Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,780 in the last 365 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on August 18, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for educated young professionals in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on August 18, 2020 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 18, 2020).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6562599

Please note the Conference ID number of 6562599.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.  

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until August 25, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697
   
International: 61 2 8199 0299
   
Replay Access Code: 6562599

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for educated young professionals in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users’ funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:
Tony Hung
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: IR@lexin.com

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: liminchen@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Primary Logo

You just read:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on August 18, 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.