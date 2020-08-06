Party City Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Successfully Completes Reset of Capital Structure

Sales trends improved throughout quarter; June brand comparable sales down -6.5% and July brand comparable sales positive

Substantially all stores reopened as of June 22

Successful exchange offers and reset of capital structure

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the "Company" or "PRTY"; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Against a difficult, pandemic impacted backdrop, our teams continued to execute with discipline and demonstrate their resilience as we adapted quickly to changing operating conditions in the second quarter. We made progress on our key strategic priorities including the rapid launch and expansion of additional customer fulfillment options, as well as relevant merchandising and marketing strategies that resonated with our customers and reflected their evolving approach to celebrations. We also took significant steps to strengthen our financial position and just last week successfully completed our exchange offers that enabled us to extend our debt maturities, reduce our leverage and increase our liquidity.”

Mr. Weston continued, “As our stores reopened, overall business trends improved, and we have seen a continuation of that improving trend so far in the third quarter, driven in large part by a very successful graduation season, as well as kids’ birthday, including strength in balloon sales. However, the environment remains highly uncertain and, as we head into the important third quarter and Halloween selling season, we remain disciplined in our approach to managing the business, continuing to prioritize preservation of our financial health and liquidity, while staying flexible so we can swiftly react to changing operating conditions. With focused execution of our strategic priorities, we are moving forward with our plan to stabilize the business and reposition Party City for enduring success.”

Second Quarter Summary:

Total revenues decreased 54.8% on a reported basis to $254.7 million and decreased 54.6% on a constant currency basis.

Total Retail sales decreased 56.3% on a reported basis and 56.3% on a constant currency basis, principally due to the temporary closure of all the Company’s retail stores during the quarter.

The Company began reopening stores on May 1, 2020, in accordance with state and local health ordinances, and as of June 12, 2020 had reopened 85% of its stores. By June 22, 2020, substantially all stores were re-opened.

Brand comparable sales decreased 52.4% in the second quarter due to the loss of store operating days for all of April and most of May. For the month of June, brand comparable sales were down 6.5%. When looking at the cohort of stores that were open for the entire month of June, including BOPIS (buy online, pickup in store), curbside pickup, and same day delivery, brand comparable sales for this cohort increased 6.3%.

North American e-commerce sales increased 83.2% including BOPIS, curbside pickup, and delivery, and increased 3.3% excluding BOPIS, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Net third-party Wholesale revenues decreased 50.3% or 49.5% in constant currency and maintained approximately 70% of prior year sales volume in the month of June.

Total gross profit margin decreased 3,094 basis points to 6.2% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin decreased 1,860 basis points to 19.4% of net sales mainly due to deleveraging from lower sales caused by the temporary closure of stores.

Operating expenses totaled $142.4 million or $24.1 million lower than the second quarter of 2019. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, Operating expenses totaled $115.7 million or $41.0 million lower than the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the temporary store closures during the second quarter of 2020 and resulting cost reductions implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest expense was $25.4 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $30.2 million during the second quarter of 2019 driven by lower interest rates and the pay down of debt associated with the proceeds from the sale leaseback and Canadian retail transactions.

Reported GAAP net loss was $130.0 million, or a loss of $1.39 per share.

Adjusted net loss was $61.3 million, or a loss of $0.66 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $20.2 million, or $0.22 per share, in the second quarter of 2019. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”)

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $42.8 million, versus $81.0 million during the second quarter of 2019. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”)

Balance Sheet Highlights:

As of the end of the second quarter on June 30, 2020, the Company had $154.1 million in cash, $1,743 million in debt (net of cash) and approximately $136.1 million of availability under the ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $290 million.

Reset of Capital Structure:

The previously announced exchange offers (the “Exchange Offers”) that the Company commenced on June 26, 2020, settled on July 30, 2020 with the participation of approximately 84.7% of the Company’s outstanding existing notes, including approximately 93.5% of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 and approximately 78.6% of 6.625% Senior Notes due 2026.

Through the Exchange Offers, participating holders received a combination of:

approximately 15.9 million shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the “Exchange Shares”);

approximately $156.7 million of Senior Secured First Lien Floating Rate Notes due 2025 (the “First Lien Party City Notes”) issued by Party City Holdings Inc., a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company (“Holdings”), and secured by first-priority liens on all assets of Holdings and its subsidiaries that currently secure the Company’s existing senior credit facilities; and

approximately $84.7 million of 10.00% PIK/Cash Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2026 (the “Second Lien Anagram Notes”) issued by Anagram Holdings, LLC and Anagram International, Inc., wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of the Company (together, the “Anagram Issuers”), and secured by second-priority liens on assets of the Anagram Issuers and their subsidiaries guaranteeing such notes, subject to certain agreed upon exceptions.

In addition, in connection with the previously announced rights offering and private placement related to the Exchange Offers (together with the Exchange Offers, the “Refinancing Transactions”), (i) the Anagram Issuers issued $110.0 million of 15.00% PIK/Cash Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025, secured by first-priority liens on assets of the Anagram Issuers and their subsidiaries guaranteeing such notes, subject to certain agreed upon exceptions; and (ii) Holdings issued an additional $5.0 million of First Lien Party City Notes.

The Refinancing Transactions have the combined effect of deleveraging the Company’s balance sheet by approximately $463 million including raising $100 million in new capital to increase its financial strength and support the Company’s global operations and ongoing transformation initiatives. The accompanying supplemental earnings material, available on the Company’s investor relations website, contains further information, including on pro-forma debt and cash. Given the completion of these transactions, interest expense, assuming currently prevailing interest rates and the current pro-forma capital structure, is expected to be reduced by approximately $10 million on an annualized basis. In addition, approximately 15.9 million shares are being issued, which increases shares outstanding by the same amount.

Store Optimization Program:

In 2019, the Company initiated a store optimization program under which the Company identified approximately 55 Party City stores to be closed. In addition, 21 stores were identified in 2020 for closure at a future date. The Company also recorded an impairment charge for open stores where sales were affected by COVID-19. In conjunction with the program and store impairment, the Company’s Retail segment recorded $1.2 million and $8.9 million of store impairment and restructuring charges in the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook:

During the remainder of 2020, the Company plans to close approximately 21 stores, open 4 new stores, with approximately 6 new store openings planned to shift into 2021.

In 2020, the Company continues to plan to invest approximately $35-$40 million dollars in capital expenditures, with approximately one third invested in its retail segment, and the balance invested in its manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

Full year 2020 interest expense is expected to be approximately $80 million. This is approximately $25 million below our original expectation of $104-$106 million at the start of the year and before COVID-19 related guidance withdrawal. The reduction is due to approximately $5 million in partial year impact of the Exchange Offers, as well as approximately $20 million in the one-time elimination of the August 2020 semi-annual interest payments for the senior notes participating in the Exchange Offers.

Full year 2020 depreciation & amortization is expected to be approximately $77 million.

As a result of the continued disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing any additional financial outlook information at this time for fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss and Adjusted Earnings per Share. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release. We also evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our prior-period local currency financial results using the current period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. We also provide free cash flow, defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, and net debt leverage, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the Weighted Average Number of Common Shares-Diluted. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, including Party City’s expectations regarding its ability to maximize the potential of its plans to open and close stores, plans to invest capital expenditures, and anticipated interest expense and depreciation and amortization expense for fiscal year 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of COVID-19; the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and foreign sourcing; the impacts of COVID-19 on our financial condition and business operation; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; our ability to appropriately respond to changing merchandise trends and consumer preferences; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; the impact of helium shortages on our financial performance; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; product recalls or product liability; economic slowdown affecting consumer spending and general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Party City’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include approximately 850 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)







June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Note 2) (Note 2) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,133 $ 34,917 Accounts receivable, net 85,081 149,109 Inventories, net 635,014 658,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,710 51,685 Total current assets 968,938 894,130 Property, plant and equipment, net 223,433 243,572 Operating lease asset 755,288 802,634 Goodwill 666,084 1,072,330 Trade names 394,203 530,320 Other intangible assets, net 39,402 45,060 Other assets, net 9,435 7,273 Total assets $ 3,056,783 $ 3,595,319 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SECURITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $ 325,754 $ 128,806 Accounts payable 144,849 152,300 Accrued expenses 179,159 150,921 Current portion of operating lease liability 202,971 155,471 Income taxes payable — 35,905 Current portion of long-term obligations 13,810 71,524 Total current liabilities 866,543 694,927 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,557,576 1,503,987 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 685,290 720,735 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 67,458 126,081 Other long-term liabilities 16,932 16,517 Total liabilities 3,193,799 3,062,247 Redeemable securities — 3,351 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (94,602,386 and 94,461,576 shares outstanding and 121,819,456 and 1,211 1,211 121,662,540 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) Additional paid-in capital 941,745 928,573 Accumulated deficit (708,747 ) (37,219 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,849 ) (35,734 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in 190,360 856,831 treasury Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (27,217,070 and 27,200,964 shares at (327,170 ) (327,086 ) June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity (136,810 ) 529,745 Noncontrolling interests (206 ) (24 ) Total stockholders’ equity (137,016 ) 529,721 Total liabilities, redeemable securities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,056,783 $ 3,595,319





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Net sales $ 253,646 $ 561,702 $ 666,107 $ 1,072,804 Royalties and franchise fees 1,045 2,189 2,627 4,203 Total revenues 254,691 563,891 668,734 1,077,007 Cost of sales 237,907 353,056 534,664 692,098 Wholesale selling expenses 9,707 16,884 25,165 34,845 Retail operating expenses 65,236 96,143 153,402 191,161 Franchise expenses 3,121 3,236 6,430 6,539 General and administrative expenses 59,931 41,510 119,927 83,435 Art and development costs 3,516 5,712 8,838 11,641 Development stage expenses 903 3,012 2,932 5,238 Gain on sale/leaseback transaction — (58,381 ) — (58,381 ) Store impairment and restructuring charges 1,164 5,234 18,892 23,243 Goodwill and intangibles impairment — — 536,648 — Total expenses 381,485 466,406 1,406,898 989,819 (Loss) income from operations (126,794 ) 97,485 (738,164 ) 87,188 Interest expense, net 25,412 30,176 50,532 59,433 Other expense, net 1,484 3,342 7,160 4,596 (Loss) income before income taxes (153,690 ) 63,967 (795,856 ) 23,159 Income tax (benefit) expense (23,631 ) 15,962 (124,129 ) 5,443 Net (loss) income (130,059 ) 48,005 (671,727 ) 17,716 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (44 ) (69 ) (199 ) (140 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (130,015 ) $ 48,074 $ (671,528 ) $ 17,856 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Basic $ (1.39 ) $ 0.52 $ (7.19 ) $ 0.19 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Diluted $ (1.39 ) $ 0.51 $ (7.19 ) $ 0.19 Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic 93,419,078 93,293,176 93,407,344 93,233,865 Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted 93,419,078 93,703,546 93,407,344 93,791,763 Dividends declared per share $ — $ — $ — $ — Comprehensive (loss) income $ (125,961 ) $ 48,327 $ (679,842 ) $ 21,690 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (44 ) (89 ) (199 ) (151 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (125,917 ) $ 48,416 $ (679,643 ) $ 21,841





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (130,059 ) $ 48,005 $ (671,727 ) $ 17,716 Interest expense, net 25,412 30,176 50,532 59,433 Income tax (benefit) expense (23,631 ) 15,962 (124,129 ) 5,443 Depreciation and amortization 22,766 21,884 40,518 43,225 EBITDA (105,512 ) 116,027 (704,806 ) 125,817 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments — 1,756 — 2,757 Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) 1,761 10,628 29,522 46,266 Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) 5,697 3,933 8,744 5,321 Goodwill and intangibles impairment (c) — — 536,648 — Deferred rent (d) (1,488 ) (338 ) (2,872 ) (1,488 ) Closed store expense (e) 400 507 1,635 1,098 Foreign currency losses/(gains), net 12 133 4,267 (160 ) Stock option expense – time – based (f) 206 371 560 741 Stock option expense – performance – based (n) 7,847 — 7,847 — Non-employee equity-based compensation (g) — 129 1,033 258 Undistributed income in equity method investments 559 (4 ) 415 (202 ) Corporate development expenses (h) 2,643 4,349 5,612 7,194 Restricted stock units – time-based (i) 518 541 1,139 933 Restricted stock unit expense – performance-based (m) — 476 — 476 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs 188 869 6,509 1,601 Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (o) — (58,381 ) — (58,381 ) COVID - 19 (l) 44,200 — 70,380 — Other 216 44 2,488 291 Adjusted EBITDA $ (42,753 ) $ 81,040 $ (30,879 ) $ 132,522

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments Legal Other June 30,

2020

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Store

impairment

and

restructuring

charges (a) Corporate

development

expenses (h) Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units –

time-based

(f)(g)(i)(n) Deferred

Rent (d) Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) Closed store expense (e) COVID-

19 (l) Foreign currency losses June 30, 2020

Non-

GAAP basis Revenues: Net sales $ 253,646 $ 253,646 Royalties and franchise fees 1,045 1,045 Total revenues 254,691 254,691 Cost of sales 237,907 (597 ) (134 ) (4,437 ) (28,376 ) 204,363 Wholesale selling expenses 9,707 (1,104 ) (509 ) 8,094 Retail operating expenses 65,236 1,573 (342 ) (4,389 ) 62,078 Franchise expenses 3,121 (343 ) 2,778 General and administrative 59,931 (100 ) (188 ) (8,571 ) 49 (1,260 ) (58 ) (10,583 ) 39,220 expenses Art and development costs 3,516 3,516 Development stage expenses 903 (903 ) — Store impairment and restructuring 1,164 (1,164 ) — charges Total expenses 381,485 (1,761 ) (2,107 ) (188 ) (8,571 ) 1,488 (5,697 ) (400 ) (44,200 ) — — 320,049 Loss from operations (126,794 ) (65,358 ) Interest expense, net 25,412 25,412 Other expense, net 1,484 (536 ) (12 ) (775 ) 161 Loss before income taxes (153,690 ) (90,931 ) Interest expense, net 25,412 25,412 Depreciation and amortization 22,766 22,766 EBITDA (105,512 ) (42,753 ) Adjustments to EBITDA 62,759 (1,761 ) (2,643 ) (188 ) (8,571 ) 1,488 (5,697 ) (400 ) (44,200 ) (12 ) (775 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (42,753 ) $ (1,761 ) $ (2,643 ) $ (188 ) $ (8,571 ) $ 1,488 $ (5,697 ) $ (400 ) $ (44,200 ) $ (12 ) $ (775 ) $ (42,753 )





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 EBITDA Adjustments Legal Other June 30, 2019 GAAP Basis (as reported) Store

impairment

and

restructuring

charges (a) Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (o) Corporate

development

expenses (h) Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units –

time-based

(f)(g)(i)(m) Deferred Rent (d) Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) Closed store expense (e) Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustments Foreign currency gains June 30, 2019 Non-GAAP basis Revenues: Net sales $ 561,702 $ 561,702 Royalties and franchise fees 2,189 2,189 Total revenues 563,891 563,891 Cost of sales 353,056 (5,394 ) 338 348,000 Wholesale selling expenses 16,884 16,884 Retail operating expenses 96,143 — (393 ) 95,750 Franchise expenses 3,236 3,236 General and administrative expenses 41,510 (869 ) (1,517 ) (3,933 ) (114 ) 35,077 Art and development costs 5,712 5,712 Development stage expenses 3,012 (3,012 ) — Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (58,381 ) 58,381 — Store impairment and restructuring charges 5,234 (5,234 ) — Total expenses 466,406 (10,628 ) 58,381 (3,012 ) (869 ) (1,517 ) 338 (3,933 ) (507 ) — — — 504,659 Income from operations 97,485 59,232 Interest expense, net 30,176 30,176 Other expense, net 3,342 (1,337 ) (1,756 ) (133 ) (40 ) 76 Income before income taxes 63,967 28,980 Interest expense, net 30,176 30,176 Depreciation and amortization 21,884 21,884 EBITDA 116,027 81,040 Adjustments to EBITDA (34,987 ) (10,628 ) 58,381 (4,349 ) (869 ) (1,517 ) 338 (3,933 ) (507 ) (1,756 ) (133 ) (40 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,040 $ (10,628 ) $ 58,381 $ (4,349 ) $ (869 ) $ (1,517 ) $ 338 $ (3,933 ) $ (507 ) $ (1,756 ) $ (133 ) $ (40 ) $ 81,040





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments Legal Other June 30, 2020 GAAP Basis (as reported) Goodwill and intangibles impairment (c) Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) Corporate development expenses (h) Stock Option Expense/Non-Employee Equity Compensation/Restricted stock units (f)(g)(i)(n) Deferred Rent (d) Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) Closed store expense (e) COVID-19 (l) Foreign currency losses June 30, 2020 Non-GAAP basis Revenues: Net sales $ 666,107 $ 666,107 Royalties and franchise fees 2,627 2,627 Total revenues 668,734 668,734 Cost of sales 534,664 (10,630 ) (134 ) (4,437 ) (41,180 ) (429 ) 477,854 Wholesale selling expenses 25,165 (1,840 ) (623 ) 22,702 Retail operating expenses 153,402 2,909 (1,508 ) (14,567 ) 140,236 Franchise expenses 6,430 (672 ) 5,758 General and administrative expenses 119,927 (200 ) (6,509 ) (9,546 ) 97 (4,307 ) (127 ) (13,338 ) 85,997 Art and development costs 8,838 8,838 Development stage expenses 2,932 (2,932 ) — Store impairment and restructuring charges 18,892 (18,892 ) — Goodwill and intangibles impairment 536,648 (536,648 ) — Total expenses 1,406,898 (536,648 ) (29,522 ) (4,972 ) (6,509 ) (9,546 ) 2,872 (8,744 ) (1,635 ) (70,380 ) — (429 ) 741,385 Loss from operations (738,164 ) (72,651 ) Interest expense, net 50,532 50,532 Other expense, net 7,160 (640 ) (1,033 ) (4,267 ) (2,474 ) (1,254 ) Loss before income taxes (795,856 ) (121,929 ) Interest expense, net 50,532 50,532 Depreciation and amortization 40,518 40,518 EBITDA (704,806 ) (30,879 ) Adjustments to EBITDA 673,927 (536,648 ) (29,522 ) (5,612 ) (6,509 ) (10,579 ) 2,872 (8,744 ) (1,635 ) (70,380 ) (4,267 ) (2,903 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (30,879 ) $ (536,648 ) $ (29,522 ) $ (5,612 ) $ (6,509 ) $ (10,579 ) $ 2,872 $ (8,744 ) $ (1,635 ) $ (70,380 ) $ (4,267 ) $ (2,903 ) $ (30,879 )



PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 EBITDA Adjustments Legal Other June 30,

2019 GAAP Basis (as reported) Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (o) Corporate development expenses (h) Stock Option Expense/Non-Employee Equity Compensation/Restricted stock units (f)(g)(i)(m) Deferred Rent (d) Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) Closed store expense (e) Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustments Foreign Currency gains June 30, 2019 Non-GAAP basis Revenues: Net sales $ 1,072,804 $ 1,072,804 Royalties and franchise fees 4,203 4,203 Total revenues 1,077,007 1,077,007 Cost of sales 692,098 (23,023 ) 1,488 670,563 Wholesale selling expenses 34,845 34,845 Retail operating expenses 191,161 (31 ) (872 ) 190,258 Franchise expenses 6,539 6,539 General and administrative expenses 83,435 (1,601 ) (2,408 ) (5,290 ) (226 ) 73,910 Art and development costs 11,641 11,641 Development stage expenses 5,238 (5,238 ) — Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (58,381 ) 58,381 — Store impairment and restructuring charges 23,243 (23,243 ) — Total expenses 989,819 (46,266 ) 58,381 (5,238 ) (1,601 ) (2,408 ) 1,488 (5,321 ) (1,098 ) — — — 987,756 Income from operations 87,188 89,251 Interest expense, net 59,433 59,433 Other expense, net 4,596 (1,956 ) (2,757 ) 160 (89 ) (46 ) Income before income taxes 23,159 29,864 Interest expense, net 59,433 59,433 Depreciation and amortization 43,225 43,225 EBITDA 125,817 132,522 Adjustments to EBITDA 6,705 (46,266 ) 58,381 (7,194 ) (1,601 ) (2,408 ) 1,488 (5,321 ) (1,098 ) (2,757 ) 160 (89 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,522 $ (46,266 ) $ 58,381 $ (7,194 ) $ (1,601 ) $ (2,408 ) $ 1,488 $ (5,321 ) $ (1,098 ) $ (2,757 ) $ 160 $ (89 ) $ 132,522

(a) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company initiated a store optimization program under which it identified 55 stores for closure, out of which 35 stores were closed in 2019 and 20 stores were closed in January 2020. In addition, 21 stores were identified in 2020 for closure at a future date. In conjunction with the program, during the first six months of 2020, the Company recorded the following charges: inventory reserves: $11,696, operating lease asset impairment: $8,343, plant and equipment impairment: $2,065 and labor and other costs related to closing the stores: $2,434. In addition the Company recorded $6,051 of operating lease asset impairment related to its active stores, driven partially by stores that were closed due to COVID-19. During the first six months of 2019, the Company recorded the following charges related to the store optimization program: inventory reserves: $21,285, operating lease asset impairment: $14,149, property, plant and equipment impairment: $4,680 and severance: $661. See Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges in Item 1 for further discussion. Additionally, during the process of liquidating the inventory in such stores, the Company lost margin of $1,577. (b) Amounts expensed during the first six months of 2020 principally relate to severance due to organizational changes. Amounts expensed during 2019 principally relate to executive severance and the write-off of inventory for a section of the Company’s Party City stores that is being restructured. (c) As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charge for six months ended June 30, 2020 of $536.6. (d) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842. Under the standard, the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items is now incorporated in the Company’s operating lease asset. (e) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business. (f) Represents non-cash charges related to stock options – time-based and performance-based. (g) The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 19 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion. (h) Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (see Note 19 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion) and third-party costs related to acquisitions (principally legal and diligence expenses). (i) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on service conditions. (j) During February 2018, the Company amended the Term Loan Credit Agreement. In conjunction with the amendment, the Company wrote-off capitalized deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and call premiums. The amounts are included in “Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts” in the adjusted net income table above. (k) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded. (l) Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses. (m) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on performance conditions. (n) Represents non-cash charges related to stock options that vest based on performance conditions. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, this includes a one-time compensation expense of $7,847 that resulted fromTHL not achieving specified investment returns. See Note 10 - Capital Stock in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020. (o) During June 2019, the Company reported a $58,381 gain from the sale and leaseback of its main distribution center in Chester, New York and its metallic balloons manufacturing facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The aggregate sale price for the three properties was $128,000. Simultaneous with the sale, the Company entered into twenty-year leases for each of the facilities.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (153,690 ) $ 63,967 $ (795,856 ) $ 23,159 Intangible asset amortization 2,679 3,546 5,545 6,975 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments — 2,459 — 3,776 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original 1,199 1,146 2,401 2,289 issuance discounts (j) Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) 181 10,628 28,154 46,266 Other restructuring charges (b) 6,595 3,085 7,517 3,085 Goodwill and intangibles impairment (c) — — 536,648 — Non-employee equity-based compensation (g) — 129 1,033 258 Refinancing charges (j) — 36 — 36 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs 100 — 6,421 — Stock option expense – time – based (f) 561 371 561 741 Stock option expense – performance – based (n) 7,493 — 7,847 — Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (o) — (58,381 ) — (58,381 ) Restricted stock unit expense – performance-based (m) — 476 — 476 COVID - 19 (l) 44,200 — 70,380 — Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes (90,682 ) 27,462 (129,349 ) 28,680 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (k) (29,366 ) 7,227 (41,650 ) 7,342 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (61,316 ) $ 20,235 $ (87,699 ) $ 21,338 Adjusted net (loss) income per common share – diluted $ (0.66 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.94 ) $ 0.23 Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted 93,419,078 93,703,546 93,407,344 93,791,763

(a) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company initiated a store optimization program under which it identified 55 stores for closure, out of which 35 stores were closed in 2019 and 20 stores were closed in January 2020. In addition, 21 stores were identified in 2020 for closure at a future date. In conjunction with the program, during the first six months of 2020, the Company recorded the following charges: inventory reserves: $11,696, operating lease asset impairment: $8,343, plant and equipment impairment: $2,065 and labor and other costs related to closing the stores: $2,434. In addition the Company recorded $6,051 of operating lease asset impairment related to its active stores, driven partially by stores that were closed due to COVID-19. During the first six months of 2019, the Company recorded the following charges related to the store optimization program: inventory reserves: $21,285, operating lease asset impairment: $14,149, property, plant and equipment impairment: $4,680 and severance: $661. See Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges in Item 1 for further discussion. Additionally, during the process of liquidating the inventory in such stores, the Company lost margin of $1,577. (b) Amounts expensed during the first six months of 2020 principally relate to severance due to organizational changes. Amounts expensed during 2019 principally relate to executive severance and the write-off of inventory for a section of the Company’s Party City stores that is being restructured. (c) As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charge for six months ended June 30, 2020 of $536.6. (d) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842. Under the standard, the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items is now incorporated in the Company’s operating lease asset. (e) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business. (f) Represents non-cash charges related to stock options – time-based and performance-based. (g) The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 19 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion. (h) Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (see Note 19 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion) and third-party costs related to acquisitions (principally legal and diligence expenses). (i) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on service conditions. (j) During February 2018, the Company amended the Term Loan Credit Agreement. In conjunction with the amendment, the Company wrote-off capitalized deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and call premiums. The amounts are included in “Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts” in the adjusted net income table above. (k) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded. (l) Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses. (m) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on performance conditions. (n) Represents non-cash charges related to stock options that vest based on performance conditions. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, this includes a one-time compensation expense of $7,847 that resulted fromTHL not achieving specified investment returns. See Note 10 - Capital Stock in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020. (o) During June 2019, the Company reported a $58,381 gain from the sale and leaseback of its main distribution center in Chester, New York and its metallic balloons manufacturing facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The aggregate sale price for the three properties was $128,000. Simultaneous with the sale, the Company entered into twenty-year leases for each of the facilities.







PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF 2020 OUTLOOK

(In millions, unaudited)

As a result of the continued disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing financial guidance for fiscal 2020.



PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Dollars in Percentage of Dollars in Percentage of Thousands Total Revenues Thousands Total Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $ 131,296 51.6 % $ 289,067 51.3 % Eliminations (62,387 ) (24.5 ) (150,522 ) (26.7 ) Net wholesale 68,909 27.1 138,545 24.6 Retail 184,737 72.5 423,157 75 Total net sales 253,646 99.6 561,702 99.6 Royalties and franchise fees 1,045 0.4 2,189 0.4 Total revenues $ 254,691 100 % $ 563,891 100 %







Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Dollars in Percentage of Dollars in Percentage of Thousands Total Revenues Thousands Total Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $ 346,094 51.8 % $ 579,368 53.8 % Eliminations (166,118 ) (24.8 ) (307,874 ) (28.6 ) Net wholesale 179,976 26.9 271,494 25.2 Retail 486,131 72.7 801,310 74.4 Total net sales 666,107 99.6 1,072,804 99.6 Royalties and franchise fees 2,627 0.4 4,203 0.4 Total revenues $ 668,734 100 % $ 1,077,007 100 %







Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Dollars in Percentage Dollars in Percentage Thousands of Net Sales Thousands of Net Sales Retail $ 28,857 15.6 % $ 172,051 40.7 % Wholesale (13,118 ) (19.0 ) 36,595 26.4 Total Gross Profit $ 15,739 6.2 % $ 208,646 37.1 %







Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Dollars in Percentage Dollars in Percentage Thousands of Net Sales Thousands of Net Sales Retail $ 123,218 25.3 % $ 308,069 38.4 % Wholesale 8,225 4.6 72,637 26.8 Total Gross Profit $ 131,443 19.7 % $ 380,706 35.5 %





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Three Months Ended June 30, LTM 2020 2019 2020 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 757 868 865 New stores opened 1 3 1 Acquired — 3 3 Closed (1 ) (9 ) (112 ) End of period 757 865 757 Franchise Stores Beginning of period 97 98 98 New stores opened — — — Sold to Party City — — — Closed — — (1 ) End of period 97 98 97 Grand Total 854 963 854







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 82.3 % 77.6 % 81.7 % 77.8 % Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 33.5 % 27.1 % 30.7 % 27.3 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Brand comparable sales (c) -52.4 % -2.1 % -35.6 % -1.7 %

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party city brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.

