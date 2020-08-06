Codexis Adds Dr. Jennifer L. Aaker to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company and developer of high-performance enzymes, announced the appointment of Jennifer L. Aaker, Ph.D. to its board of directors, expanding membership to nine directors. Dr. Aaker is the General Atlantic Professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a leading behavioral scientist, scholar, and best-selling author. Her unique expertise helps companies and leaders build cultures that harness purpose, story and technologies, and facilitates improved implementation of novel strategies that enhance growth and societal impact.



“Recognizing the ambitious growth strategy for Codexis and the importance of reshaping and aligning our organization and our corporate identity for that purpose, this as an ideal time to welcome Dr. Jennifer Aaker to the board. She brings a new, fresh and valuable perspective that will help Codexis take advantage of the many opportunities for our platform technology to deliver products for improving human health and well-being,” said Bernard Kelley, Chairman of Codexis. “Her proven methods for developing powerful and memorable narratives for growth will drive us to a new level of engagement and impact with our stakeholders.”

“I am delighted to join the board at a pivotal moment where Codexis is harnessing its artificial intelligence powered platform to fulfill its potential to make a meaningful difference in the world,” said Dr. Aaker. “I look forward to combining the power of technology with human-centered design to help to create a strong future for Codexis.”

Dr. Aaker joined the faculty of Stanford University in 2005, where she currently teaches classes including Designing AI to Cultivate Human Well-Being , Rethinking Purpose , A New Type of Leader , VR/AR: Scaling Empathy in an Immersive World , Power of Story , and Humor: Serious Business . She co-authored the award-winning book The Dragonfly Effect, which has been translated into more than 10 languages, and The Power of Story, which draws on behavioral science to provide a hands-on tool to help companies put The Dragonfly Effect model to work. She is a sought-after speaker and is widely published in leading scientific journals as well as in The Economist, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic and Science. She is the recipient of the Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award, the Stanford Distinguished Teaching Award, the Citibank Best Teacher Award, the George Robbins Best Teacher Award and the Robert Jaedicke Silver Apple Award at Stanford.

Dr. Aaker serves as a director and advisor to a range of companies and foundations where she helps leadership teams on digital transformation, global brand building and embracing a new type of leadership for the innovation economy. Dr. Aaker previously was a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where she conducted research that resulted in her seminal paper, Dimensions of Brand Personality. She holds a Ph.D. in marketing from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BA in psychology from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to discover, develop and commercialize proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, industrial enzymes, enzymes for use in molecular biology, diagnostics and other life science applications, and enzymes and other proteins as biotherapeutics. Codexis’ proven technology platform delivers value by enabling highly targeted and application-relevant improvements in protein performance. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2020 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, including under the caption “Risk Factors” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Codexis Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain, 310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42aa3246-dae5-45d4-9eb9-c1dbcff7eb04