Aptose Biosciences to Present at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics targeting the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Chairman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer; Gregory K. Chow, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Joti Marango, M.D., Ph.D, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference being held in a virtual format from Tuesday, August 11th to Thursday, August 13th, 2020.



Dr. Rice will provide a corporate overview of the Company’s recent activities and strategic direction:

Aptose Fireside Chat

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020

A live webcast of the Aptose presentation will be accessible by visiting the following link:

Webcast Link

The webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available for 90 days through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and has received an IND allowance to conduct a separate Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).