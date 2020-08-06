Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,786 in the last 365 days.

Active Biotech Interim Report January - June 2020

/EIN News/ --                                                                                                                                        
          

Second quarter in brief

  • Dr Elaine Sullivan, Dr Aleksandar Danilovski and Dr Axel Glasmacher were appointed as new members of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 19
  • Active Biotech provided status update in the portfolio projects
  • New preclinical data on tasquinimod’s effects in experimental models for multiple myeloma were presented at the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association Annual Congress Meeting in June

                   
Events after the end of the period
            ·First patient dosed in the phase 1b/2a study of tasquinimod use in treatment of multiple myeloma

Financial summary

SEK M Q2 Q1-Q2 Full-year
  2020 2019 2020 2019 2019
           
Net sales - 1.1 0.5 6.6 8.4
Operating loss -10.1 -5.4 -19.9 -11.8 -32.3
Loss after tax -9.8 -5.5 -19.9 -13.6 -34.1
Earnings per share (SEK) -0.07 -0.04 -0.14 -0.09 -0.24
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)     38.2 77.2 59.7

For further information, please contact:

  Helén Tuvesson, CEO
  Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56

 

  Hans Kolam, CFO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
 		 Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00
   

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo

You just read:

Active Biotech Interim Report January - June 2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.