Paramount Miami Worldcenter: First U.S. Residential Skyscraper to Debut & Deploy World’s Only Proven COVID-Killing Robot

MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, America’s most-futuristic luxury tower, is the first residential skyscraper in the U.S. to debut and deploy the world’s most-advanced COVID-Killing Robot to disinfect the building’s public areas and private residences.



The Xenex LightStrike Robot is the world’s first and only ultraviolet (UV) room disinfection technology, which, according to dozens of medical and scientific peer-review studies, is proven to destroy SARS-Co-V-2. It is the virus that causes COVID-19. Xenex is based in San Antonio, Texas.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created demand for a new disease-conscious lifestyle,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). “Buyers and residents consider disinfecting technologies essential and we are the first to offer these features.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The 700-foot, 60-story, $600-million Paramount is the soaring signature superstructure of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is currently America’s largest urban-core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed, “The City of the Future.”

Paramount features the world’s largest urban resort-style deck, the most-advanced outdoor LED animation system and America’s first Jetsons-style Flying Car Skyport.

And, now, Paramount is the first residential building in the nation to be disinfected by the LightStrike Robot.

LightStrike Robot Studies

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used in hundreds of healthcare facilities, worldwide. They include the Mayo Clinic, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and dozens of Veterans Affairs hospitals.

The robot was tested against SARS-CoV-2 at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute . It is one of only 10 Bio Safety Level 4 Labs in North America. Scientists there concluded that LightStrike achieved a 99.99% level of disinfection during a two-minute treatment.

LightStrike Technology

LightStrike’s intense, pulsating bursts of xenon UV light are not only proven to destroy the virus that causes COVID-19; but its robotic disinfection system also deactivates C.diff, Ebola, MRSA, SARS and other viruses and pathogens, according to an array of peer-reviewed studies published by major universities and hospitals.

Miami is one of the most coronavirus-impacted cities in the U.S. It is also one of the world’s most-competitive and high-value real estate markets, where developers are now vying to offer anti-COVID features.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Pilot Program

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the only residential tower to be chosen to participate in a 30-day pilot program to evaluate the efficacy, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the LightStrike Robot in an actual long-term living environment.

Phase One of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Robot Pilot Program is focusing on the building’s public areas and a select number of its 549 luxury high-rise homes, according to Kodsi.

He explains, “The primary public areas include the 5,700 SQF spa & fitness center, game room, kids’ playroom, indoor basketball and racquetball courts, elevators and restrooms.”

Phase Two disinfection will include high-rise homes, as requested by Paramount residents.

World’s First COVID-Conscious Skyscraper

At the August 6th “presser,” Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s CEO-Developer, Daniel Kodsi and OneWorld Properties CEO, Peggy Olin, will also unveil plans to build the World’s First COVID-Conscious hotel, residential and medical center skyscraper.

The Legacy at Miami Worldcenter is being designed to treat and protect people during future health emergencies and will feature a fleet of LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots. (More Below).

More About Xenex LightStrike

Made-in-the USA: San Antonio, Texas.





Each LightStrike robot costs $125,000, which equates to a cost of approximately $100 per day over a 37-month period.





Hospitals report disinfecting as many as 60-rooms per day with a single robot, which equates to a cost of about $3 per room.





Robot emits bursts of brilliant, broad spectrum UV light that quickly destroys microscopic viruses and bacteria that can remain in a room, even after it has been cleaned with liquid disinfectants.





Different pathogens are susceptible to UV light at different wavelengths.





With broad spectrum UV light, LightStrike robots quickly deactivate viruses and bacteria by destroying their molecular structures and cell walls.





The average-sized bedroom requires two, two-minute disinfection cycles (one on each side of the bed) with an additional two-minute treatment in the bathroom.





LightStrike’s rays destroy micro-organisms on high-touch surfaces without causing damage to equipment, furniture, clothing and other items.





It has been safely operated for more than 23 million cycles.





There are no chemical residues or toxic fumes.





LightStrike is currently in-use at more than 650 healthcare facilities, food processing plants, and government buildings.

More About World’s First COVID-Conscious Skyscraper

The 55-story, $500-million Legacy Hotel & Residences at Miami Worldcenter will feature hotel rooms, MicroLuxe residential units and a state-of-the-art $60-million, 100,000 square foot medical center.

“Legacy, which will be built across the street from Paramount, will be a full-service facility for guests and residents to shelter-in-place,” says Kodsi.

“The entire tower will be built with touchless technologies, antimicrobial materials, hospital-grade air purification and filtration systems throughout all areas, and, Legacy will be equipped with a fleet of LightStrike UV robots,” says Kodsi.

“High-tech medical and sanitary amenities and services are part of what is quickly-evolving into the new-norm,” he says.

“In regards to Legacy, what we are building will allow the hotel and residences to remain fully operational in the event of a future pandemic,” explains Kodsi.

He continues, “We designed Legacy so residents and guests will have direct access to a team of physicians and healthcare professionals, an imaging center, diagnostic lab, pharmacy, food services, and more.”

At Legacy, in the event of illness, medical help is an elevator ride away. People can be conveniently treated and quarantined, if necessary. Most importantly, they can be close to family and loved ones staying in the building, according to Kodsi.

Legacy Health & Performance Highlights

Medically Equipped Hotel Rooms for Post-Surgical Patients





First-of-its-kind Diagnostic Suite for Preemptive Testing & Health Evaluations





Surgery Rooms





MRI, CT Scans, Mammography, X-Ray and Ultrasound Imaging Facilities





On-Site Pharmacy & Dispensary





On-Site Laboratory for Speedy Results





On-Site & On-Call Physicians, Nurses, Technicians, Nutritionists, Therapists, and More

Legacy Luxury Amenities

Urban Deck: One-Acre





Downtown Miami’s Largest Hotel Swimming Pool





Cantilever-Shaped Rooftop Infinity Pool & Glass-Enclosed Atrium





241 Hotel Rooms





287 MicroLuxe Residences





Spa, Restaurants, Shops





Prices Start at $300K.





Legacy is Slated to Break Ground in Fall 2020.

Miami Worldcenter

Miami Worldcenter is the city’s new 27-acre, 10-city-block-long retail, residential, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex located in the heart of downtown. It will be composed of 11 skyscrapers, hotels, a convention center and the new Virgin Trains USA high-speed rail system.

Currently two buildings are completed. Vertical construction is underway on three others. The Virgin Trains Miami Central terminal is also completed.

About Daniel Kodsi

Daniel Kodsi is the CEO of Miami’s Royal Palm Companies. He is a real estate industry veteran with more than three decades of experience developing a diversified portfolio of mixed-use, multi-family, condominium and planned single-family developments in Florida.

With $3-billion in completed projects and an additional $2-billion in current developments, Kodsi continues to build an extensive track record.

He has built 25 separate development projects in the state of Florida.

As CEO of the Royal Palm Companies, Kodsi has been consistently credited for defining new neighborhoods with his award-winning projects.

Some of his most notable developments include Paramount Miami Worldcenter, Paramount Fort Lauderdale Beach, Paramount Bay Miami and West Palm Beach’s Esplanade Grande.

Kodsi earned a Bachelor’s degree in Real Estate Finance with a concentration in Urban Planning from the University of Miami.

Active in the community, Kodsi is regularly called upon to share his expert knowledge with industry colleagues and leaders, and has previously served as Vice President and Executive Board Member for the Urban Land Institute (ULI), as well as on the boards of the Developer Business Alliance (DBA) and the Builders Association of South Florida (BASF).

Xenex Disinfection Services: San Antonio, Texas

Xenex is the world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities and its technology has been embraced by many of the world’s leading hospitals because of the robots’ speed, efficacy and ease-of-use.

Xenex's patented pulsed xenon UV room disinfection system is used for the advanced disinfection of healthcare facilities.

Due to its speed and ease of use, the Xenex system has proven to integrate smoothly into hospital cleaning operations. Xenex’s mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by eliminating the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired infections (HAIs).

Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures., visit www.xenex.com

