Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market to reach US $800 million by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Key Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increasing emphasis toward the product across emerging countries owing to rising per capita income will proliferate the global Polyphenylene Oxide industry

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Polyphenylene Oxide Market by Type (MPPO, PPO Resin), Application (Automotive, Medical Instruments, Air Separation Membranes, Electronic Components, Home Appliances, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market size is anticipated to reach over USD 800 million by 2025. It is a crystalline thermoplastic which possesses heat distortion resistance capabilities. The product is blended with other thermoplastics to enhance characteristics and imparts diverse properties to the end product. Its property range comprises of dimensional stability, improved electrical properties, enhanced dimensional properties, low creep, and opacity. The industry players are increasing emphasis toward enhancing its features to extend application is driving the industry growth.

The product offers water-resistant nature, which helps the product to enhance electrical properties improving the appliance operability at a wide range of temperatures and humidity. The product is witnessed large scale adoption across the electronics industry owing to its improved strength, lightweight, flame retarding capability, and reduced mold shrinkage. It is extensively used in automobile components such as radiator tanks, instrument panels, bulb sockets, wheel covers, steering columns, which in turn is further positively driving the industry landscape.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Polyphenylene Oxide industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Polyphenylene Oxide industry in market drivers, market restraints, and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Polyphenylene Oxide market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Polyphenylene Oxide market is categorized into medical instruments, automotive, air separation membranes, home appliances, electronic components, and others on the basis of application. The medical instrumentation segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of over 5% in the coming years. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to the ongoing advancement across the medical field along with rising consumer spending on health is poised to catapult the segment growth.

North America is expected to witness a considerable share in the coming years. High consumer awareness, technologically advanced manufacturing facilities, and a diverse end-user application are contributing to the business landscape. Furthermore, surging adoption of PPO in industrial machinery and automotive applications is expected to augment the product demand over the forecast timeframe.

The major industry participants in the global Polyphenylene Oxide market include BASF SE, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemicals, LyondellBasell Industries, N.V., SABIC, Asahi Kasei Plastics, and including others. The industry for Polyphenylene Oxide constitutes established global players and is witnessing increasing penetration of emerging companies. In addition, the companies are focusing on expanding their market penetration through the adoption of inorganic growth strategies.

