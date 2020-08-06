MDOT transfers M-137 jurisdiction to Grand Traverse County Road Commission

Contact:

August 6, 2020 -- To better reflect its local significance, jurisdiction of M-137 has been transferred from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to the Grand Traverse County Road Commission (GTCRC).

M-137 from US-31 to the south end of Interlochen State Park is now a Grand Traverse County primary road effective the beginning of June. The 2.8-mile section will be maintained by the GTCRC, which will receive roughly $81,000 annually in Act 51 funding directly to maintain it, as well as a one-time payment of $760,000 to resurface it.

All signs identifying the road as a state highway have now been removed.

"Jurisdictional transfers are used to reassign roadways to the appropriate level, whether it is a state highway, a county road or a city street," said Rick Liptak, MDOT's Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) manager. "In this case, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission is the most appropriate agency to maintain this roadway."

This jurisdictional transfer was made as part of a joint agreement by MDOT and the GTCRC.