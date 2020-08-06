Dornier MedTech Launches UroX, a new community to boost innovation in the field of urology

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dornier MedTech (Dornier), the pioneer of non-invasive Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL) technology and global leader in stone management, today announced that it is launching UroX, a community that connects professionals from various disciplines to cultivate innovation and solve the most pressing challenges in urology.

Over 900 million people suffer from urological disorders globally, and urological patients face some of the greatest pains and deadly conditions. Innovative treatment options require collaboration between multiple parties, including clinicians, corporations, academics, researchers, government and private funding organizations, engineers, and entrepreneurs. Taking the lead to drive innovative urological treatment, Dornier launched UroX to connect talents, technologies, and funding to solve critical problems facing urology today. Two new initiatives will be rolled out for the UroX community: The UroXChallenge and UroXChange.

UroX Challenge

The UroXChallenge is Asia’s largest medtech call for innovations in urology, where up to SGD$500k of funding will be offered to innovative proposals with the potential to make a breakthrough in urological patient care and treatment. Areas of interest include kidney stones, urological cancers, urinary incontinence, medical devices, digital solutions and precision medicine. Throughout the challenge, technical, clinical as well as commercial mentorship will be provided to the participants, to help them bring their innovations closer to market.

The UroXChallenge is organized in collaboration with A*ccelerate, the commercialization arm of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), National Health Innovation Centre Singapore (NHIC), a provider of translational funding and strategic guidance to publicly-funded clinical research, and Advanced MedTech, a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and services.

UroXChange

Dornier is also organizing UroXChange, a series of webinars and events that aim to provide the UroX community the knowledge and expertise from renowned opinion leaders in urology space, including academics and clinicians. In the inaugural webinar on 6 August, leading urology clinicians in Singapore will share their experiences and urgent needs for innovation in urology and invite people of distinct expertise and background to take up the challenge to solve unmet needs in the industry.

Yau Chung Wong, Chief Operating Officer at Dornier MedTech said, “UroX community aims to facilitate and accelerate innovations in urology by connecting innovators of various background and the resources they need to succeed. We’re glad to have the support of local incubators and like-minded organizations, and hope to ultimately bring more creative treatment options to benefit patients and physicians.”

To know more about the UroX community and UroXChallenge, please visit https://www.dornier.com/urox/ .

