Menlo Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO) (“Menlo” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“The launch of AMZEEQ® earlier in 2020, together with the recent FDA approval for ZILXI™ underscore the value of our technology platform and serve to consolidate our position as a fully integrated company with strong commercial capabilities in the dermatology space,” said Dave Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of Menlo. “We are encouraged by the most recent trends in the AMZEEQ launch. Although we experienced some disruption as a result of the pandemic, our field force remains engaged, and based on the most recent prescription trends we believe we are well positioned to grow the brand as the market recovers. Other metrics that we follow including call volume, sample volume, number of unique prescribers as well as number of covered lives have all continued to improve.”

“The rosacea market remains an area of significant unmet medical need and we believe that ZILXI will receive broad market acceptance upon launch," continued Mr. Domzalski. “We continue to invest in our pipeline, and the recent positive Phase 2 data on FCD105 suggest this product has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment for patients with acne. We have also strengthened our balance sheet with our recent successful equity offering.”

Second Quarter and Recent highlights:

ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, (formerly FMX103) was approved by the FDA for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. First minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. Company plans to launch ZILXI in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Announced positive results from Phase 2 trial of FCD105 for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. FCD105 showed a highly statistically significant improvement compared to vehicle for the endpoints of (1) Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) treatment success and (2) absolute change from baseline in mean inflammatory counts at Week 12. The Company plans to present the trial data along with a proposed Phase 3 development program in an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA before the end of 2020.

Entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with an affiliate of Cutia Therapeutics (“Cutia”), a specialty pharmaceutical company based in mainland China, for the sale of AMZEEQ, ZILXI and FCD105, once approved, in Greater China.

Raised approximately $54 million in a public offering of common stock.

Amended the Company’s existing credit agreement with affiliates of Perceptive Advisors and OrbiMed revising the minimum net revenue covenants of the agreement.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Revenues

Revenues totaled $11.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. There were no revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, $1.5 million revenues were generated from product sales of AMZEEQ, which was launched in January 2020, $10.0 million came from the upfront payment associated with the Cutia license agreement disclosed earlier this year, and $0.2 million came from royalty revenue for Finacea® Foam, or Finacea.

The lack of supply of Finacea resulted in no royalty revenues from the sale of Finacea for the three months ended March 31, 2020. In April 2020, LEO Pharma A/S, or LEO, informed us that it had reestablished the supply of Finacea and resumed commercial sales in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 we recognized royalty revenue of $0.2 million, compared to $0.3 million for three months ended June 30, 2019.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold was $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. There was no cost of goods sold in the three months ended June 30, 2019 because the revenues in that period consisted solely of royalties, which do not bear related cost of goods sold.

Our gross margin percentage of 85% was favorably impacted during the three months ended June 30, 2020 by product sales with certain materials produced prior to FDA approval and therefore expensed in prior periods. If inventory sold during the three months ended June 30, 2020 was valued at cost, our gross margin for the period then ended would have been 80%.

Research and Development Expenses

Our research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $13.1 million, representing an increase of $0.6 million, or 4%, compared to $12.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Employee-related expenses increased by $4.5 million, of which $3.0 million related to stock-based compensation. In addition, clinical and manufacturing costs related to serlopitant increased by $4.1 million which was acquired in the merger with Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("Foamix"), offset by a decrease of $8.0 million related to clinical and manufacturing expenses for AMZEEQ and ZILXI.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Our selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $26.5 million, representing an increase of $19.7 million, or 289%, compared to $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Employee-related expenses increased by $11.9 million, consisting of $3.7 million primarily due to the expansion of our employee base, including sales force, to support the growth of our operations and $7.7 million of stock-based compensation. We incurred $3.4 million expenses relating to the merger, included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Sales and marketing expenses increased by $4.4 million related to the commercialization of AMZEEQ.

Goodwill and In-process Research and Development Impairments

Goodwill and in-process research and development impairments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $54.3 million. There were no impairments for the three months ended June 30, 2019. In the three months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded impairments of $4.0 million for goodwill and $50.3 million for in process research and development due to the failed clinical trials for serlopitant for the treatment of prurigo nodularis.

Contingent Stock Right ("CSR") Remeasurement

CSR remeasurement for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $84.7 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 we incurred $84.7 million of expenses due to the remeasurement of the CSR to fair value which was driven by the result of the failed serlopitant trials. At the time of the merger with Foamix, Foamix and Menlo entered into a contingent stock right agreement that called for the issuance of additional Menlo common stock to legacy Foamix shareholders upon negative data from both Phase III serlopitant trials. Since the trials did not meet the milestones outlined per the agreement, the contingent stock rights were remeasured during the three months ended June 30, 2020, resulting in an expense of $84.7 million.

Total Expenses Adjusted for Non-recurring Non-cash Expenses

Set forth below is a presentation of our total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted to exclude certain one-time non-cash expenses incurred during the period. The adjustments below reflect non-recurring non-cash expenses that we incurred during the period, mainly as a result of the merger and the failed Phase 3 trials for serlopitant. Non-recurring non-cash expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $148.3 million, which included $84.7 million of contingent stock right remeasurement expense, $54.3 million goodwill and in-process research and development impairments, and $9.3 million of incremental share-based compensation expense related to the modification of outstanding options and restricted stock units granted to Foamix employees prior to the merger as a result of the conversion of the CSRs. We believe that the adjusted operating expenses are important measures as they better reflect the ongoing operations of the Company and exclude certain non-cash expenses that we do not expect to incur in future periods.

(in thousands) Reported for the three months ended June 30, 2020 Adjustments Adjusted for the three months ended June 30, 2020 Cost of goods sold 216 — 216 Research and development(1) 13,119 (2,629 ) 10,490 Selling, general and administrative(1) 26,459 (6,622 ) 19,837 Goodwill and in-process research & development 54,345 (54,345 ) — CSR remeasurement 84,726 (84,726 ) — Total expenses 178,865 (148,322 ) 30,543

(1) Represents incremental compensation expense related to the modification of outstanding options and restricted stock units granted to legacy Foamix employees prior to the merger as a result of the conversion of the CSRs.

Finance Income and Expenses

Financial expenses (net) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.5 million, compared with $0.4 million of financial income (net) in the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Income Taxes

Our tax benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.3 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2019 we had no tax expenses.

Net Loss

Our net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $167.4 million, as compared to $19.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing an increase of $148.4 million, or 782%. The increase was primarily due to goodwill impairment, in-process research and development impairment, and CSR remeasurement resulting from the failed clinical trials for serlopitant.

Cash & Cash Equivalents

As of June 30, 2020, Menlo had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $100.4 million. We believe that our cash and cash equivalents and investments, projected cash flows from revenues and the funds that we are entitled to receive under our license agreement with Cutia, will provide sufficient resources for our current ongoing needs through at least the next twelve months, though there may be need for additional financing activity if the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues for an extended duration and as we continue to grow. We have based this estimate on assumptions that may prove to be wrong, and we could use our capital resources sooner than we currently expect.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenues

Revenues totaled $13.4 million and $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, $3.2 million of revenues were generated from product sales of AMZEEQ, which was launched in January 2020, $10.0 million came from the upfront payment associated with the Cutia license agreement disclosed earlier this year, and $0.2 million came from royalty revenue for Finacea. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenues consisted solely of royalty revenues. The increase in license revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to license revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was due to the upfront payment paid to us under the Cutia license.

The decrease in royalty revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to royalty revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was due to the failure of LEO’s contract manufacturer to produce the API for Finacea in compliance with the required specifications and quality standards. The lack of supply of Finacea resulted in no royalty revenues from the sale of Finacea for the three months ended March 31, 2020. In April 2020, LEO informed us that it had reestablished the supply of Finacea and resumed commercial sales in the United States.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold was $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. There was no cost of goods sold in the six months ended June 30, 2019 because the revenues in that period consisted solely of royalties, which do not bear related cost of goods sold.

Our gross margin percentage of 85% was favorably impacted during the six months ended June 30, 2020 by product sales with certain materials produced prior to FDA approval and therefore expensed in prior periods. If inventory sold during the six months ended June 30, 2020 was valued at cost, our gross margin for the period then ended would have been 80%.

Research and Development Expenses

Our research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $29.1 million, representing an increase of $5.7 million, or 24%, compared to $23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Employee-related expenses increased by $8.4 million, including $3.8 million related to severance expenses payable to legacy Menlo employees. Stock-based compensation increased $3.6 million. In addition, clinical and manufacturing costs related to serlopitant increased by $7.4 million which was acquired in the merger, offset by a decrease of $10.1 million related to clinical and manufacturing expenses for AMZEEQ and ZILXI.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Our selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $51.9 million, representing an increase of $39.7 million, or 327%, compared to $12.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Employee-related expenses increased by $13.9 million consisting of $9.6 million primarily due to the expansion of our employee base, including sales force, to support the growth of our operations and $4.3 million related to severance expenses payable to legacy Menlo employees. We incurred $8.9 million of employee award stock compensation. We incurred $7.7 million expenses relating to the merger included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Sales and marketing expenses increased by $9.3 million related to the commercialization of AMZEEQ.

Goodwill and in-process research and development impairments

Goodwill and in-process research and development impairments for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $54.3 million. There were no impairments for the six months ended June 30, 2019. In the six months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded impairments of $4.0 million for goodwill and $50.3 million for in process research and development due to the failed clinical trials for serlopitant for the treatment of prurigo nodularis.

CSR Remeasurement

CSR remeasurement for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $84.7 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 we incurred $84.7 million of expense due to the remeasurement of the CSR to fair value which was driven by the result of the failed serlopitant trials. At the time of the merger, Foamix and Menlo entered into a contingent stock right agreement that called for the issuance of additional Menlo common stock to legacy Foamix shareholders upon negative data from both Phase III serlopitant trials. Since the trials did not meet the milestones outlined per the agreement, the contingent stock rights were remeasured during the six months ended June 30, 2020, resulting in an expense of $84.7 million.

Total expenses adjusted for non-recurring non-cash expenses

Set forth below is a presentation of our total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020, adjusted to exclude certain one-time non-cash expenses incurred during the period. The adjustments below reflect non-recurring non-cash expenses that we incurred during the period, mainly as a result of the merger and the failed Phase 3 trials for serlopitant. Non-recurring non-cash expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $148.3 million, which included $84.7 million of contingent stock right remeasurement expense, $54.3 million goodwill and in-process research and development impairments, and $9.3 million of incremental share-based compensation expense related to the modification of outstanding options and restricted stock units granted to Foamix employees prior to the merger as a result of the conversion of the CSRs. We believe that the adjusted operating expenses are important measures as they better reflect the ongoing operations of the Company and exclude certain non-cash expenses that we do not expect to incur in future periods.

(in thousands) Reported for the six months ended June 30, 2020 Adjustments Adjusted for the six months ended June 30, 2020 Cost of goods sold 487 — 487 Research and development(1) 29,072 (2,629 ) 26,443 Selling, general and administrative(1) 51,874 (6,622 ) 45,252 Goodwill and in-process research & development 54,345 (54,345 ) — CSR remeasurement 84,726 (84,726 ) — Total expenses 220,504 (148,322 ) 72,182

(1) Represents incremental compensation expense related to the modification of outstanding options and restricted stock units granted to legacy Foamix employees prior to the merger as a result of the conversion of the CSRs.

Finance Income and Expenses

In the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, our financial income was primarily attributable to gains from marketable securities, interest earned on our bank deposits and revaluation of our derivative liability. Our financial expenses included interest expense on our long-term debt. Financial expenses (net) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.9 million, compared with financial income (net) of $0.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Income Taxes

Our tax benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.3 million, representing an increase of $0.1 million, or 47%, compared to $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net Loss

Our net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $207.7 million, as compared to $34.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, representing an increase of $173.5 million, or 507%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses incurred in connection with our commercial launch of AMZEEQ, merger expenses and severance expenses for legacy Menlo employees, goodwill impairment, in-process research and development impairment, and CSR remeasurement.

Note Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as additional information for its operating results, including adjusted total operating expenses. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that its presentation of adjusted operating expenses provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company’s ongoing operations because such items are unusual, non-recurring, or non-cash and the Company does not expect to incur similar expenses in future periods.

About Menlo

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. recently combined with Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to form a different type of biopharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ's Full Prescribing Information at amzeeq.com and ZILXI's Full Prescribing Information at zilxi.com.

For more information about Menlo or its investigational products, visit www.menlotherapeutics.com. Menlo may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Menlo’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30 December 31 2020 2019 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,511 $ 43,759 Restricted cash 855 825 Short-term bank deposits — 12,102 Investment in marketable securities 2,609 16,246 Restricted investment in marketable securities 435 434 Trade receivables, net of allowances 6,407 135 Other receivable 4,000 — Prepaid and other assets 2,672 1,557 Inventory 5,801 1,356 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 119,290 76,414 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 2,811 2,885 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,558 1,694 Prepaid and other assets 6,183 166 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 11,552 4,745 TOTAL ASSETS $ 130,842 $ 81,159





MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

June 30 December 31 2020 2019 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 9,952 $ 19,352 Accrued expenses 8,812 3,381 Employee related obligations 4,081 5,231 Operating lease liabilities 1,245 1,092 Other 142 270 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 24,232 29,326 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Liability for employee severance benefits 403 424 Operating lease liabilities 1,308 653 Long-term debt 32,915 32,725 Other liabilities 456 456 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 35,082 34,258 TOTAL LIABILITIES 59,314 63,584 COMMITMENTS — — STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 167,683,814 and 36,480,314 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 17 3 Additional paid-in capital 589,812 328,154 Accumulated deficit (518,301 ) (310,587 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income — 5 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 71,528 17,575 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 130,842 $ 81,159





MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Product sales $ 1,483 $ — $ 3,233 $ — License revenues 10,000 10,000 Royalty revenues 205 — 205 308 TOTAL REVENUES 11,688 — 13,438 308 EXPENSES Cost of goods sold 216 — 487 — Research and development 13,119 12,556 29,072 23,404 Selling, general and administrative 26,459 6,803 51,874 12,147 Goodwill and in-process research & development impairments 54,345 — 54,345 — Contingent Stock Right Remeasurement 84,726 — 84,726 — TOTAL EXPENSES 178,865 19,359 220,504 35,551 OPERATING LOSS 167,177 19,359 207,066 35,243 FINANCE INCOME (564 ) (468 ) (1,292 ) (1,004 ) FINANCE EXPENSES 1,086 102 2,158 134 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX 167,699 18,993 207,932 34,373 INCOME TAX (259 ) — (259 ) (176 ) NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ 167,440 $ 18,993 $ 207,673 $ 34,197 LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $ 1.21 $ 0.19 $ 2.29 $ 0.35 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE IN THOUSANDS 138,653 97,999 90,627 97,954





MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss $ 207,673 $ 34,197 Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 187 163 Goodwill and in-process research & development impairments 54,345 — Contingent stock right remeasurement 84,726 — Loss from disposal and sale of fixed assets — 29 Changes in marketable securities and bank deposits, net (142 ) (358 ) Changes in accrued liability for employee severance benefits, net of retirement fund profit (21 ) 42 Stock-based compensation 12,527 2,337 Non-cash finance (income) expenses, net (833 ) 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired: Increase in trade receivables, prepaid and other assets (9,807 ) 246 Increase in other non-current assets (6,026 ) — (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accruals (10,908 ) 2,374 Increase in inventory (4,445 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (88,070 ) (29,361 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of fixed assets (113 ) (454 ) Investment in bank deposits — (16,048 ) Cash acquired through merger 38,641 — Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities and bank deposits 48,577 57,014 Net cash provided by investing activities 87,105 40,512 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds related to issuance of ordinary shares through offerings, net of issuance costs 53,646 — Proceeds related to issuance of stock for stock-based compensation arrangements, net 100 18 Net cash provided by financing activities 53,746 18 (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 52,781 11,169 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 1 48 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 44,584 28,118 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF THE PERIOD $ 97,366 $ 39,335 Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,511 $ 39,085 Restricted cash 855 250 TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH SHOWN IN STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS $ 97,366 $ 39,335 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOWS - Cashless exercise of warrants and restricted stock units * $ 4 Issuance of shares under employee stock purchase plan $ 163 $ — Additions to operating lease right of use assets $ 1,120 $ 867 Additions to operating lease liabilities $ 1,120 $ 850 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest received $ 298 $ 666 Interest paid $ 1,946 $ — Fair value of assets acquired $ 117,270 $ — Less liabilities assumed 5,827 — Net acquired (See “Note 3- Business combination”) 111,443 — Less cash acquired 38,641 — Merger net of cash acquired $ 72,802 $ —

* Represents an amount less than one thousand