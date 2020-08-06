Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Burglary - Unlawful Mischief (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20A503029

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2020 1504 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Black River Road, Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Burglary/Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Shaun Allen

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary on Black River Road in Craftsbury. The tenant of the residence reported when he returned home in the afternoon of 08/05 he found the majority of the windows smashed and blood on the front door. Investigation revealed an individual or individuals entered the residence, caused damage to property and the structure throughout the residence, and left empty alcohol containers on the premises.

 

Neighbors reported hearing activity in the area between 0100 hours and 0330 hours in the morning of 08/05. Investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or aaron.leonard@vermont.gov.

 

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

