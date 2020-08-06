Blink and SemaConnect Announce Interoperability Making Electric Vehicle Charging More Accessible for Drivers Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and SemaConnect, a leading provider of EV solutions to the North American commercial market, announced the signing of an interoperability agreement today. The two-year, renewable deal will commence in 2021.



Blink and SemaConnect customers will be able to seamlessly roam between charging networks without the need for additional cards or accounts. The agreement will serve to increase range confidence for Blink and SemaConnect members by expanding available charging infrastructure utilizing the interoperability agreement, to more than 15,000 units, located at apartment buildings, workplaces, hospitals, universities, municipalities, and retailers. The interoperability between two leading EV charging providers will create a seamless charging experience for the companies’ members.

“This is an important milestone for Blink,” said Brendan Jones, COO of Blink. “We have long advocated for the adoption of equipment and network interoperability to create a nationwide infrastructure of chargers that are more convenient and reliable for customers. We believe this partnership will be beneficial to our members and customers and we look forward to building on this collaboration to further expand our EV charging footprint.”

"We are excited to collaborate with Blink to bring more charging options to our customers and build a larger and more user-friendly network for EV drivers nationwide," said Mahi Reddy, CEO of SemaConnect, Inc. “This is what we envisioned when we set out over a decade ago. To develop a national network of chargers where members are free to roam with one account.”

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

About SemaConnect

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008. For companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains one of the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the projected benefits of the Blink-SemaConnect interoperability agreement and those described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

