Active Biotech Interim Report January - June 2020

Second quarter in brief

Dr Elaine Sullivan, Dr Aleksandar Danilovski and Dr Axel Glasmacher were appointed as new members of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 19

Active Biotech provided status update in the portfolio projects

New preclinical data on tasquinimod’s effects in experimental models for multiple myeloma were presented at the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association Annual Congress Meeting in June



Events after the end of the period

·First patient dosed in the phase 1b/2a study of tasquinimod use in treatment of multiple myeloma



Financial summary

SEK M Q2 Q1-Q2 Full-year 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Net sales - 1.1 0.5 6.6 8.4 Operating loss -10.1 -5.4 -19.9 -11.8 -32.3 Loss after tax -9.8 -5.5 -19.9 -13.6 -34.1 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.07 -0.04 -0.14 -0.09 -0.24 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 38.2 77.2 59.7

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56







Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00



The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com .

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

