IBI Group Plays Major Design Role on Broadway Subway Expansion as Part of Acciona-Ghella Preferred Proponent Joint Venture

Global design and technology firm to mobilize multidisciplinary team on Vancouver transit infrastructure project

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group (TSX:IBG) is part of the Acciona-Ghella Joint Venture (AGJV), the preferred proponent team for the Broadway Subway Project in Vancouver, British Columbia. IBI Group will serve as Project Architect, and Architect and Engineer of Record on four stations as part of the AGJV, as announced by the BC Government on July 17, 2020. The $2.83B design-build-finance project is an extension to the existing Millennium Line, consisting of 5.7km of advanced light rapid transit (SkyTrain) and six underground stations. Construction is scheduled to start in late 2020, with the line going into service in 2025. The project adds to IBI Group’s global expertise designing transit infrastructure, including on Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown LRT and Hurontario LRT, the Edmonton Valley Line LRT, Ottawa Confederation Line, and the Tel Aviv Light Rail Red Line.



“This win reasserts our global position as designers of world-class transit infrastructure,” said Scott Stewart, IBI Group CEO. “With a significant presence in Vancouver, and a long-standing relationship with the City and TransLink, we understand the value this project will bring to Vancouverites and are excited to see it move to the next stage.”

In addition to IBI Group’s role as Project Architect, the firm will also serve as Architect and Engineer of Record for four out of the six stations, including the complex Broadway-City Hall Interchange Station. Each station requires unique design considerations, including varying levels of integration with future development. IBI Group will also be providing design services on road alignments, traffic diversions, and road furniture modifications required to support the new subway stations and alignment.

“Transit is a way of life for the city of glass. With this in mind, our vision for the station design centres on our passenger-first philosophy; to make it easier for Vancouverites to live, work, travel and shop, and to support the continued growth of the Broadway Corridor,” said Charlie Hoang, IBI Group Global Lead, Transit Architecture. “I’m very proud of the team who has been instrumental in positioning us for this project, and am thrilled to see us expand our presence and expertise within western Canada.”

Vancouver’s Broadway Corridor is considered the busiest bus route in North America with more than 100,000 transit trips each day, and is an important economic, healthcare, and residential centre. A direct extension of the existing Millennium Line, the Broadway Subway Project will continue from VCC-Clark Station on an elevated guideway for 700 metres, and then travel underground along Broadway for 5km to a new terminus at Arbutus Street. Once the project opens to the public, the commute from VCC-Clark Station to Arbutus Station will take about 11 minutes, saving the average commuter almost 30 minutes a day, while also relieving traffic congestion along Broadway Avenue.

With a breadth of experience in transportation engineering and planning, transit and high-rise architecture, intelligent transportation systems, and smart cities, IBI Group has helped shape the built environment of Metro Vancouver for over 40 years. The firm has been involved in notable regional projects, including B.C.’s Regional Transportation Management Centre systems integration, and the regional rail components of TransLink’s 2050 plan, as well as foundational planning studies that have led to the development of the Canada Line, the Millennium Line’s Evergreen extension, and the forthcoming Surrey SkyTrain extension.

To connect with an IBI Group professional, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.com or 647-330-4706.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology firm with over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. As a technology-driven design firm, IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow us on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group .