Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,785 in the last 365 days.

MDOT transfers M-137 jurisdiction to Grand Traverse County Road Commission

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

August 6, 2020 -- To better reflect its local significance, jurisdiction of M-137 has been transferred from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to the Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC).

M-137 from US-31 to the south end of Interlochen State Park is now a Grand Traverse County primary road effective the beginning of June. The 2.8-mile section will be maintained by the GTCRC, which will receive roughly $81,000 annually in Act 51 funding directly to maintain it, as well as a one-time payment of $760,000 to resurface it.

All signs identifying the road as a state highway have now been removed.

"Jurisdictional transfers are used to reassign roadways to the appropriate level, whether it is a state highway, a county road or a city street," said Rick Liptak, MDOT's Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) manager. "In this case, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission is the most appropriate agency to maintain this roadway."

This jurisdictional transfer was made as part of a joint agreement by MDOT and the GTCRC.  

You just read:

MDOT transfers M-137 jurisdiction to Grand Traverse County Road Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.