentation

Event: The LD 500 Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Time: 9:00am EDT

Registration: ldmicro.protechhomemedical.com

The live webcast of the presentation will be available by clicking the registration link or visiting the investors' section of the Company’s website at www.protechhomemedical.com . The webcast will also be available for replay on the Company's website following the event.

“We look forward to attending this highly anticipated U.S. based investor conference, which is scheduled to encompass upwards of 500 public companies. We continue to be extremely active on the capital markets front on both sides of the border, and expect to attend additional investor conferences throughout 2020,” commented Greg Crawford, CEO and Chairman of Protech. “We are expecting an extremely full slate of meetings over the duration of the conference and are excited to provide our vision for Protech to a wide array of new investors.”

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

ABOUT LD MICRO

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



For those with any questions, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

ABOUT PROTECH HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎‎‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ‎‎‎to the Company, including: the Company attending the event; the number of public companies scheduled to attend the event; the Company expecting an extremely full slate of meetings over the duration ‎of the conference; the Company expecting to attend additional investor conferences throughout 2020; and the live webcast and replay of the presentation being available on the ‎Company's; are intended to identify ‎forward-looking information. All statements other than ‎statements of ‎historical fact may be forward-looking ‎information. Such statements reflect the Company's current ‎views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and ‎current information available to the Company, and are ‎subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors ‎could ‎cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or ‎implied by such forward-‎looking ‎information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks ‎or uncertainties ‎materialize. ‎Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation: credit; market (including ‎equity, commodity, ‎foreign ‎exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and ‎infrastructure); ‎reputational; ‎insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the ‎general business and ‎economic ‎conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the ‎Company to execute on key ‎priorities, ‎including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and ‎strategic plans and to ‎attract, develop ‎and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; ‎the ability to ‎implement business ‎strategies and pursue business opportunities; low profit market segments; ‎disruptions in or ‎attacks (including ‎cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network ‎access or other ‎voice or data ‎communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other ‎criminal ‎behavior to which ‎the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to ‎the ‎Company or its ‎affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; ‎‎decline of ‎reimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; a novel business model; ‎‎‎dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult ‎‎‎litigation environment, including in the U.S.; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased ‎‎‎funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds ‎‎‎and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, ‎‎‎and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events ‎and claims ‎‎‎resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders ‎and ‎‎measures of governmental ‎authorities ‎to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎‎non-essential business ‎closures, ‎quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions ‎‎to ‎markets, economic ‎activity, ‎financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general ‎‎economic ‎conditions ‎including a ‎possible national or global recession‎; as well as those risk factors discussed or ‎‎referred to in ‎the Company’s disclosure ‎documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎‎provinces of Canada ‎and available at ‎www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected ‎‎manner, or should ‎assumptions ‎underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or ‎‎events may differ ‎materially ‎from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is ‎‎expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by ‎this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume ‎‎responsibility for the accuracy or ‎‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎‎information included in this press release ‎is ‎made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes ‎‎no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any ‎forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable ‎‎law.‎‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of ‎the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

For further information please visit our website at www.protechhomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens

VP of Corporate Development

Protech Home Medical Corp.

859-300-6455

cole.stevens@myphm.com