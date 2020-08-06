Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.



Details for each event are as follows:

D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Software and Internet Virtual Conference

September 9, 2020

Attendees: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz

Virtual Fireside Chat and 1x1s

Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference

September 10, 2020

Attendees: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz

1x1s

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Investor Contact:

Andrea DiMarco

Tenable

investors@tenable.com

Media Contact:

Cayla Baker

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com



