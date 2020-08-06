Green Thumb Industries and Cookies Enter Exclusive Partnership to Open Cookies on the Strip in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, and Cookies, a leading North American cannabis lifestyle brand, today announced an exclusive partnership to open Cookies on the Strip in Las Vegas, the first Cookies store in Nevada. Cookies on the Strip will sell the acclaimed portfolio of Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, Minntz, Collins Ave, Run The Jewels and Grandiflora products in the brand’s signature retail environment and is expected to open in the first quarter 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals.



Based in the Bay Area, Cookies' Founder and CEO Berner is a prolific rapper and entrepreneur along with his partner, Jai, a highly respected cannabis cultivator and breeder.

"We have been working on Las Vegas for a very long time and we wanted to do it right which is why we chose to partner with Green Thumb,” said Cookies Founder and Chief Executive Officer Berner. “Everybody comes to Vegas, whether it be for a wedding, bachelor or bachelorette party, birthday, anniversary or just to celebrate in general. Vegas has always focused on spoiling the visitor with five-star restaurants, hotels and entertainment. With a store right on the Strip and our cultivation partners dialed in, as well as an exclusive five-star menu dedicated just to the Nevada market, we are more than ready for Vegas. It won’t be hard to find us either, we have a very special design for our store."

The Essence and Rise™ retail locations in Las Vegas, Henderson, Spanish Springs and Carson City will also offer Cookies products including popular favorites such as London Pound Cake 75, Gary Payton and Cereal Milk.

Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler said: “We have long believed that cannabis brands that offer a consistent and authentic customer experience is key to winning in the industry – and Berner has created a phenomenal brand with a loyal following. This partnership allows us to explore bringing the unique Cookies experience to market in a must-visit destination for Las Vegas visitors and residents.”

The Essence store located at 2308 South Las Vegas Boulevard will be rebranded to Cookies on the Strip. The store will remain open during the transition. Green Thumb currently owns and operates seven stores in the state, five of which are in the Las Vegas area, and manufactures and distributes its branded products including Cannabiotix, Dogwalkers, incredibles and Rythm in Nevada. The company has licenses to open six more retail stores in the state.

“Las Vegas remains an exciting growth opportunity for our business with ongoing strong demand for cannabis products,” Kovler noted. “This is a unique opportunity to collaborate with Berner and his visionary team in one of the most popular tourist spots in the world.”

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 1,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

About Cookies:

Cookies is more than a premiere cannabis company, it is a lifestyle. Founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the brand’s growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States. The company and its product are recognized globally, and offer a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. Cookies’ overall vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to retail experience.

For media interviews with Berner, store tours or high-resolution photos and videos, email press@cookiescalifornia.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , including the risk factors set out in the 2nd Amendment to Green Thumb’s Registration Statement on Form 10/A and its Form 10-K.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jennifer Dooley Linda Marsicano Chief Strategy Officer VP, Corporate Communications InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com lmarsicano@gtigrows.com 310-622-8257 773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c4ee45f-5ea4-43d1-94b7-a47f66662ef8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98374d9a-2744-4e43-b0ae-506321209822