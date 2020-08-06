Alico, Inc. Announces Two New Appointments to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announces the appointment of two new members to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).



Joining our Board is Ms. Kate English and Mr. Adam Putnam. Ms. English will serve on the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Putnam will serve on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee. Each will serve until the 2021 annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders or until her or his earlier death, resignation, or removal in accordance with the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company. This brings Alico’s total board membership to nine.

Mr. Benjamin Fishman, Chairman of Alico’s board of directors, commented “We are pleased to welcome Ms. English and Mr. Putnam to our board of directors. They are both lifelong Floridians and bring decades of leadership in the area of agriculture as well as other land expertise that are vital to our future operations and strategy. The addition of these directors complements our current board of directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all Alico’s shareholders. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they have joined Alico.”

Ms. English is a Partner at Pavese Law Firm, whose practice concentrates on agricultural, environmental and land use law with an emphasis on developing value and maintaining productivity for larger properties. She has particular experience representing companies whose key businesses are farming, conservation and development. Before entering law school, she was a field representative for Florida Citrus Mutual, working with its grower members in nine counties in South and Southwest Florida.

Mr. Putnam is the Chief Executive Officer of Ducks Unlimited, an American nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wetlands and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, other wildlife, and people. Mr. Putnam also served as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture from 2011-2019 and was a US Congressman for five terms.

For more information about Alico’s board of directors, please visit our site at http://ir.alicoinc.com/board-of-directors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

