Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Recent Highlights

Consolidated occupancy declined 240 bps in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The Company incurred $2.9 million of incremental COVID-19-related costs, which were mitigated by reductions in other expenses.

The Company entered into short-term forbearance agreements with certain lenders, which provided $5.7 million of debt service payment deferrals in the second quarter of 2020.

Agreements reached with REIT partners in the first quarter of 2020 reduced facility lease expense, resulting in a lesser Net Loss for the second quarter of 2020, which declined from $(47.2) million in the first quarter of 2020 to $(12.8) million in the second quarter of 2020, and a $0.8 million increase in Adjusted CFFO in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

As the next step in the Company’s plan to restructure its balance sheet, the Company initiated a process in July 2020 which is intended to transfer the operations and ownership of 18 communities that are either underperforming or are in underperforming loan pools to Fannie Mae, the holder of non-recourse debt on such communities. The transfer will reduce the Company’s debt by $216.3 million and improve annual cash flow by approximately $10 million. The Company is in negotiations with Fannie Mae related to an agreement that is intended to assure the orderly transition of such communities.

“During the second quarter we continued our intense operational focus on mitigating the effects of COVID-19 while remaining steadfast in our commitment to protect and care for our residents and employees,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While occupancy declined during the second quarter, our physical occupancy trend improved each month, and in June we experienced positive net move-ins. In addition, our Adjusted CFFO increased sequentially in the second quarter due to reductions in facility lease expense, an outcome of the agreements reached with our REIT partners earlier this year.

“We announced today that we have made the decision to turn back 18 communities to Fannie Mae. These communities have been heavily impacted by the current COVID environment. With their unsustainably high debt load and generally difficult operating conditions, it did not make sense for us to continue incurring steep losses after debt service. While a difficult decision, turning back these communities to improve our operating performance and liquidity is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. We are working together with Fannie Mae to ensure a smooth transition of these communities to other operators.”

Ms. Lody continued, “While we expect our financial results will continue to be impacted by the pandemic for the next several months, we believe that the strength of our operations teams, coupled with actions to improve our financial foundation, will further facilitate our operational turnaround as market conditions stabilize.”

Financial Results - Second Quarter

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company reported revenue of $101.5 million, compared with revenue of $113.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The disposition of five communities during or since the second quarter of 2019 accounted for $5.8 million of the decrease, and the conversion of six formerly leased communities to management agreements effective March 1, 2020, accounted for $3.3 million of the decrease. Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 includes $0.5 million of COVID-19 relief related to Medicaid residents at one of our North Carolina communities. Total occupancy in the second quarter of 2020 was 77.6%, a decrease of 480 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2019, largely due to the impacts of COVID-19. Monthly average rent was $3,749, an increase of 3.3% as compared to the second quarter of 2019. As compared to the first quarter of 2020, total occupancy declined 240 basis points in the second quarter.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $71.3 million, a decrease of $3.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The second quarter of 2019 included $3.9 million of operating expenses related to five communities disposed of during or since the second quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million for the six formerly leased communities that were converted to management agreements effective March 1, 2020. Also, the Company had $1.2 million in business interruption credits related to the Company’s two communities previously impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the second quarter of 2019 but did not have any such credits in the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 included $2.9 million of costs directly related to COVID-19, primarily for employee hazard pay, specialized sterilization services and personal protective equipment.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $6.5 million versus $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding transaction and conversion costs in both periods, general and administrative expenses decreased $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 versus the second quarter of 2019 due to lower healthcare claims under the Company’s self-insured healthcare plan. As a percentage of revenues under management, general and administrative expenses, excluding transaction and conversion costs, were 5.4% in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.8 million as compared to $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAR for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.9 million. Adjusted EBITDAR excluding COVID-19 relief and expenses was $26.3 million. Adjusted CFFO for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.5 million. Adjusted CFFO excluding COVID-19 relief and expenses was $2.9 million. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).



Same Community Results

Same community results exclude the five non-core communities the Company has disposed of during or since the second quarter of 2019 and the six Healthpeak communities converted to management agreements effective March 1, 2020. Same-community results also exclude COVID-19 relief of $0.5 million and COVID-19 expenses of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Same-community revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $98.9 million, a decrease of 4.4% versus the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s occupancy in the second quarter of 2020. Same-community occupancy in the second quarter was 77.6%, a decrease of 460 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2019 and average monthly rent was $3,729, an increase of 0.6% as compared to the second quarter of 2019. As compared to the first quarter of 2020, same-community occupancy declined 230 basis points in the second quarter.

Same-community operating expenses decreased 0.3% in the second quarter of 2020 versus the second quarter of 2019. Same store labor costs, including benefits, increased $2.1 million, or 4.9%, while all other expense categories declined $2.4 million on a combined basis. Contract labor decreased $1.4 million, with other significant decreases in food, advertising and promotion, repairs and maintenance, and supplies. Same-community net operating income decreased 13.9% in the second quarter of 2020 when compared with the second quarter of 2019. Same-community net operating income decreased $0.8 million, or 2.7%, in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.



COVID-19 Update

Since the onset of COVID-19, the Company has responded swiftly, thoughtfully and aggressively to the unprecedented challenges raised by the pandemic. The Company has relentlessly focused on the safety and wellbeing of its residents, employees and caregivers. In an effort to protect its residents and employees and slow the spread of COVID-19, and in response to quarantines, shelter-in-place orders and other limitations imposed by federal, state and local governments, the Company has restricted or limited access to its communities, including limitations on in-person prospective resident tours and, in certain cases, new resident admissions.

Access restrictions have resulted in declines in the occupancy levels at the Company’s communities, which has, and will continue to, negatively impact revenues and operating results in the near- to mid-term. During the second half of March, new resident leads, visits, and move-in activity began to decline compared to typical levels. This trend intensified in April and began to adversely impact occupancy as move-ins for the month of April were approximately 45% of average pre-COVID move-ins. The Company’s consolidated senior housing occupancy decreased from 79.9% at March 31, 2020, to 78.7% at April 30, 2020. While the number of move-ins increased by 51% in May as compared to April, move-ins for the month remained significantly lower than normal at approximately 68% of average pre-COVID move-ins. Occupancy declined to 77.4% at May 31, 2020. June move-ins returned to pre-COVID levels and exceeded move-outs for the month. Occupancy at June 30, 2020, increased to 77.7%.

During the COVID crisis, the Company has incurred significant additional operating costs and expenses in order to implement enhanced infection control protocols and otherwise care for its residents. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company incurred substantial costs for procurement of additional PPE, cleaning and disposable food service supplies, enhanced cleaning, infection control, environmental sanitation costs, and increased labor expenses for hazard pay at certain communities with COVID-19 positive residents. CSL has also incurred costs for COVID-19 testing of residents and employees. In total, the Company incurred approximately $2.9 million in incremental COVID costs in the second quarter and expects to continue to incur such incremental costs until the pandemic subsides. To mitigate these new expenses, the Company reduced spending on non-essential supplies, travel, and other discretionary items.

The Company received $0.5 million of COVID-19 relief funds from a North Carolina state Medicaid program in the second quarter. This program also provided $0.1 million to offset certain COVID-related expenses. The Company expects to receive funds from state Medicaid programs in Wisconsin and Nebraska in the third quarter, but the amounts are unknown. The Company has also applied for relief from a CARES Act provider relief fund for eligible Medicaid providers; if relief is granted, we would expect to receive such funds in the third quarter, but the amount of potential relief is unknown. The Company is utilizing the payroll tax deferral program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (CARES Act) to defer the employer portion of payroll taxes from April 2020 through December 2020. One-half of the deferred payroll taxes will be due by December 2021, with the other half due by December 2022. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company deferred $2.7 million of payroll taxes under such program. The Company has also received debt service payment relief of $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 under short-term debt forbearance agreements with certain of its lenders.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the second quarter with $28.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. As of June 30, 2020, the Company financed its owned communities with mortgages totaling $921.7 million at interest rates averaging 4.6%. The majority of the Company’s debt is at fixed interest rates excluding three bridge loans totaling approximately $82.9 million, all with maturities in the fourth quarter of 2021, and approximately $50 million of long-term variable rate debt under the Company’s Master Credit Facility. The earliest maturity date for the Company’s fixed-rate debt is in 2022.

While the transfer of ownership decision related to 18 communities with Fannie Mae loans was made subsequent to June 30, debt of $216.3 million associated with such communities is classified as current on the June 30, 2020, balance sheet in accordance with GAAP.

Q2 2020 Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures of Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR excluding COVID-19 impact are financial valuation measures and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss), Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) excluding COVID-19 impact, Adjusted CFFO and Adjusted CFFO excluding COVID-19 impact are financial performance measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures may have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDAR excluding COVID-19 impact, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) excluding COVID-19 impact, and Adjusted CFFO excluding COVID-19 impact is useful to investors to assess certain recent impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial position, results of operations and the non-GAAP financial valuation and performance measures that the Company has historically presented to investors.

Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure commonly used by Company management, research analysts and investors to value companies in the senior living industry. Since Adjusted EBITDAR excludes interest expense and rent expense, it allows Company management, research analysts and investors to compare the enterprise values of different companies without regard to differences in capital structures and leasing arrangements. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDAR excluding COVID-19 impact is a valuable measure as it normalizes the impact of COVID-19 for valuation purposes.

The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income/(Loss), Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) excluding COVID-19 impact, Adjusted CFFO and Adjusted CFFO excluding COVID-19 impact are useful as performance measures in identifying trends in day-to-day operations because they exclude the costs associated with acquisitions and conversions and other items that do not ordinarily reflect the ongoing operating results of our primary business. Adjusted Net Income/(Loss), Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) excluding COVID-19 impact, Adjusted CFFO and Adjusted CFFO excluding COVID-19 impact provide indicators to management of progress in achieving both consolidated and individual business unit operating performance and are used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the performance of companies in the senior living industry.

The Company strongly urges you to review the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR excluding COVID-19 impact and the reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss), Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) excluding COVID-19 impact, Adjusted CFFO and Adjusted CFFO excluding COVID-19 impact, along with the Company’s consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations, and statements of cash flows. This is included on the last page of this press release.

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 124 communities that are home to more than 10,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

Safe Harbor

The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the continued spread of COVID-19, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of such spread, new information that may emerge concerning the severity of COVID-19, the actions taken to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19 or treat its impact, the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the frequency and magnitude of legal actions and liability claims that may arise due to COVID-19 or the Company’s response efforts; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations, additional proceeds from debt refinancings, and proceeds from the sale of assets to satisfy its short and long-term debt and lease obligations and to fund the Company’s capital improvement projects to expand, redevelop, and/or reposition its senior living communities; the Company’s ability to obtain additional capital on terms acceptable to it; the Company’s ability to extend or refinance its existing debt as such debt matures; the Company’s compliance with its debt and lease agreements, including certain financial covenants, and the risk of cross-default in the event such non-compliance occurs; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions upon favorable terms or at all; the risk of oversupply and increased competition in the markets which the Company operates; the risk of increased competition for skilled workers due to wage pressure and changes in regulatory requirements; the departure of the Company’s key officers and personnel; the cost and difficulty of complying with applicable licensure, legislative oversight, or regulatory changes; the risks associated with a decline in economic conditions generally; the adequacy and continued availability of the Company’s insurance policies and the Company’s ability to recover any losses it sustains under such policies; changes in accounting principles and interpretations; and the other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,460 $ 23,975 Restricted cash 3,382 13,088 Accounts receivable, net 8,832 8,143 Federal and state income taxes receivable 76 72 Property tax and insurance deposits 7,955 12,627 Prepaid expenses and other 5,823 5,308 Total current assets 51,528 63,213 Property and equipment, net 895,127 969,211 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,068 224,523 Deferred taxes, net 76 76 Other assets, net 5,454 10,673 Total assets $ 964,253 $ 1,267,696 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,776 $ 10,382 Accrued expenses 52,427 46,227 Current portion of notes payable, net of deferred loan costs 232,678 15,819 Deferred income 7,017 7,201 Current portion of financing obligations — 1,741 Current portion of lease liabilities 20,336 45,988 Federal and state income taxes payable 647 420 Customer deposits 1,126 1,247 Total current liabilities 323,007 129,025 Financing obligations, net of current portion — 9,688 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 645 208,967 Notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and current portion 685,081 905,637 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $.01 par value: — — Authorized shares — 15,000; no shares issued or outstanding Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares — 65,000; issued and outstanding shares 31,432 and 31,469 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 319 319 Additional paid-in capital 191,461 190,386 Retained deficit (232,830 ) (172,896 ) Treasury stock, at cost — 494 shares in 2020 and 2019 (3,430 ) (3,430 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) (44,480 ) 14,379 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit) $ 964,253 $ 1,267,696







CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Resident revenue $ 99,442 $ 113,126 $ 205,058 $ 227,302 Management fees 159 — 215 — Community reimbursement revenue 1,876 — 2,333 — Total revenues 101,477 113,126 207,606 227,302 Expenses: Operating expenses (exclusive of facility lease expense and depreciation and amortization expense shown below) 71,307 74,430 146,709 149,835 General and administrative expenses 6,473 6,642 12,908 14,212 Facility lease expense 6,520 14,238 17,308 28,473 Stock-based compensation expense 478 1,638 1,074 660 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,321 15,975 32,036 31,949 Long-lived asset impairment — — 35,954 — Community reimbursement expense 1,876 — 2,333 — Total expenses 102,975 112,923 248,322 225,129 Other income (expense): Interest income 15 57 69 114 Interest expense (11,233 ) (12,602 ) (22,903 ) (25,166 ) Write down of assets held for sale — — — (2,340 ) Gain on facility lease modification and termination, net — (97 ) 11,240 (97 ) Loss on disposition of assets, net — 38 (7,356 ) 38 Other income (8 ) (16 ) (7 ) 7 Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (12,724 ) (12,417 ) (59,673 ) (25,271 ) Provision for income taxes (29 ) (117 ) (261 ) (247 ) Net loss from operations $ (12,753 ) $ (12,534 ) $ (59,934 ) $ (25,518 ) Per share data: Basic net loss per share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.97 ) $ (0.85 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.96 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average shares outstanding — basic 30,592 30,279 30,502 30,191 Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted 30,592 30,279 30,502 30,191 Comprehensive loss $ (12,753 ) $ (12,534 ) $ (59,934 ) $ (25,518 )







CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited, in thousands) Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Retained Treasury Shares Amount Capital Deficit Stock Total Balance at December 31, 2018 31,273 $ 318 $ 187,879 $ (149,502 ) $ (3,430 ) $ 35,265 Adoption of ASC 842 — — — 12,636 — 12,636 Restricted stock awards (cancellations), net (150 ) (2 ) 2 — — — Stock-based compensation — — 1,638 — — 1,638 Net loss — — — (12,984 ) — (12,984 ) Balance at March 31, 2019 31,123 $ 316 $ 189,519 $ (149,850 ) $ (3,430 ) $ 36,555 Restricted stock awards (cancellations), net 346 4 (4 ) — — — Stock-based compensation — — 1,638 — — 1,638 Net loss — — — (12,534 ) — (12,534 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 31,469 320 191,153 (162,384 ) (3,430 ) 25,659 Balance at December 31, 2019 31,441 $ 319 $ 190,386 $ (172,896 ) $ (3,430 ) $ 14,379 Restricted stock awards (cancellations), net (52 ) — — — — — Stock-based compensation — — 597 — — 597 Net loss — — — (47,181 ) — (47,181 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 31,389 $ 319 $ 190,983 $ (220,077 ) $ (3,430 ) $ (32,205 ) Restricted stock awards (cancellations), net 43 — — — — — Stock-based compensation — — 478 — — 478 Net loss — — — (12,753 ) — (12,753 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 31,432 $ 319 $ 191,461 $ (232,830 ) $ (3,430 ) $ (44,480 )







CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (59,934 ) $ (25,518 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,036 31,949 Amortization of deferred financing charges 931 857 Amortization of deferred lease costs and lease intangibles, net — 97 Deferred income (51 ) 209 Operating lease expense adjustment (14,562 ) (2,457 ) Loss on disposition of assets, net 7,356 (38 ) Gain on facility lease modification and termination, net (11,240 ) — Long-lived asset impairment 35,954 — Write-down of assets held for sale — 2,340 Provision for bad debts 1,409 1,613 Stock-based compensation expense 1,074 660 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,576 ) (1,744 ) Property tax and insurance deposits 2,671 2,233 Prepaid expenses and other (16 ) (2,251 ) Other assets (1,715 ) (745 ) Accounts payable (193 ) (7,083 ) Accrued expenses 6,217 1,207 Other liabilities — — Federal and state income taxes receivable/payable 227 (227 ) Deferred resident revenue (55 ) (336 ) Customer deposits (121 ) (15 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,588 ) 751 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (8,081 ) (7,812 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 6,396 4,888 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,685 ) (2,924 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from notes payable 2,881 5,268 Repayments of notes payable (7,504 ) (11,905 ) Cash payments for financing obligations (311 ) (538 ) Deferred financing charges paid (14 ) (221 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,948 ) (7,396 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,221 ) (9,569 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 37,063 44,320 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,842 $ 34,751 Supplemental Disclosures Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 16,907 $ 23,509 Lease modification and termination $ 6,791 $ — Income taxes $ 11 $ 505







Capital Senior Living Corporation Supplemental Information Communities Average Resident Capacity Average Units Q2 20 Q2 19 Q2 20 Q2 19 Q2 20 Q2 19 Portfolio Data I. Community Ownership / Management Consolidated communities Owned 79 82 10,055 10,629 7,634 8,189 Leased 39 46 4,981 5,756 3,754 4,412 Third party communities managed 6 - 549 - 476 - Total 124 128 15,585 16,385 11,864 12,601 Independent living 6,251 6,879 4,266 4,872 Assisted living 9,334 9,506 7,598 7,729 Memory Care - - - - Total 15,585 16,385 11,864 12,601 II. Percentage of Operating Portfolio Consolidated communities Owned 63.7 % 64.1 % 64.5 % 64.9 % 64.3 % 65.0 % Leased 31.5 % 35.9 % 32.0 % 35.1 % 31.6 % 35.0 % Third party communities managed 4.8 % 0.0 % 3.5 % 0.0 % 4.0 % 0.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Independent living 40.1 % 42.0 % 36.0 % 38.7 % Assisted living 59.9 % 58.0 % 64.0 % 61.3 % Memory Care 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %







Capital Senior Living Corporation Supplemental Information Selected Operating Results Q2 20 Q2 19 I. Owned communities Number of communities 79 82 Resident capacity 10,055 10,629 Unit capacity 7,634 8,189 Financial occupancy (1) 78.5 % 83.5 % Revenue (in millions) 64.8 72.5 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 46.3 49.9 Operating margin 29 % 31 % Average monthly rent 3,601 3,534 II. Leased communities Number of communities 39 46 Resident capacity 4,981 5,756 Unit capacity 3,754 4,412 Financial occupancy (1) 75.8 % 80.5 % Revenue (in millions) 34.2 40.6 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 22.2 24.8 Operating margin 35 % 39 % Average monthly rent 4,001 3,814 III. Consolidated communities Number of communities 118 128 Resident capacity 15,036 16,385 Unit capacity 11,388 12,601 Financial occupancy (1) 77.6 % 82.4 % Revenue (in millions) 98.9 113.1 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 68.5 74.6 Operating margin 31 % 34 % Average monthly rent 3,730 3,630 IV. Communities under management Number of communities 124 128 Resident capacity 15,585 16,385 Unit capacity 11,864 12,601 Financial occupancy (1) 78.0 % 82.4 % Revenue (in millions) 102.1 113.1 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 70.6 74.6 Operating margin 31 % 34 % Average monthly rent 3,678 3,630 V. Same Store communities Number of communities 118 118 Resident capacity 15,036 15,036 Unit capacity 11,388 11,389 Financial occupancy (1) 77.6 % 82.2 % Revenue (in millions) 98.9 104.0 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 68.6 68.8 Operating margin 31 % 34 % Average monthly rent 3,729 3,705 VI. General and Administrative expenses as a percent of Total Revenues under Management Current Quarter (3) 5.4 % 5.1 % Year to Date (3) 5.2 % 5.1 % VII. Consolidated Debt Information (in thousands, except for interest rates) (Excludes insurance premium financing) Total fixed rate mortgage debt 788,662 844,567 Total variable rate mortgage debt 132,992 126,385 Weighted average interest rate 4.53 % 4.86 % (1) -Financial occupancy represents actual days occupied divided by total number of available days during the quarter. (2) -Excludes management fees, provision for bad debts, and transaction and conversion costs. (3) -Excludes transaction and conversion costs. NOTE: Supplemental information for the second quarter of 2020 excludes COVID-19 revenue relief and COVID-19 costs, which total $0.5 million and $2.9 million, respectively, for all consolidated and same-store communities. COVID-19 revenue relief consists of the relief funds the Company received from a North Carolina state Medicaid program. COVID-19 costs consist of additional costs and expenses the Company incurred for the procurement of additional PPE, enhanced cleaning and sterilization services, cleaning and disposable food service supplies, and increased labor expenses for hazard pay.





