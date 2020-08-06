Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.



Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had net income of $143.9 million, or $2.63 basic and $2.40 diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $144.3 million, or $2.63 basic and $2.40 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's net loss was $29.7 million, or $0.62 basic and diluted loss per share. There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had net income of $190.6 million, or $3.48 basic and $3.21 diluted earnings per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $190.9 million, or $3.49 basic and $3.21 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $15.2 million, or $0.32 basic and diluted loss per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $15.0 million, or $0.31 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

Declaration of Dividend

On August 5, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about September 29, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of September 9, 2020 (the record date). As of August 5, 2020, there were 58,807,747 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of Second Quarter and Other Recent Significant Events

Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted pool voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels thus far in the third quarter of 2020 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

Total Pool Average daily TCE revenue % of Days LR2 $22,500 49 % LR1 $22,000 53 % MR $15,300 45 % Handymax $12,000 52 %

Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels in each of the pools during the second quarter of 2020:

Pool Average daily TCE revenue LR2 $47,064 LR1 $35,794 MR $21,808 Handymax $17,698

The Company's strong second quarter results, coupled with the repayment of debt, have resulted in the Company's net debt position decreasing by $228.8 million from $3.1 billion at March 31, 2020 to $2.9 billion at August 5, 2020.

The Company is in discussions with a group of financial institutions to refinance the existing debt on eight of its vessels which, if consummated, is expected to increase the Company’s liquidity by an additional $80 million, after the repayment of existing debt. These refinancings are expected to be agreed in the next few months, and the drawdowns are expected to occur before the end of 2020.

In July 2020, the Company repurchased $13.8 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $882.23 per $1,000 principal amount, or $12.2 million.

In May 2020, the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due May 2020 matured and the outstanding principal balance of $53.8 million was repaid in full. Subsequently in May 2020, the Company issued $28.1 million aggregate principal amount of 7.0% senior unsecured notes due June 30, 2025 (the "Senior Notes due 2025") in an underwritten public offering. This amount includes $3.1 million related to the partial exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional Senior Notes due 2025 under the same terms and conditions. The aggregate net proceeds were approximately $26.5 million after deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses.



In May 2020, the Company executed a credit facility for up to $225.0 million with a group of European financial institutions (the "2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility"). The Company drew $101.2 million from this facility in June 2020, and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing debt on four LR2s that were previously financed under the ABN AMRO Credit Facility, which was scheduled to mature during the third quarter of 2020. The remaining availability under this credit facility is expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on five of the Company's vessels and scrubbers on two LR2s.



In May 2020, the Company executed an agreement to upsize its $179.2 million credit facility with ING Bank N.V. to $251.4 million. The upsized portion of this facility was fully drawn in May 2020, and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing debt on five vessels, which were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.



Based upon the commitments received to date, which include the remaining availability under the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility and certain financing transactions that have been previously announced, the Company expects to raise approximately $56 million of aggregate additional liquidity (after the repayment of existing debt) once all of the agreements are closed and drawn. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as several of these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.



In April 2020, the Company reached an agreement with its counterparty to postpone the purchase and installation of scrubbers on 19 of its vessels. The installation of these scrubbers is now expected to begin not earlier than 2021.



Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $3.8 million and $7.6 million, respectively, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares were 54,827,479 and 54,747,345, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares were 56,318,815 and 56,525,701 (which includes the potentially dilutive impact of unvested shares of restricted stock and excludes the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022), respectively, and 61,593,958 and 61,801,095, respectively, under the if-converted method. Given the Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, earnings per diluted share were calculated under the if-converted method as the result of this calculation was dilutive.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the beginning of calendar year 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 that originated in China and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in the implementation of numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial and commodities markets (including oil).

While the reduction of economic activity significantly reduced global demand for oil and refined petroleum products, the extreme volatility in the oil markets and the steep contango that developed in the prices of oil and refined petroleum products resulted in record increases in spot TCE rates as an abundance arbitrage and floating storage opportunities opened up. These conditions persisted for most of the second quarter of 2020 but began to abate in June 2020 as the underlying oil markets stabilized.

The Company expects that the future impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty in the demand for oil and refined petroleum products will continue to cause volatility in the commodities markets. The scale and duration of the impact of these factors remain unknowable but could have a material impact on our earnings, cash flow and financial condition for the remainder of 2020 and beyond. An estimate of the impact on the Company’s results of operations and financial condition cannot be made at this time.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), which were issued in May 2020, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

In July 2020, the Company repurchased $13.8 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $882.23 per $1,000 principal amount, or $12.2 million. No other securities were repurchased under this program during the second quarter of 2020 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $140.6 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $109.4 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

At the Market Offering Program

In June 2020, the Company sold an aggregate of 137,067 of its common shares at an average price of $18.79 per share for aggregate net proceeds of $2.6 million under its previously announced “at the market” offering program pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares. There is $97.4 million of remaining availability under this program as of August 5, 2020.

Current Liquidity

As of August 5, 2020, the Company had $285.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the second quarter of 2020 and that is in progress as of July 1, 2020:

Number of Vessels Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Aggregate Costs ($ in millions) (1) Aggregate Off-hire Days in Q2 2020 Completed in the second quarter of 2020 LR2 8 7 3 8 $36.3 335 LR1 2 — — 2 6.0 12 MR 6 3 3 6 22.8 214 Handymax — — — — — — 16 10 6 16 $65.1 561 In progress as of July 1, 2020 LR2 2 1 1 2 $7.4 75 LR1 — — — — — — MR 5 3 3 5 18.5 126 Handymax — — — — — — 7 4 4 7 $25.9 201

(1) Aggregate costs for vessels completed in the quarter represent the total costs incurred, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods. Aggregate costs for vessels in progress as of July 1, 2020 represent the total costs incurred through that date, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods.

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the second quarter of 2020 and through August 5, 2020):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of August 5, 2020 (1) (2) Q3 2020 - payments made through August 5, 2020 $ 11.9

Q3 2020 - remaining payments 25.8

Q4 2020 15.1

FY 2021 41.3 FY 2022 48.9

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

(2) Based upon the commitments received to date, which include the remaining availability under the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility and certain financing transactions that have been previously announced, the Company expects to raise approximately $56 million of aggregate additional liquidity (after the repayment of existing debt) once all of the agreements are closed and drawn. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as several of these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.

Set forth below are the estimated expected number of ships and estimated expected off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (1):

Q3 2020 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 4 — 6 282 LR1 — — 1 48 MR 1 1 3 188 Handymax — — — — Total Q3 2020 5 1 10 518 Q4 2020 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 — — 1 50 LR1 1 — — 20 MR — — — 39 Handymax — — — — Total Q4 2020 1 — 1 109 FY 2021 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 12 — 1 280 LR1 11 — — 220 MR — — 8 293 Handymax — — — — Total FY 2021 23 — 9 793 FY 2022 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 5 — — 100 LR1 — — 5 200 MR 11 5 5 402 Handymax — — — — Total FY 2022 16 5 10 702

(1) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.

(2) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period.

(3) Represents total estimated off-hire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

﻿

In thousands of U.S. Dollars Outstanding Principal as of March 31, 2020 Drawdowns and (repayments), net Outstanding Principal as of June 30, 2020 Drawdowns and (repayments), net Outstanding Principal as of August 5, 2020 1 KEXIM Credit Facility (3) (8) $ 140,191 $ (78,033 ) $ 62,158 (1,092 ) $ 61,066 2 ABN AMRO Credit Facility (7) 89,816 (89,816 ) — — — 3 ING Credit Facility (3) 128,254 68,941 197,195 2,181 199,376 4 2018 NIBC Credit Facility (1) 30,813 2,318 33,131 (1,032 ) 32,099 5 2017 Credit Facility 128,183 (3,316 ) 124,867 — 124,867 6 Credit Agricole Credit Facility 88,586 (2,142 ) 86,444 — 86,444 7 ABN AMRO / K-Sure Credit Facility 44,716 (963 ) 43,753 — 43,753 8 Citibank / K-Sure Credit Facility 93,129 (2,104 ) 91,025 — 91,025 9 ABN / SEB Credit Facility (9) 100,450 374 100,824 1,633 102,457 10 Hamburg Commercial Credit Facility (2) 41,355 606 41,961 — 41,961 11 Prudential Credit Facility 54,538 (1,386 ) 53,152 (924 ) 52,228 12 2019 DNB / GIEK Credit Facility 31,850 (979 ) 30,871 — 30,871 13 BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility (8) 42,096 22,790 64,886 — 64,886 14 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility (7) — 101,200 101,200 — 101,200 15 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 146,815 (2,715 ) 144,100 (937 ) 143,163 16 CMBFL Lease Financing 55,836 (1,227 ) 54,609 — 54,609 17 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) (10) 91,123 (2,086 ) 89,037 1,045 90,082 18 CSSC Lease Financing 224,889 (4,327 ) 220,562 (1,442 ) 219,120 19 CSSC Scrubber Lease Financing 9,604 (1,372 ) 8,232 (457 ) 7,775 20 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) (10) 84,964 (2,932 ) 82,032 958 82,990 21 2018 CMBFL Lease Financing (4) 123,900 7,596 131,496 — 131,496 22 $116.0 Million Lease Financing (10) 104,322 (1,784 ) 102,538 5,043 107,581 23 AVIC Lease Financing 124,361 (2,948 ) 121,413 — 121,413 24 China Huarong Lease Financing 120,375 (3,375 ) 117,000 — 117,000 25 $157.5 Million Lease Financing 134,407 (3,536 ) 130,871 — 130,871 26 COSCO Lease Financing 74,525 (1,925 ) 72,600 — 72,600 27 IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax 10,071 (3,279 ) 6,792 (794 ) 5,998 28 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MR 42,430 (1,813 ) 40,617 (593 ) 40,024 29 $670.0 Million Lease Financing 601,447 (15,306 ) 586,141 (5,129 ) 581,012 30 Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2020 (5) 53,750 (53,750 ) — — — 31 Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 (6) — 28,100 28,100 — 28,100 32 Convertible Notes Due 2022 203,500 — 203,500 (12,205 ) 191,295 Gross debt outstanding $ 3,220,296 $ (49,189 ) 3,171,107 $ (13,745 ) $ 3,157,362 Cash and cash equivalents 119,825 — 250,592 — 285,665 Net debt $ 3,100,471 $ (49,189 ) $ 2,920,515 $ (13,745 ) $ 2,871,697

(1) In April 2020, the Company drew $3.1 million from its upsized $35.7 million loan facility to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on two vessels. The upsized portion of this facility matures in June 2021, bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.50% per annum and is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $0.1 million per vessel, with a balloon payment due at maturity.



(2) In April 2020, the Company drew $1.4 million from its Hamburg Commercial Bank Credit Facility to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of its vessels. This drawdown reflects the remaining availability under this facility. All tranches (including those previously drawn) of the Hamburg Commercial Bank Credit Facility mature in November 2024, bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25% per annum and are expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $0.8 million in aggregate, with a balloon payment due at maturity.

(3) In May 2020, the Company executed an agreement to upsize its $179.2 million credit facility with ING Bank N.V. to $251.4 million. This upsized portion of this facility of $72.1 million was fully drawn in May 2020, and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing debt on five vessels which were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility. The Company repaid $60.2 million on the KEXIM Credit Facility as part of this transaction.

The upsized loan has a final maturity of five years from the initial drawdown date, and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin. The upsized portion of the loan is scheduled to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $2.1 million per quarter, in aggregate, for the first twelve installments and approximately $2.0 million per quarter, in aggregate, thereafter, with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to the Company’s existing credit facilities.

In July 2020, the Company drew an aggregate of $3.3 million under the scrubber portion of the facility to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on two MRs and one LR2 that are currently part of this arrangement. The drawdowns of approximately $1.1 million per vessel bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.95%. One MR will be repaid in seven quarterly principal payments of approximately $0.1 million with the balance due upon maturity in June 2022. The other two vessels will be repaid in two quarterly principal payments of approximately $0.7 million in aggregate with the balance due upon maturity in March 2021.

(4) In May 2020, the Company drew an aggregate of $10.1 million under the scrubber portion of its 2018 CMB Lease Financing to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on the six MRs that are currently part of this arrangement. The upsized portion of the lease financing has a final maturity of 3.5 years after the first drawdown, bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.10% per annum and will be repaid in quarterly principal payments of approximately $0.1 million per vessel.

(5) In May 2020, the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due May 2020 matured and the outstanding principal balance of $53.8 million was repaid in full.

(6) In May 2020, the Company issued $28.1 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2025 in an underwritten offering. This amount includes $3.1 million related to the partial exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional Senior Notes due 2025 under the same terms and conditions. The aggregate net proceeds were approximately $26.5 million after deducting underwriting commissions and expenses.

(7) In May 2020, the Company executed the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility with a group of European financial institutions. In June 2020 the Company drew $101.2 million from this facility to refinance the existing debt on four LR2s that were previously financed under the ABN AMRO Credit Facility (which was scheduled to mature during the third quarter of 2020). The Company repaid $87.7 million on the ABN AMRO Credit Facility as part of this transaction. The remaining availability under this credit facility is expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on five of the Company's vessels and scrubbers on two LR2s.

This facility has a final maturity of five years from the closing date of the loan, bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin, and is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $0.6 million per vessel per quarter with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to the Company’s existing credit facilities.

(8) In June 2020, the Company drew $24.9 million under its BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on 13 vessels. This borrowing is collateralized by one of its LR2 product tankers which was previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility. The Company repaid the outstanding debt of $17.8 million on the KEXIM Credit Facility related to this vessel as part of this transaction.

A total of approximately $67.0 million has been drawn and there is $67.0 million of remaining availability under the BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility. Each drawdown is split evenly into two facilities, (i) a commercial facility (the "Commercial Facility"), and (ii) a Sinosure facility (the "Sinosure Facility"), which is being funded by the lenders under the Commercial Facility and insured by the China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation ("Sinosure"). The BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility is split into 70 tranches each of which represent the lesser of 85% of the purchase and installation price of 70 scrubbers, or $1.9 million per scrubber (not to exceed 65% of the fair market value of the collateral vessels). The Sinosure Facility and the Commercial Facility bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.80% and 2.80% per annum, respectively. The remaining availability under this loan facility is available for en bloc drawdowns on September 15, 2020, December 15, 2020 and March 15, 2021. The Sinosure Facility is expected to be repaid in 10 equal semi-annual installments and the Commercial Facility is expected to be repaid at the final maturity date of the facility, or October 2025.

(9) In June 2020, the Company drew $3.2 million from its upsized ABN/SEB Credit Facility to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on two vessels. The upsized portion of this facility matures in June 2023, bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.60% per annum and is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $0.1 million per vessel, with a balloon payment due at maturity.

In July 2020, the Company drew an additional $1.6 million to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of the vessels covered by the facility under the same terms.

(10) In April 2020, the Company executed agreements to increase the borrowing capacities of several of its lease financing arrangements by up to $1.9 million per vessel, the proceeds of which are to be used to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on certain vessels. Three vessels are under the BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) arrangement, five vessels are under the BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) arrangement, four vessels are under the $116.0 Million Lease Financing arrangement and three vessels are under the IFRS-16 - Leases - 3 MR arrangement for an aggregate of fifteen vessels. Each agreement will be for a fixed term of three years at the rate of up to $1,910 per vessel per day to be allocated to principal and interest.

In July 2020, the Company drew an aggregate of $9.4 million on these agreements to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on five vessels as follows: (i) $1.8 million on one vessel under the BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) arrangement; (ii) $1.9 million on one vessel under the BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) arrangement; and (iii) $5.7 million on three vessels under the $116.0 Million Lease Financing arrangement.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of June 30, 2020, which includes principal amounts due under secured credit facilities, Convertible Notes due 2022, lease financing arrangements, the Senior Notes due 2025, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the second quarter of 2020 and through August 5, 2020):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of June 30, 2020 (1) Q3 2020 - principal payments made through August 5, 2020 $ 28.0 Q3 2020 - remaining principal payments 49.6 Q4 2020 74.1 Q1 2021 (2) 156.9 Q2 2021 (3) 99.8 Q3 2021 66.6 Q4 2021 70.0 2022 and thereafter 2,626.1 $ 3,171.1

(1) Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of June 30, 2020 and do not incorporate the impact of any of the Company’s new financing initiatives which have not closed as of that date.

(2) Repayments include the maturities of the Company's KEXIM Credit Facility for $57.9 million and two tranches of the ING Credit Facility for $29.6 million. As of the date of this press release, the Company has received commitments to refinance the amounts borrowed on the KEXIM Credit Facility (the timing of this refinancing may be impacted by the timing of installations of scrubbers on certain vessels). The Company expects to commence refinancing discussions on the ING Credit Facility during the fourth quarter of 2020.

(3) Repayments include the maturity of the Company's NIBC Credit Facility for $30.0 million. The Company expects to commence refinancing discussions on the NIBC Credit Facility during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2019

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $143.9 million compared to net loss of $29.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

For the three months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020 2019 Vessel revenue $ 346,239 $ 150,805 Voyage expenses (2,906 ) (1,328 ) TCE revenue $ 343,333 $ 149,477

TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $193.9 million to $343.3 million, from $149.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $29,693 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2020, from $14,348 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2019.



During the second quarter of 2020, travel restrictions and other preventive measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a precipitous decline in oil demand. A lack of corresponding production and refinery cuts resulted in a supply glut of crude oil and refined petroleum products, which was exacerbated by extreme oil price volatility brought on from the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war. This oversupply of petroleum products resulted in a steep contango in oil prices which led to an abundance of arbitrage opportunities of both crude and refined petroleum products and record floating storage. These market conditions, which began in March 2020, drove spot TCE rates to record levels resulting in the second quarter of 2020 being the Company's most profitable quarter in its history. In June 2020, the oil markets began to stabilize as global economies slowly re-opened, thus limiting arbitrage opportunities and resulting in the drawdown of accumulated inventories. Consequently, trading volumes and spot TCE rates decreased towards the end of the second quarter and have remained at lower levels through the date of this press release.



The increase in TCE revenue in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 136.8 operating vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2020 from an average of 119.0 operating vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2019, which was primarily the result of the Company's acquisition of leasehold interests in 19 vessels (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction) from Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. in September 2019 (the "Trafigura Transaction"). Three of the MRs acquired that were then under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020.





Vessel operating costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $11.0 million to $79.8 million, from $68.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to the Trafigura Transaction. Three of the MRs acquired that were then under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020 and thus operated for the entirety of the second quarter of 2020. Vessel operating costs per day remained largely consistent, increasing slightly to $6,407 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $6,351 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Depreciation expense - owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $3.7 million to $48.1 million, from $44.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was due to the Company's drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system installations that have taken place over the preceding 12-month period. Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company continues the installation of ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers on certain of its vessels in 2020 and beyond. The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessel's remaining useful life.

Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $7.7 million to $13.4 million from $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded under IFRS 16 - Leases. Right of use asset depreciation expense increased as a result of the Trafigura Transaction. Three of the MRs acquired that were then under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020 and all vessels acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction are being accounted for as right of use assets under IFRS 16. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is approximately $0.2 million per MR per month and $0.3 million per LR2 per month. In addition to the leasehold interests acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction, the Company also had three MRs and seven Handymax leases that were accounted for under IFRS 16 during the second quarter of 2020. The bareboat charters on two of these Handymax vessels expired in June of 2020 and a third expired in July 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $3.2 million to $18.7 million, from $15.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This increase was primarily driven by compensation expenses, including an increase in restricted stock amortization. General and administrative expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred during the first six months of 2020.





Depreciation expense - owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $3.7 million to $48.1 million, from $44.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was due to the Company's drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system installations that have taken place over the preceding 12-month period. Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company continues the installation of ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers on certain of its vessels in 2020 and beyond. The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessel's remaining useful life.





Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $7.7 million to $13.4 million from $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded under IFRS 16 - Leases. Right of use asset depreciation expense increased as a result of the Trafigura Transaction. Three of the MRs acquired that were then under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020 and all vessels acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction are being accounted for as right of use assets under IFRS 16. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is approximately $0.2 million per MR per month and $0.3 million per LR2 per month. In addition to the leasehold interests acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction, the Company also had three MRs and seven Handymax leases that were accounted for under IFRS 16 during the second quarter of 2020. The bareboat charters on two of these Handymax vessels expired in June of 2020 and a third expired in July 2020.





General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $3.2 million to $18.7 million, from $15.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This increase was primarily driven by compensation expenses, including an increase in restricted stock amortization. General and administrative expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred during the first six months of 2020.





Financial expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $8.2 million to $39.1 million, from $47.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by significant decreases in LIBOR rates, which underpin all of the Company's variable rate borrowings, and which have collapsed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss

(unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Vessel revenue $ 346,239 $ 150,805 $ 600,407 $ 346,635 Operating expenses Vessel operating costs (79,758 ) (68,776 ) (161,221 ) (138,152 ) Voyage expenses (2,906 ) (1,328 ) (7,125 ) (1,622 ) Charterhire — — — (4,399 ) Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels (48,102 ) (44,369 ) (94,943 ) (88,183 ) Depreciation - right of use assets (13,609 ) (5,895 ) (26,806 ) (8,030 ) General and administrative expenses (18,747 ) (15,528 ) (36,010 ) (31,240 ) Total operating expenses (163,122 ) (135,896 ) (326,105 ) (271,626 ) Operating income 183,117 14,909 274,302 75,009 Other (expense) and income, net Financial expenses (39,127 ) (47,327 ) (83,892 ) (96,083 ) Financial income 295 2,725 860 5,843 Other expenses, net (344 ) (27 ) (702 ) (13 ) Total other expense, net (39,176 ) (44,629 ) (83,734 ) (90,253 ) Net income / (loss) $ 143,941 $ (29,720 ) $ 190,568 $ (15,244 ) Earnings / (Loss) per share Basic $ 2.63 $ (0.62 ) $ 3.48 $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ 2.40 $ (0.62 ) $ 3.21 $ (0.32 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 54,827,479 48,148,885 54,747,345 48,109,924 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 61,593,958 48,148,885 61,801,095 48,109,924

(1) The computation of diluted earnings per share includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The effect of potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 was included in the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 as their effect was dilutive under the if-converted method.





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As of In thousands of U.S. dollars June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,592 $ 202,303 Accounts receivable 114,925 78,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,856 13,855 Inventories 9,806 8,646 Total current assets 387,179 302,978 Non-current assets Vessels and drydock 4,062,574 4,008,158 Right of use assets 791,927 697,903 Other assets 83,688 131,139 Goodwill 11,539 11,539 Restricted cash 12,293 12,293 Total non-current assets 4,962,021 4,861,032 Total assets $ 5,349,200 $ 5,164,010 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 213,928 $ 235,482 Finance lease liability 126,275 122,229 Lease liability - IFRS 16 62,255 63,946 Accounts payable 17,373 23,122 Accrued expenses 33,663 41,452 Total current liabilities 453,494 486,231 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,009,565 999,268 Finance lease liability 1,141,108 1,195,494 Lease liability - IFRS 16 571,295 506,028 Total non-current liabilities 2,721,968 2,700,790 Total liabilities 3,175,462 3,187,021 Shareholders' equity Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital: Share capital 652 646 Additional paid-in capital 2,848,623 2,842,446 Treasury shares (467,057 ) (467,057 ) Accumulated deficit (208,480 ) (399,046 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,173,738 1,976,989 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,349,200 $ 5,164,010





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 190,568 $ (15,244 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 94,943 88,183 Depreciation - right of use assets 26,806 8,030 Amortization of restricted stock 15,355 13,860 Amortization of deferred financing fees 3,086 4,088 Write-off of deferred financing fees 313 275 Accretion of convertible notes 4,565 6,995 Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 1,742 1,827 337,378 108,014 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in inventories (1,160 ) (461 ) (Increase) / decrease in accounts receivable (36,748 ) 13,248 Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,998 (175 ) Decrease / (increase) in other assets 666 (2,807 ) (Decrease) / increase in accounts payable (5,423 ) 1,186 (Decrease) / increase in accrued expenses (4,616 ) 2,272 (45,283 ) 13,263 Net cash inflow from operating activities 292,095 121,277 Investing activities Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels) (119,805 ) (59,688 ) Net cash outflow from investing activities (119,805 ) (59,688 ) Financing activities Debt repayments (381,657 ) (166,755 ) Issuance of debt 318,194 — Debt issuance costs (9,706 ) (1,288 ) Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (41,668 ) (7,129 ) Increase in restricted cash — (9 ) Repayment of convertible notes — (2,266 ) Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,601 — Equity issuance costs (26 ) (295 ) Dividends paid (11,739 ) (10,279 ) Repurchase of common stock — (1 ) Net cash outflow from financing activities (124,001 ) (188,022 ) Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 48,289 (126,433 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 202,303 593,652 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, $ 250,592 $ 467,219





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other operating data for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $ 251,993 $ 71,821 $ 410,704 $ 185,068 Average Daily Results TCE per day(2) $ 29,693 $ 14,348 $ 26,250 $ 16,470 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,407 6,351 $ 6,499 $ 6,414 LR2 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 46,988 $ 16,974 $ 36,503 $ 19,948 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,656 6,687 $ 6,699 $ 6,748 Average number of vessels 42.0 38.0 42.0 38.0 LR1 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 35,794 $ 14,527 $ 28,701 $ 16,221 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,891 $ 6,159 $ 6,785 $ 6,377 Average number of vessels 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 MR TCE per revenue day (2) $ 21,508 $ 13,436 $ 21,196 $ 14,594 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,161 $ 6,148 $ 6,291 $ 6,235 Average number of vessels 62.0 48.0 61.4 48.2 Handymax TCE per revenue day (2) $ 17,698 $ 11,520 $ 20,117 $ 14,644 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,359 $ 6,318 $ 6,548 $ 6,240 Average number of vessels 20.8 21.0 20.9 21.0 Fleet data Average number of vessels 136.8 119.0 136.3 119.2 Drydock Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 56,319 $ 41,448 $ 119,805 $ 59,688





(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below. (2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs. (3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.





Fleet list as of August 5, 2020

Vessel Name Year Built DWT Ice class Employment Vessel type Scrubber Owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels 1 STI Brixton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 2 STI Comandante 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 3 STI Pimlico 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 4 STI Hackney 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 5 STI Acton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 6 STI Fulham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 7 STI Camden 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 8 STI Battersea 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 9 STI Wembley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 10 STI Finchley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 11 STI Clapham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 12 STI Poplar 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 13 STI Hammersmith 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 14 STI Rotherhithe 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 15 STI Amber 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 16 STI Topaz 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 17 STI Ruby 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 18 STI Garnet 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 19 STI Onyx 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 20 STI Fontvieille 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 21 STI Ville 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 22 STI Duchessa 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 23 STI Opera 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 24 STI Texas City 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 25 STI Meraux 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 26 STI San Antonio 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 27 STI Venere 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 28 STI Virtus 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 29 STI Aqua 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 30 STI Dama 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 31 STI Benicia 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 32 STI Regina 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 33 STI St. Charles 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 34 STI Mayfair 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 35 STI Yorkville 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 36 STI Milwaukee 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 37 STI Battery 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 38 STI Soho 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 39 STI Memphis 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 40 STI Tribeca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 41 STI Gramercy 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 42 STI Bronx 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 43 STI Pontiac 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 44 STI Manhattan 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 45 STI Queens 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 46 STI Osceola 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 47 STI Notting Hill 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 48 STI Seneca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 49 STI Westminster 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 50 STI Brooklyn 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 51 STI Black Hawk 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 52 STI Galata 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 53 STI Bosphorus 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 54 STI Leblon 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 55 STI La Boca 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 56 STI San Telmo 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 57 STI Donald C Trauscht 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 58 STI Esles II 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 59 STI Jardins 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 60 STI Magic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 61 STI Majestic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 62 STI Mystery 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 63 STI Marvel 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 64 STI Magnetic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 65 STI Millennia 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 66 STI Master 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 67 STI Mythic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 68 STI Marshall 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 69 STI Modest 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 70 STI Maverick 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 71 STI Miracle 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 72 STI Maestro 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 73 STI Mighty 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 74 STI Excel 2015 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 75 STI Excelsior 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 76 STI Expedite 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 77 STI Exceed 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 78 STI Executive 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 79 STI Excellence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 80 STI Experience 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 81 STI Express 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 82 STI Precision 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 83 STI Prestige 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 84 STI Pride 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 85 STI Providence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 86 STI Elysees 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 87 STI Madison 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 88 STI Park 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 89 STI Orchard 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 90 STI Sloane 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 91 STI Broadway 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 92 STI Condotti 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 93 STI Rose 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 94 STI Veneto 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 95 STI Alexis 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 96 STI Winnie 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 97 STI Oxford 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 98 STI Lauren 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 99 STI Connaught 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 100 STI Spiga 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 101 STI Savile Row 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 102 STI Kingsway 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 103 STI Carnaby 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 104 STI Solidarity 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 105 STI Lombard 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 106 STI Grace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 107 STI Jermyn 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 108 STI Sanctity 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 109 STI Solace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 110 STI Stability 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 111 STI Steadfast 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 112 STI Supreme 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 113 STI Symphony 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 114 STI Gallantry 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 115 STI Goal 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 116 STI Nautilus 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 117 STI Guard 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 118 STI Guide 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 119 STI Selatar 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 120 STI Rambla 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 121 STI Gauntlet 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 122 STI Gladiator 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 123 STI Gratitude 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 124 STI Lobelia 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 125 STI Lotus 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 126 STI Lily 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 127 STI Lavender 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 128 Sky 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 129 Steel 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 130 Stone I 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 131 Style 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 132 STI Beryl 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed (6 ) 133 STI Le Rocher 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed (6 ) 134 STI Larvotto 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed (6 ) Total owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in fleet DWT 9,324,548 Leasehold newbuilding currently under construction Hull S471 - TBN STI Maximus HVS (7 ) 50,000 MR Total leasehold newbuilding product tankers DWT 50,000 Total Fleet DWT 9,374,548





(1 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (2 ) This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (3 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (4 ) This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (5 ) In March 2019, we entered into a new bareboat charter-in agreement on a previously bareboat chartered-in vessel. The term of the agreement is for two years at a bareboat rate of $6,300 per day. The agreement is expected to expire on March 31, 2021. (6 ) In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day. The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement. (7 ) The leasehold interest in this vessel was acquired from Trafigura in September 2019 as part of the Trafigura Transaction and this vessel is currently under construction at Hyundai-Vietnam Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2020.





Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2019 and 2020 were as follows:

Date paid Dividends per common

share March 2019 $0.100 June 2019 $0.100 September 2019 $0.100 December 2019 $0.100 March 2020 $0.100 June 2020 $0.100

On August 5, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about September 29, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of September 9, 2020 (the record date). As of August 5, 2020, there were 58,807,747 common shares of the Company outstanding.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), which were issued in May 2020, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

In July 2020, the Company repurchased $13.8 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $882.23 per $1,000 principal amount, or $12.2 million. No other securities were repurchased under this program during the second quarter of 2020 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $140.6 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $109.4 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 134 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 62 MR tankers and 18 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.7 years. In addition, the Company will bareboat charter-in one MR tanker that is currently under construction and is scheduled to be delivered in September 2020. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com , which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2019". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income / (Loss)

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 143,941 $ 2.63 $ 2.40 Adjustment: Deferred financing fees write-off 313 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 144,254 $ 2.63 (1) $ 2.40 (1)

There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the Net Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 190,568 $ 3.48 $ 3.21 Adjustments: Deferred financing fees write-off 313 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 190,881 $ 3.49 $ 3.21 (1)





For the six months ended June 30, 2019 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (15,244 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.32 ) Adjustment: Deferred financing fees write-off 275 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net loss $ (14,969 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.31 )

(1) Summation differences due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income / (loss) $ 143,941 $ (29,720 ) $ 190,568 $ (15,244 ) Financial expenses 39,127 47,327 83,892 96,083 Financial income (295 ) (2,725 ) (860 ) (5,843 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 48,102 44,369 94,943 88,183 Depreciation - right of use assets 13,609 5,895 26,806 8,030 Amortization of restricted stock 7,509 6,675 15,355 13,859 Adjusted EBITDA $ 251,993 $ 71,821 $ 410,704 $ 185,068

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

