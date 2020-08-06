Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Agora, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced today that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets on Monday, August 17, 2020. Agora will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 2Q 2020 Financial Results
Conference ID: 3363465
Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3363465

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided above. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Please visit Agora’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io/investor-relations on August 17, 2020 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call’s completion (dial-in number: US 18554525696, International +61 2 81990299; same conference ID as shown above) and remain up for approximately one week.

About Agora 
Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

Investor Contact:
Fionna Chen
investor@agora.io

Media Contact: 
Suzanne Nguyen
press@agora.io

