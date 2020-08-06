PetVivo Announces Notice of Allowance for United States Patent Application Enhancing the Proprietary Coverage of Kush®, a Treatment for Animal Lameness

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed an important patent related to the Company’s proprietary biomaterial, which the company utilizes to produce its proprietary products. The broad scope of the issued claims in this patent, entitled “Protein Biomaterials and Biocoacervates and Methods of Making and Using Thereof,” provides tremendous proprietary protection for a broad range of proprietary products, including the product Kush, a medical device treatment for animal osteoarthritis.



“Our biomaterial technology and the claims issued in this patent provides us extremely comprehensive coverage. This patent extends the scope of our patent claims thereby expanding our competitive advantage in medical devices and other therapeutics used in a multitude of treatments for pets,” noted PetVivo Chief Executive Officer, John Lai. “In addition, the claims covering our innovative biomaterials disclosed in this newly allowed patent application provides proprietary protection for our Kush™ particles used to treat animal lameness.”

With this recent patent allowance by the USPTO, PetVivo’s intellectual property portfolio has grown to twenty-one allowed patents, ten of which are United States patents. PetVivo has an additional ten patent applications pending in the US and in strategic foreign countries.

“It is exciting to see the ongoing expansion of our intellectual property. This expansion highlights the novelty of our biomaterials, devices and treatments including our flagship product, Kush,” commented PetVivo CEO John Lai. “We look forward to improving the quality of life for osteoarthritic dogs, horses and their respective owners with the broad commercial launch of Kush slated for later this year.”

PetVivo diligently protects its proprietary technologies, including the fabricated biomaterials and their application in end products and devices. To maximize the strength and value of its intellectual property the claims generally cover the commercial devices/therapeutics, the manufacturing methods and the methods of use of PetVivo’s proprietary technology.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

For more information about PetVivo and Kush, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Kush, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

Forward-Looking Statements:

