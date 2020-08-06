SR 92 in Susquehanna County Will Be Down to One Lane

Dunmore – Starting on Thursday, August 6, 200 at 10:00 AM, SR 92 in Susquehanna County, between SR 2039 (Glenwood Road) in Lenox Township and SR 374 will be down to one lane in the north /south direction for bridge construction. Traffic signals will be utilized for traffic control throughout the entire project. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4