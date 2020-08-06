KEMET Releases New Tantalum Polymer Capacitors for Applications Requiring High Capacitance and High Voltage

Stacking construction offers higher capacitance and voltage for GaN semiconductor requirements



Polymer Hermetically Sealed 75V extension saves board space with exceptional capacitance stability over operational temperature



/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET (“KEMET” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Yageo Corporation (“Yageo”) (TAIEX: 2327), a leading global supplier of electronic components, continues to develop and design solutions suited for alternative energy, industrial/lighting, medical, defense and aerospace, and telecommunications applications with the new Tantalum Stack Polymer (TSP) O 7360-43 and the 82uF/75V rated voltage extension in Polymer Hermetically Sealed. The TSP series is designed to provide the highest capacitance/voltage (CV) ratings in surface mount device (SMD) capacitors with its innovative stacking construction. These new capacitors are well suited and sized for use in high voltage power management applications such as buck boost converters, filtering, hold-up capacitors, and other high ripple current applications that require a small form factor, stable performance, and long operational lifespan.

KEMET’s KO-CAP® High Reliability Series T540, T541 and T543 are all available for stack configuration in the TSP series. When stacked, these capacitors allow design engineers to customize for capacitance, voltage, and low ESR (equivalent series resistance). This feature makes the TSP series ideal for devices using Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, including radar applications based on the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) systems. The TSP series also offers improved derating conditions and larger capacitance to ensure a low failure rate for typical voltage levels, as well as multiple failure rate options when utilizing Series T540 and T541 in a stack configuration.

The TSP series is qualified for numerous applications, including airborne, grounded, and naval equipment where GaN radio frequency (RF) semiconductors are part of the design. According to a May 2020 report from Yole Développement* , the total defense market for GaN radio frequency (RF) applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% and surpass USD 1 billion in 2025, while the total GaN RF market will reach over USD 2 billion in 2025. The report also states that application in AESA systems for radar and demand for lightweight devices for airborne systems are the main drivers of the GaN RF defense market. Furthermore, the TSP series can fully support other high power, high frequency, and long-life requirement designs in telecommunications and industrial applications.

The tantalum polymer capacitors series is available immediately via KEMET distributors. To learn more about their capabilities and applications, visit https://ec.kemet.com/polymer-high-reliability/ .

*Source: GaN RF Market: Applications, Players, Technology, and Substrates 2020, Yole Développement (Yole), May 2020

About KEMET

KEMET, a subsidiary of Yageo Corporation (TAIEX: 2327), helps our customers build tomorrow with the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. With over 100-years of making the world a better, safer, and more connected place to live, our vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service. Additional information about KEMET can be found at www.kemet.com .

Contact for editors:

Fernando Spada, KEMET

Tel: +1 954 766 2815

Email: fernandospada@kemet.com

Issued by:

Simon Krelle, Publitek

Tel: +44 (0) 208 429 6553

E-mail: simon.krelle@publitek.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96e2476f-84e2-4994-be8d-0509a9461217