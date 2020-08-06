Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,683 in the last 365 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020
    Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET

  • Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
    Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after each conference.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics 
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is advancing losmapimod to Phase 3 for the treatment of COVID-19. Fulcrum also anticipates a regulatory filing in the second half of 2020 with FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle cell disease. 

Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
stephanie.ascher@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Primary Logo

You just read:

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.