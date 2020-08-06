Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled  to participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Software and Internet Virtual Conference
September 9, 2020
Attendees: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz
Virtual Fireside Chat and 1x1s

Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference
September 10, 2020
Attendees: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz
1x1s

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Investor Contact:
Andrea DiMarco
Tenable
investors@tenable.com

Media Contact:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com

 

Primary Logo

