Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,786 in the last 365 days.

CGG: Announces the Signature of an Agreement for the Sale of its Multi-Physics Business

/EIN News/ -- CGG Announces the Signature of an Agreement for the Sale of its Multi-Physics Business

Paris, France – August 6, 2020

CGG announced today that it has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Xcalibur Group for the sale of CGG’s Multi-Physics business.

The SPA provides for the sale of CGG’s entire Multi-Physics business, except its multi-client library, and is subject to approval by the competent regulatory authorities.

The closing of this transaction is expected in Q4 of this year.

About Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics Group (XAGG)

XAGG (www.groupxcalibur.com and www.xagsa.com) is a worldwide leading provider of ultra-high resolution for Magnetics-Radiometrics regional and detailed airborne geophysical services, being the leading provider in Africa, with offices in Spain, South Africa and Colombia.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,100 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com 		 

Attachment

Primary Logo

You just read:

CGG: Announces the Signature of an Agreement for the Sale of its Multi-Physics Business

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.